Paul George in ugly shooting slump, leading Barkley to roast ‘Playoff P’ nickname

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT
“You can’t be calling yourself ‘Playoff P’ and lose all the time. You don’t see me walking around saying ‘I won the championship’ because I didn’t win it. They don’t call me Championship Chuck.”

That was Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA roasting Paul George for his self-given nickname from years ago and how he is not coming close to living up to it early in these playoffs.

While the Clippers are up 2-1 on the Dallas Mavericks, that has a lot more to do with Kawhi Leonard looking like the Finals MVP version of himself — a proven playoff performer rising to the occasion — than it goes Goerge, who can’t find his shot.

Paul George is shooting 30.9% overall this series and 24.1% from three. In the last two games, he is 7-of-33 from the floor and 3-of-18 from beyond the arc.

“I’m not worried about it,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after Game 3 Friday night. “He’s a great player. He’s human. I can guarantee you this, he has not forgotten how to shoot. It will fall for him.”

George said scoring is not the only way he impacts games, adding his defense and playmaking contribute to wins.

“I’m no James Harden… to just shoot the ball, score the ball,” George said after Game 3. “I can and I pride myself on being effective on both ends. But there’s going to be nights like this where I just can’t make a shot, and I can’t allow that to affect my game…

“Scoring the ball is not what I [only] do. I try to do everything, I try to play the game the right way and just get lost in the game and try to pass the ball and make plays defensively, rebound. Just a little bit of everything. I am going through a tough time, but good thing about it, we are up 2-1 in this series and I haven’t shot the ball well.”

That hasn’t stopped NBA Twitter from roasting George, suggesting his new nickname should be Pandemic P.

George’s playoff struggles are not just this season. Two years ago in Oklahoma City he shot just 40% when the Jazz bounced the Thunder in the first round, then last season Damian Lillard drained his iconic series-ending shot right over George.

The Clippers don’t expect to be one-and-done in the playoffs this season, but if they are going to make the kind of run to a title they expect they are going to need a lot more from George.

Spurs’ Derrick White has surgery to repair dislocated toe

Derrick White surgery
Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
San Antonio’s Derrick White was one of the breakout players in the bubble, leading the Spurs in scoring at 18.9 points per game and shooting 39.3% from three in the seeding games.

He did it all on a dislocated toe in his left foot.

Thursday, White had surgery to “correct a dislocation of his left second toe suffered prior to the NBA restart in Orlando,” the Spurs announced. White is expected to be healthy and ready to play next season (whenever that begins).

White was thrust into more of a playmaking role in the Spurs smaller, guard-dominantly lineups Gregg Popovich turned to when LaMarcus Aldridge could not play in the bubble. He thrived and averaged five assists a game. San Antonio envisions White, Dejounte Murray (who signed an extension last summer), and Lonnie Walker IV as part of the future and put them to the test in Orlando — and the Spurs almost kept their playoff streak alive, winning five games.

White is eligible for an extension to his rookie contract this offseason, if he and the Spurs can agree to a number. ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggested four-years, $52 million would be fair. Maybe. It’s hard to predict how extensions — or contracts in general — will play out an offseason where the salary cap remains an unknown, and owners will be tentative after having taken a financial bath this season (and with more pain on the horizon).

Whatever happens with his contract, White will be a player to watch next season.

LeBron James pumps up Goodyear after Trump attacks company

LeBron James Trump
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 22, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Akron’s best-known native responded to President Donald Trump’s attack on his Ohio hometown’s iconic company, offering a shout-out of solidarity with the city, company, and workers.

“Not only has Goodyear been great for my city, for the history of my city, but for the country,” LeBron James told reporters in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, where the NBA is playing during the pandemic. “Unbelievable brand and unbelievable history. So, we stand strong, we always unite, especially my city.”

James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title during his second stint with the team, has been a steadfast supporter of community improvement projects in Akron. He jumped directly into the NBA from his state-champion St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School team in Akron.

Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, James commented Thursday night, a day after Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., which employs more than 3,000 people. Trump inaccurately said the company had “announced a ban” on “Make America Great Again” caps. Leaders of the city of fewer than 200,000 people are worried that a boycott would worsen the struggling economy

“We’ve always felt like we’ve been counted out, being a small city,” James said. “And that’s what rallies us even more. It makes us even stronger.”

Luka Doncic forced to leave game with ankle injury; Clippers win

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 12:28 AM EDT
It was already a rough night for the Dallas Mavericks — Kawhi Leonard was attacking and the Clippers offense was steamrolling the Mavs defense — when late in the third quarter Luka Doncic rolled his ankle and suffered an injury that had Mavs nation holding its breath.

Doncic limped off the court, got treatment and tape back in the locker room, tried to come back in but soon checked himself back out and his night was done.

The Mavs don’t know the severity of the injury.

“We’ll know more tomorrow,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said after the game (via Tim MacMahon of ESPN). “He did come back and try it obviously and wasn’t moving great, so we’ll see where he is come tomorrow and then Sunday morning.”

Doncic said he will have an MRI on Saturday, which will give them a better idea of the severity.

Whether Doncic was in or out in Game 3, the Clippers offense kept on rolling. Leonard finished with 36 points (with almost all of his buckets coming in the paint as he attacked) with nine rebounds and eight assists. He dominated much of the game playing downhill and getting to the rim. It was not a one-man show, however, six other Clippers finished the game in double digits, and as a team L.A. shot 14-of-34 from three (42.1%). Everything was falling.

Dallas, to its credit, did not roll over when Doncic left, hanging around close enough to make a run. But without their best playmaker — Doncic averaged 35 points and eight assists a game through the first two games of this series — they just did not have enough.

In the end it was a 130-122 Los Angeles win, putting the Clippers up 2-1 in the series. Game 4 is Sunday afternoon in the Orlando bubble.

The big question is whether Doncic will be able to play in that game, and if so, will he be 100%. We’ll find that answer in the next couple of days.

 

 

Philadelphia plays best game of series, Boston closes with 10-0 run to win anyway

By Kurt HelinAug 21, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT
Joel Embiid was physical on both ends of the court, getting to the rim on one end and protecting it on the other. Philadelphia’s defensive rotations were much sharper, and players had much more intent when they switched to their new man. It was the best effort Philadelphia gave since it arrived in the bubble.

Boston still closed the game on a 10-0 run to pull away from Philadelphia for a 102-94 win that gives them a commanding 3-0 series lead.

That run started with Marcus Smart making an “I wish that guy were on my team” read and steal, getting the ball ahead to Jaylen Brown for the and-1.

Then Kemba Walker did his thing.

Boston ended up with 24 points from Walker, 21 from Brown, and 15 from Jayson Tatum. They struggled at points against the length and activity of the 76ers defense and only had an offensive rating of 101 and a 52.3 team shooting percentage (both way down from previous games).

With Ben Simmons sidelined, Philadelphia did not have the shot creators or shooters on the roster to take advantage of Boston.

“It’s tough. It sucks. Man, it sucks when you play super hard and do everything possible to win games and you come up short,” Joel Embiid said after the game, in which he had 30 points and 13 rebounds. “No one wants to be in this position.”

Philly shot 9-of-39 (23.1%) from three for the game, but they didn’t just miss from three. Some of that is a strong Celtics defense, but a lot of that is just the 76ers missing shots. Here is the Sixers shot chart from the game.

What kind of effort we get from Philly — with no home fans to lift them up and the result of a loss is they get to leave the bubble and go home — in Game 4 Sunday will be interesting.

Sixers coach Brett Brown will pay the price for this team’s shortcomings, and he is not blameless in all this. But Philadelphia’s problems in this game, and for the season, can be traced back to the decision by GM Elton Brand and management to play contrarian. The entire NBA is going smaller and putting more shooting and more ball handlers on the floor together, Philly went for size and defense.

Boston has shooting, it has multiple ball handlers, and it now has a 3-0 lead.

 