Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Vintage-looking Milwaukee routs Orlando to take 2-1 series lead

By Kurt Helin Aug 22, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-107 on Saturday for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Antetokounmpo went 12 of 14 as the top-seeded Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Game 3 included a second-quarter scuffle between Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams, who were both ejected after exchanging shoves. The incident occurred as both players were heading back up the floor after battling for rebounding position.

Ennis had been in the starting lineup for Orlando, which already was playing without forwards Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon, guard Michael Carter-Williams and center Mo Bamba due to a variety of injuries and illnesses. Williams is part of the Bucks’ strong group of reserves.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross added 20 points each.

The skirmish between Ennis and Williams took place during a 13-0 run in which Milwaukee took control of the game.

Milwaukee had a 45-34 lead before holding Orlando scoreless for a stretch of nearly five minutes. The Bucks had a 24-point edge by the time Vucevic ended the Orlando drought with 3:20 left before halftime.

The Bucks led 70-43 at the break and were up by as many as 34 in the third quarter.

Orlando cut the lead to 104-92 on a Terrence Ross 3-pointer with 7:22 left, but the Bucks answered with nine straight points. Antetokounmpo capped the spurt by driving into the lane for a thunderous one-handed dunk.

Milwaukee benefited from Middleton’s resurgence.

The All-Star forward shot 5 of 20 in the first two games of this series and scored just two points during Milwaukee’s 111-96 victory Thursday. Middleton shot 7 of 17 on Saturday.

Brook Lopez had 16 points and Eric Bledsoe added 14 for the Bucks.

Milwaukee also did a better job of guarding Vucevic, who scored 35 points in Orlando’s 122-110 Game 1 victory and 32 more in Game 2.

Vucevic shot just 8 of 19 on Saturday. The Magic center had shot 59.6% over the first two games of this series.

Here are all 108 early entrants for the 2020 NBA Draft

NBA draft
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Aug 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 NBA Draft is coming… eventually. While it is scheduled for Oct. 16, there is a growing chance it — along with free agency and the start of the next NBA season — could be pushed back again. NBA owners discussed just that in a call on Friday, but there is no decision yet.

The process for the draft continues, however.

There are 60 draft slots but 108 early entrants who have declared —  a list not including NCAA seniors — according to the NBA’s latest update. That includes 72 college players and 38 international players.

Here is the full list of players with their names still in the draft:

