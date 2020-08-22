Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Oklahoma City picks up overtime win behind Dennis Schroder

Associated PressAug 22, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 29 points, Chris Paul added 26 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated in overtime to beat the Houston Rockets 119-107 on Saturday night and cut their deficit in the first-round series to 2-1.

“We just wanted to fight,” Paul said. “We know how tough it is coming back down 3-0. We wanted to fight tonight, and I think that’s what we did.”

James Harden scored 38 points for Houston, but fouled out 53 seconds into overtime – the first time he’s fouled out this season.

The Thunder scored the first 12 points of overtime, powered by two 3-pointers from Paul, to take a 116-104 lead.

“The biggest message I wanted to give the guys was play aggressive an attack,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I thought Dennis set a great tone for that early in the game, and you know what? I’m going to trust those guys.”

Houston missed its first seven shots of overtime before Danuel House made a 3-pointer with less than a minute left. By then it was too late.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Harden was disappointed that the Rockets missed a chance to take a commanding lead in the series.

“We definitely let one get away,” he said. “Especially in that last minute and I think, throughout the course of the game we just made too many mental mistakes and gave them an opportunity to score and it’s that simple.”

The Thunder had a balanced scoring attack, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 23 points and Danilo Gallinari had 20.

Paul made a basket to putt the Thunder within three, House then stepped out of bounds to give the Thunder the ball back. A layup by Steven Adams cut it to 102-101 with less than 30 seconds to go in the fourth.

Paul and Harden got tangled up with Harden before the ball was thrown inbounds. Harden made a free throw, but Houston turned it over.

Gilgeous-Alexander put Oklahoma City up 104-103 with a 3 from the corner on an assist by Paul with 14.3 seconds left.

“Once I got by, the pass was easy,” Paul said. “Shai had the hard part in knocking down the shot, and that was a big shot for us.”

House made a three throw to tie, but missed the second. Paul’s reverse layup rolled across the rim and out to send it to overtime.

Jeff Green had 22 points for the Rockets. They have played the entire series without Russell Westbrook, who is out with a strained right quadriceps.

Houston coach Mike D’Antoni told his team after the game to correct its mistakes and move on quickly from this one.

“They executed and some things just messed up a little bit for us,” he said. “So I just told them you don’t get too high or get to the low, it’s one game.”

 

LeBron James lifts Lakers past Trail Blazers for 2-1 series lead

LeBron James Anthony Davis
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)
Associated PressAug 23, 2020, 12:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — More of a spectator than a supporter for LeBron James in the first half, Anthony Davis had a message for his teammate.

“I told LeBron at half I’ve got to take some of the pressure off of him,” Davis said.

With both superstars rolling and another dominant defensive effort, the Lakers again looked like the best of the West.

James had 38 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half, and the Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 116-108 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

The Lakers shut down the high-scoring Blazers for the second straight game after the No. 1 seed was knocked off in Game 1. This was Portland’s highest-scoring performance in the series and it wasn’t close to good enough.

“That’s just who we’ve always been,” James said. “That has not changed since the first day we stepped on the floor at training camp.”

Damian Lillard scored 34 points playing with a dislocated left index finger, and CJ McCollum added 28 for the Trail Blazers. They will try to even the series in Game 4 on Monday.

Davis scored 31 points in Game 2 but had only six at halftime Saturday. Coach Frank Vogel thought the power forward was trying to move the ball and make the right play – he finished with eight assists – but looked for his own offense in the second half.

“A.D., he just turned it on,” Vogel said.

Portland was down only three with about 9 1/2 minutes left. But Davis then re-entered and started scoring from everywhere, turning lob passes into dunks or stepping outside for jumpers on his way to 12 points in the period.

The Lakers’ defense handled the rest, limiting the Blazers to just three field goals over more than seven minutes as they pushed the lead to 109-98 with a little more than 2 minutes to go.

“It wasn’t our night to make those shots,” Lillard said. “The effort was there. The aggressiveness was there. We just didn’t make the shots that we usually make.”

Carmelo Anthony added 20 points in his first good game of the series. He was 4 for 17 in the first two games and he started Game 3 with seven straight misses before making his eighth – by tipping in his own miss.

The Blazers made a lineup change, inserting Hassan Whiteside to play alongside Jusuf Nurkic in a big starting five. The unit got Portland off to a good start and the Blazers nursed the early lead all the way through the second quarter without ever really stopping James, who was 5 for 6 for 15 points in eight minutes in the period. But McCollum capped his 13-point period with a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer, making it 57-53.

