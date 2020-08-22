Doncic injury
Getty Images

Luka Doncic MRI reportedly shows “nothing alarming”

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Luka Doncic, the Mavericks’ MVP candidate and their best player in the bubble, is a game-time decision for Sunday. Which will cost Mavericks fans some sleep.

Doncic had an MRI Saturday on his bad ankle and the results were generally good news, but whether he can play Sunday remains up in the air.

Doncic suffered a sprained ankle late in the third quarter against the Clippers. He tried to return but had to sub himself out.

The Mavericks need him to be running the offense against a Clippers team that is starting to show its defensive potential.

Jimmy Butler scores 27, Heat hold off Pacers comeback to take 3-0 series lead

Associated PressAug 22, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally to beat the Indiana Pacers 124-115 on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Game 4 takes place Monday.

Goran Dragic added 24 points, Bam Adebayo had 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyler Herro scored 20 points for the Heat. They can sweep the series Monday.

Malcolm Brogdon set career playoff highs with 34 points and 14 assists for the Pacers. T.J. Warren scored 23 points, and Victor Oladipo added 20.

Dragic spun through the Pacers and made a layup as time expired in the second quarter to put the Heat up 74-56. The Heat made 11 3-pointers in the highest-scoring half in franchise playoff history.

Indiana opened the second half with a 12-2 run to trim Miami’s lead to eight.

The Pacers challenged a call in the final minute of the third quarter when Indiana’s Myles Turner got tangled up with Miami’s Kelly Olynyk and was called for a loose ball foul. The call was overturned, and Olynyk was called for the loose ball foul. Turner made one of two free throws to cut Miami’s lead to four.

Indiana cut it to two points three times in the fourth quarter.

Here are all 108 early entrants for the 2020 NBA Draft

NBA draft
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2020 NBA Draft is coming… eventually. While it is scheduled for Oct. 16, there is a growing chance it — along with free agency and the start of the next NBA season — could be pushed back again. NBA owners discussed just that in a call on Friday, but there is no decision yet.

The process for the draft continues, however.

There are 60 draft slots but 108 early entrants who have declared —  a list not including NCAA seniors — according to the NBA’s latest update. That includes 72 college players and 38 international players.

Here is the full list of players with their names still in the draft:

College Players

Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, 6-9 Freshman)
Milan Acquaah (California Baptist, 6-3 Junior)
Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton, 6-4 Junior)
Cole Anthony (North Carolina, 6-3 Freshman)
Brendan Bailey (Marquette, 6-8 Sophomore)
Saddiq Bey (Villanova, 6-8 Sophomore)
Tyler Bey (Colorado, 6-7 Junior)
Jermaine Bishop (Norfolk State, 6-1 Junior)
Dachon Burke Jr. (Nebraska, 6-4 Junior)
Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke, 6-10 Freshman)
Nate Darling (Deleware, 6-5 Junior)
Lamine Diane (CSUN, 6-7 Sophomore)
Devon Dotson (Kansas, 6-2 Sophomore)
Anthony Edwards (Georgia, 6-5 Freshman)
CJ Elleby (Washington State, 6-6 Sophomore)
Malik Fitts (St. Mary’s, 6-8 Junior)
Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, 6-1 Junior)
Tony Goodwin II (Redemption Academy, 6-6 Post-Grad)
Josh Green (Arizona, 6-6 Freshman)
Ashton Hagans (Kentucky, 6-3 Sophomore)
Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State, 6-5 Sophomore)
Josh Hall (Moravian Prep, 6-8 Post Grad)
Rayshaun Hammonds (Georgia, 6-9 Junior)
Jalen Harris (Nevada, 6-5 Junior)
Niven Hart (Fresno State, 6-5 Freshman)
Nate Hinton (Houston, 6-5 Sophomore)
Elijah Hughes (Syracuse, 6-6 Junior)
Isaiah Joe (Arkansas, 6-5 Sophomore)
Dakari Johnson (Cape Fear CC, 6-0 Freshman)
C.J. Jones (MTSU, 6-5 Junior)
Mason Jones (Arkansas, 6-5 Junior)
Tre Jones (Duke, 6-3 Sophomore)
Saben Lee (Vanderbilt, 6-2 Junior)
Micheal Lenoir (Creating Young Minds Academy, 5-9 Post Grad)
Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, 6-3 Sophomore)
Nico Mannion (Arizona, 6-3 Freshman)
Naji Marshall (Xavier, 6-7 Junior)
Kenyon Martin Jr. (IMG Academy, 6-7 Post Grad)
Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky, 6-3 Freshman)
Jaden McDaniels (Washington, 6-9 Freshman)
Isiaha Mike (SMU, 6-8 Junior)
EJ Montgomery (Kentucky, 6-10 Sophomore)
Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt, 6-6 Sophmore)
Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, 6-11 Freshman)
Jordan Nwora (Louisville, 6-7 Junior)
Onyeka Okongwu (USC, 6-9 Freshman)
Isaac Okoro (Auburn, 6-6 Freshman)
Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, 6-10 Sophomore)
Reggie Perry (Mississippi State, 6-10 Sophomore)
Filip Petrusev (Georgia, 6-11 Sophomore)
Nate Pierre-Louis (Temple, 6-4 Junior)
Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky, 6-3 Sophomore)
Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, 6-4 Freshman)
Paul Reed Jr. (DePaul, 6-9 Junior)
Nick Richards (Kentucky, 6-11 Junior)
Jayden Scrubb (John A. Logan College, 6-6 Sophomore)
Jalen Smith (Maryland, 6-10 Sophomore)
Cassius Stanley (Duke, 6-6 Freshman)
Isaiah Stewart (Washington, 6-9 Freshman)
Tyrell Terry (Stanford, 6-1 Freshman)
Xavier Tillman Sr. (Michigan State, 6-8 Junior)
Obi Toppin (Dayton, 6-9 Sophomore)
Jordan Tucker (Butler, 6-7 Junior)
Devin Vassell (Florida State, 6-6 Sophomore)
Nick Weatherspoon (Mississippi State, 6-2 Junior)
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State, 6-9 Junior)
Kahlil Whitney (Kentucky, 6-6 Freshman)
Emmitt Williams (LSU, 6-6 Sophomore)
Patrick Williams (Florida State, 6-8 Freshman)
James Wiseman (Memphis, 7-1 Freshman)
Robert Woodard II (Mississippi State, 6-7 Sophomore)
Omer Yurtseven (Georgetown, 7-0 Junior)