College Players

Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, 6-9 Freshman)
Milan Acquaah (California Baptist, 6-3 Junior)
Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton, 6-4 Junior)
Cole Anthony (North Carolina, 6-3 Freshman)
Brendan Bailey (Marquette, 6-8 Sophomore)
Saddiq Bey (Villanova, 6-8 Sophomore)
Tyler Bey (Colorado, 6-7 Junior)
Jermaine Bishop (Norfolk State, 6-1 Junior)
Dachon Burke Jr. (Nebraska, 6-4 Junior)
Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke, 6-10 Freshman)
Nate Darling (Deleware, 6-5 Junior)
Lamine Diane (CSUN, 6-7 Sophomore)
Devon Dotson (Kansas, 6-2 Sophomore)
Anthony Edwards (Georgia, 6-5 Freshman)
CJ Elleby (Washington State, 6-6 Sophomore)
Malik Fitts (St. Mary’s, 6-8 Junior)
Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, 6-1 Junior)
Tony Goodwin II (Redemption Academy, 6-6 Post-Grad)
Josh Green (Arizona, 6-6 Freshman)
Ashton Hagans (Kentucky, 6-3 Sophomore)
Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State, 6-5 Sophomore)
Josh Hall (Moravian Prep, 6-8 Post Grad)
Rayshaun Hammonds (Georgia, 6-9 Junior)
Jalen Harris (Nevada, 6-5 Junior)
Niven Hart (Fresno State, 6-5 Freshman)
Nate Hinton (Houston, 6-5 Sophomore)
Elijah Hughes (Syracuse, 6-6 Junior)
Isaiah Joe (Arkansas, 6-5 Sophomore)
Dakari Johnson (Cape Fear CC, 6-0 Freshman)
C.J. Jones (MTSU, 6-5 Junior)
Mason Jones (Arkansas, 6-5 Junior)
Tre Jones (Duke, 6-3 Sophomore)
Saben Lee (Vanderbilt, 6-2 Junior)
Micheal Lenoir (Creating Young Minds Academy, 5-9 Post Grad)
Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, 6-3 Sophomore)
Nico Mannion (Arizona, 6-3 Freshman)
Naji Marshall (Xavier, 6-7 Junior)
Kenyon Martin Jr. (IMG Academy, 6-7 Post Grad)
Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky, 6-3 Freshman)
Jaden McDaniels (Washington, 6-9 Freshman)
Isiaha Mike (SMU, 6-8 Junior)
EJ Montgomery (Kentucky, 6-10 Sophomore)
Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt, 6-6 Sophmore)
Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, 6-11 Freshman)
Jordan Nwora (Louisville, 6-7 Junior)
Onyeka Okongwu (USC, 6-9 Freshman)
Isaac Okoro (Auburn, 6-6 Freshman)
Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, 6-10 Sophomore)
Reggie Perry (Mississippi State, 6-10 Sophomore)
Filip Petrusev (Georgia, 6-11 Sophomore)
Nate Pierre-Louis (Temple, 6-4 Junior)
Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky, 6-3 Sophomore)
Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, 6-4 Freshman)
Paul Reed Jr. (DePaul, 6-9 Junior)
Nick Richards (Kentucky, 6-11 Junior)
Jayden Scrubb (John A. Logan College, 6-6 Sophomore)
Jalen Smith (Maryland, 6-10 Sophomore)
Cassius Stanley (Duke, 6-6 Freshman)
Isaiah Stewart (Washington, 6-9 Freshman)
Tyrell Terry (Stanford, 6-1 Freshman)
Xavier Tillman Sr. (Michigan State, 6-8 Junior)
Obi Toppin (Dayton, 6-9 Sophomore)
Jordan Tucker (Butler, 6-7 Junior)
Devin Vassell (Florida State, 6-6 Sophomore)
Nick Weatherspoon (Mississippi State, 6-2 Junior)
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State, 6-9 Junior)
Kahlil Whitney (Kentucky, 6-6 Freshman)
Emmitt Williams (LSU, 6-6 Sophomore)
Patrick Williams (Florida State, 6-8 Freshman)
James Wiseman (Memphis, 7-1 Freshman)
Robert Woodard II (Mississippi State, 6-7 Sophomore)
Omer Yurtseven (Georgetown, 7-0 Junior)

International Players

(Note: Nation listed is where they played last season, not necessarily nation of birth)

Deni Avdija (Israel, 6-8, 2001)
Brancou Badio (Spain, 6-3, 1999)
Darko Bajo (Croatia, 6-10,1999)
Marek Blazevic (Lithuania, 6-10, 2001)
Adrian Bogucki (Poland, 7-1, 1999)
Leandro Bolmaro (Spain, 6-6, 2000)
Henri Drell (Italy, 6-9, 2000)
Imru Duke (Spain, 6-8, 1999)
Michele Ebeling (Italy, 6-9, 1999)
Paul Eboua (Italy, 6-8, 2000)
Osas Ehigiator (Spain, 6-10, 1999)
Joel Ekamba (France, 6-5, 2001)
Miguel Gonzalez (Spain, 6-7, 1999)
Killian Hayes (Germany, 6-5, 2001)
Sehmus Hazer (Turkey, 6-3, 1999)
Rokas Jokubaitis (Lithuania, 6-4, 2000)
Georgios Kalaitzakis (Lithuania, 6-8, 1999)
Vit Krejci (Spain, 6-8, 2000)
Arturs Kurucs (6-3, Latvia, 2000)
Yam Madar (Israel, 6-2, 2000)
Theo Maledon (France, 6-4, 2001)
Karim Mane (Canada, 6-5, 2000)
Sergi Martinez (Spain, 6-8, 1999)
Nikola Miskovic (Serbia, 6-10, 1999)
Aristide Mouaha (Italy, 6-3, 2000)
Caio Pacheco (Argentina, 6-3, 1999)
Joel Parra (Spain, 6-8, 2000)
Aleksej Pokusevski (Greece, 7-0, 2001)
Sander Raieste (Estonia, 6-9, 1999)
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos (Greece, 6-8, 2001)
Njegos Sikiras (Spain, 6-9, 1999)
Marko Simonovic (Serbia, 6-11, 1999)
Mouhamed Thiam (France, 6-9, 2001)
Aboubacar Traore (Canada, 6-4, 2001)
Uros Trifunovic (Serbia, 6-7, 2000)
Arnas Velicka (Lithuania, 6-4, 1999)