James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for 12 straight points to send the Lakers from six down to a 70-64 lead. The Blazers came right back behind Anthony, who made three straight jumpers before a dunk on the break tied it at 72.

The Lakers surged back ahead with a 10-0 burst that made it 89-78 and they led by seven entering the fourth.

“It came down to a fourth-quarter game. Anthony Davis made his perimeter shots and we came up empty too often,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said.

Lillard was hurt in the third quarter of Game 2 and hadn’t done anything on the court until arriving early Saturday to test the finger, which was wrapped in black tape. It didn’t appear to have much effect on his ballhandling or shooting for much of the game but he faltered in the fourth, going 1 for 6 and missing all four 3-pointers.

Luka Doncic MRI reportedly shows “nothing alarming”

Doncic injury
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Luka Doncic, the Mavericks’ MVP candidate and their best player in the bubble, is a game-time decision for Sunday. Which will cost Mavericks fans some sleep.

Doncic had an MRI Saturday on his bad ankle and the results were generally good news, but whether he can play Sunday remains up in the air.

Doncic suffered a sprained ankle late in the third quarter against the Clippers. He tried to return but had to sub himself out.

The Mavericks need him to be running the offense against a Clippers team that is starting to show its defensive potential.

Jimmy Butler scores 27, Heat hold off Pacers comeback to take 3-0 series lead

Associated PressAug 22, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally to beat the Indiana Pacers 124-115 on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Game 4 takes place Monday.

Goran Dragic added 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro scored 20 points for the Heat. They can sweep the series Monday.

Malcolm Brogdon set career playoff highs with 34 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 23 points, and Victor Oladipo added 20.

Dragic spun through the Pacers and made a layup as time expired in the second quarter to put the Heat up 74-56. The Heat made 11 3-pointers in the highest-scoring half in franchise playoff history.

Indiana opened the second half with a 12-2 run to trim Miami’s lead to eight.

The Pacers challenged a call in the final minute of the third quarter when Indiana’s Myles Turner got tangled up with Miami’s Kelly Olynyk and was called for a loose ball foul. The call was overturned, and Olynyk was called for the loose ball foul. Turner made one of two free throws to cut Miami’s lead to four.

Indiana cut it to two points three times in the fourth quarter.

Here are all 108 early entrants for the 2020 NBA Draft

NBA draft
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 NBA Draft is coming… eventually. While it is scheduled for Oct. 16, there is a growing chance it — along with free agency and the start of the next NBA season — could be pushed back again. NBA owners discussed just that in a call on Friday, but there is no decision yet.

The process for the draft continues, however.

There are 60 draft slots but 108 early entrants who have declared —  a list not including NCAA seniors — according to the NBA’s latest update. That includes 72 college players and 38 international players.

Here is the full list of players with their names still in the draft:

College Players

Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, 6-9 Freshman)
Milan Acquaah (California Baptist, 6-3 Junior)
Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton, 6-4 Junior)
Cole Anthony (North Carolina, 6-3 Freshman)
Brendan Bailey (Marquette, 6-8 Sophomore)
Saddiq Bey (Villanova, 6-8 Sophomore)
Tyler Bey (Colorado, 6-7 Junior)
Jermaine Bishop (Norfolk State, 6-1 Junior)
Dachon Burke Jr. (Nebraska, 6-4 Junior)
Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke, 6-10 Freshman)
Nate Darling (Deleware, 6-5 Junior)
Lamine Diane (CSUN, 6-7 Sophomore)
Devon Dotson (Kansas, 6-2 Sophomore)
Anthony Edwards (Georgia, 6-5 Freshman)
CJ Elleby (Washington State, 6-6 Sophomore)
Malik Fitts (St. Mary’s, 6-8 Junior)
Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, 6-1 Junior)
Tony Goodwin II (Redemption Academy, 6-6 Post-Grad)
Josh Green (Arizona, 6-6 Freshman)
Ashton Hagans (Kentucky, 6-3 Sophomore)
Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State, 6-5 Sophomore)
Josh Hall (Moravian Prep, 6-8 Post Grad)
Rayshaun Hammonds (Georgia, 6-9 Junior)
Jalen Harris (Nevada, 6-5 Junior)
Niven Hart (Fresno State, 6-5 Freshman)
Nate Hinton (Houston, 6-5 Sophomore)
Elijah Hughes (Syracuse, 6-6 Junior)
Isaiah Joe (Arkansas, 6-5 Sophomore)
Dakari Johnson (Cape Fear CC, 6-0 Freshman)
C.J. Jones (MTSU, 6-5 Junior)
Mason Jones (Arkansas, 6-5 Junior)
Tre Jones (Duke, 6-3 Sophomore)
Saben Lee (Vanderbilt, 6-2 Junior)
Micheal Lenoir (Creating Young Minds Academy, 5-9 Post Grad)
Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, 6-3 Sophomore)
Nico Mannion (Arizona, 6-3 Freshman)
Naji Marshall (Xavier, 6-7 Junior)
Kenyon Martin Jr. (IMG Academy, 6-7 Post Grad)
Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky, 6-3 Freshman)
Jaden McDaniels (Washington, 6-9 Freshman)
Isiaha Mike (SMU, 6-8 Junior)
EJ Montgomery (Kentucky, 6-10 Sophomore)
Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt, 6-6 Sophmore)
Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, 6-11 Freshman)
Jordan Nwora (Louisville, 6-7 Junior)
Onyeka Okongwu (USC, 6-9 Freshman)
Isaac Okoro (Auburn, 6-6 Freshman)
Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, 6-10 Sophomore)
Reggie Perry (Mississippi State, 6-10 Sophomore)
Filip Petrusev (Georgia, 6-11 Sophomore)
Nate Pierre-Louis (Temple, 6-4 Junior)
Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky, 6-3 Sophomore)
Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, 6-4 Freshman)
Paul Reed Jr. (DePaul, 6-9 Junior)
Nick Richards (Kentucky, 6-11 Junior)
Jayden Scrubb (John A. Logan College, 6-6 Sophomore)
Jalen Smith (Maryland, 6-10 Sophomore)
Cassius Stanley (Duke, 6-6 Freshman)
Isaiah Stewart (Washington, 6-9 Freshman)
Tyrell Terry (Stanford, 6-1 Freshman)
Xavier Tillman Sr. (Michigan State, 6-8 Junior)
Obi Toppin (Dayton, 6-9 Sophomore)
Jordan Tucker (Butler, 6-7 Junior)
Devin Vassell (Florida State, 6-6 Sophomore)
Nick Weatherspoon (Mississippi State, 6-2 Junior)
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State, 6-9 Junior)
Kahlil Whitney (Kentucky, 6-6 Freshman)
Emmitt Williams (LSU, 6-6 Sophomore)
Patrick Williams (Florida State, 6-8 Freshman)
James Wiseman (Memphis, 7-1 Freshman)
Robert Woodard II (Mississippi State, 6-7 Sophomore)
Omer Yurtseven (Georgetown, 7-0 Junior)

International Players

(Note: Nation listed is where they played last season, not necessarily nation of birth)

Deni Avdija (Israel, 6-8, 2001)
Brancou Badio (Spain, 6-3, 1999)
Darko Bajo (Croatia, 6-10,1999)
Marek Blazevic (Lithuania, 6-10, 2001)
Adrian Bogucki (Poland, 7-1, 1999)
Leandro Bolmaro (Spain, 6-6, 2000)
Henri Drell (Italy, 6-9, 2000)
Imru Duke (Spain, 6-8, 1999)
Michele Ebeling (Italy, 6-9, 1999)
Paul Eboua (Italy, 6-8, 2000)
Osas Ehigiator (Spain, 6-10, 1999)
Joel Ekamba (France, 6-5, 2001)
Miguel Gonzalez (Spain, 6-7, 1999)
Killian Hayes (Germany, 6-5, 2001)
Sehmus Hazer (Turkey, 6-3, 1999)
Rokas Jokubaitis (Lithuania, 6-4, 2000)
Georgios Kalaitzakis (Lithuania, 6-8, 1999)
Vit Krejci (Spain, 6-8, 2000)
Arturs Kurucs (6-3, Latvia, 2000)
Yam Madar (Israel, 6-2, 2000)
Theo Maledon (France, 6-4, 2001)
Karim Mane (Canada, 6-5, 2000)
Sergi Martinez (Spain, 6-8, 1999)
Nikola Miskovic (Serbia, 6-10, 1999)
Aristide Mouaha (Italy, 6-3, 2000)
Caio Pacheco (Argentina, 6-3, 1999)
Joel Parra (Spain, 6-8, 2000)
Aleksej Pokusevski (Greece, 7-0, 2001)
Sander Raieste (Estonia, 6-9, 1999)
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos (Greece, 6-8, 2001)
Njegos Sikiras (Spain, 6-9, 1999)
Marko Simonovic (Serbia, 6-11, 1999)
Mouhamed Thiam (France, 6-9, 2001)
Aboubacar Traore (Canada, 6-4, 2001)
Uros Trifunovic (Serbia, 6-7, 2000)
Arnas Velicka (Lithuania, 6-4, 1999)