Domantas Sabonis returns to bubble today, but only as support

Domantas Sabonis returns
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Aug 22, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Indiana’s All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis returns to the NBA campus in Orlando today.

But not to try and pull the Pacers out of an 0-3 hole. He is just there as support.

Sabonis left the NBA bubble “to receive medical treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot,” the team announced a month ago. While the Pacers left the door open to his return, the best cure for plantar fasciitis is rest and time off the foot.

Sabonis will return to the bubble Saturday, coach Nate McMillan said on a local broadcast.

Indiana could use him. Sabonis averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds a game this season for the Pacers and was named to his first All-Star team.

Except he is just there as moral support, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Pacers are down 0-3 to the Miami Heat. If Sabonis tested negative every day he was outside the bubble, he would still face a four-day quarantine starting today, meaning he would miss Game 4 of the series as well.

The Pacers could be eliminated by the time he could be on the bench.

Still, Domantas Sabonis returns, and that’s a good sign for the Pacers’ chemistry.

Bucks Marvin Williams, Magic’s James Ennis ejected after scuffle

Marvin Williams James Ennis
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Aug 22, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We can debate if this rose to the level of deserving a double ejection, but what matters is the referees did. And it was at least fair.

Milwaukee’s Marvin Williams and Orlando’s James Ennis both were ejected after a second-quarter scuffle following a battle for rebound positioning during Gam3 of their series.

The two had gotten physical under the basket trying to get rebound positioning, with Ennis pushing off Williams then bumping into him. That was followed by each man shoving the other, play stops, and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham trying to break it up.

Ennis did not throw a punch there, he was trying to get Williams to let go of his jersey.

Both players will see a fine from this for the league before their next game.

The Ennis ejection hits the Magic harder than Williams does for the Bucks — Orlando needs all its perimeter defenders against Milwaukee and Ennis is one of their more reliable ones. Coach Steve Clifford has limited options.

In the first half, the Bucks have been running away with Game 3. Literally. The Bucks have gotten out in transition far more than previous outings and that has led to a 70-43 Milwaukee lead at the half.

Toronto’s Nick Nurse named NBA Coach of the Year

Nick Nurse coach of the year
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt Helin Aug 22, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green went West. Key players missed stretches of the season due to injury. It led basketball watches and pundits to predict a great fall for Toronto this season.

Instead — thanks to a creative, shape-shifting defensive scheme, player development, and a clever offense — the Raptors had a better regular-season record than they did the season where they won a championship.

That earned Nick Nurse NBA Coach of the Year honors.

The award was announced on TNT Saturday morning.

Nick Nurse received 90 of the 98 first-place votes for Coach of the Year, with Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer finishing second and Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan in third.

“When you see Nick on the sidelines, that’s who he is as a person. Relaxed, but so hard-working. Creative and dynamic. Always setting the tone for our team – attacking our next championship, rather than defending our last,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “That is who Nick is, that is why we believe in him. His journey to this tremendous honor has been a long one – we are so happy to see him recognized this way.”

Nurse has helped turn Toronto into the best player-development team in the NBA — Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Norman Powell, Fred VanVleet — in addition to having some of the more creative Xs and Os around the league.

The Heat’s Eric Spoelstra finished fourth in the voting, followed by the Lakers’ Frank Vogel, the Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins, the Pacers’ Nate McMillan, and the Celtics’ Brad Stevens. Voting was done by select media members and based only on games through March 11, before the NBA shut down due to the coronavirus.