International Players

(Note: Nation listed is where they played last season, not necessarily nation of birth)

Deni Avdija (Israel, 6-8, 2001)
Brancou Badio (Spain, 6-3, 1999)
Darko Bajo (Croatia, 6-10,1999)
Marek Blazevic (Lithuania, 6-10, 2001)
Adrian Bogucki (Poland, 7-1, 1999)
Leandro Bolmaro (Spain, 6-6, 2000)
Henri Drell (Italy, 6-9, 2000)
Imru Duke (Spain, 6-8, 1999)
Michele Ebeling (Italy, 6-9, 1999)
Paul Eboua (Italy, 6-8, 2000)
Osas Ehigiator (Spain, 6-10, 1999)
Joel Ekamba (France, 6-5, 2001)
Miguel Gonzalez (Spain, 6-7, 1999)
Killian Hayes (Germany, 6-5, 2001)
Sehmus Hazer (Turkey, 6-3, 1999)
Rokas Jokubaitis (Lithuania, 6-4, 2000)
Georgios Kalaitzakis (Lithuania, 6-8, 1999)
Vit Krejci (Spain, 6-8, 2000)
Arturs Kurucs (6-3, Latvia, 2000)
Yam Madar (Israel, 6-2, 2000)
Theo Maledon (France, 6-4, 2001)
Karim Mane (Canada, 6-5, 2000)
Sergi Martinez (Spain, 6-8, 1999)
Nikola Miskovic (Serbia, 6-10, 1999)
Aristide Mouaha (Italy, 6-3, 2000)
Caio Pacheco (Argentina, 6-3, 1999)
Joel Parra (Spain, 6-8, 2000)
Aleksej Pokusevski (Greece, 7-0, 2001)
Sander Raieste (Estonia, 6-9, 1999)
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos (Greece, 6-8, 2001)
Njegos Sikiras (Spain, 6-9, 1999)
Marko Simonovic (Serbia, 6-11, 1999)
Mouhamed Thiam (France, 6-9, 2001)
Aboubacar Traore (Canada, 6-4, 2001)
Uros Trifunovic (Serbia, 6-7, 2000)
Arnas Velicka (Lithuania, 6-4, 1999)

Vintage-looking Milwaukee routs Orlando to take 2-1 series lead

Ashley Landis/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-107 on Saturday for a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Antetokounmpo went 12 of 14 as the top-seeded Bucks shot 56.1% from the floor. Khris Middleton had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday.

Game 3 included a second-quarter scuffle between Orlando forward James Ennis and Milwaukee forward Marvin Williams, who were both ejected after exchanging shoves. The incident occurred as both players were heading back up the floor after battling for rebounding position.

Ennis had been in the starting lineup for Orlando, which already was playing without forwards Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon, guard Michael Carter-Williams and center Mo Bamba due to a variety of injuries and illnesses. Williams is part of the Bucks’ strong group of reserves.

D.J. Augustin scored 24 points for Orlando. Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross added 20 points each.

The skirmish between Ennis and Williams took place during a 13-0 run in which Milwaukee took control of the game.

Milwaukee had a 45-34 lead before holding Orlando scoreless for a stretch of nearly five minutes. The Bucks had a 24-point edge by the time Vucevic ended the Orlando drought with 3:20 left before halftime.

The Bucks led 70-43 at the break and were up by as many as 34 in the third quarter.

Orlando cut the lead to 104-92 on a Terrence Ross 3-pointer with 7:22 left, but the Bucks answered with nine straight points. Antetokounmpo capped the spurt by driving into the lane for a thunderous one-handed dunk.

Milwaukee benefited from Middleton’s resurgence.

The All-Star forward shot 5 of 20 in the first two games of this series and scored just two points during Milwaukee’s 111-96 victory Thursday. Middleton shot 7 of 17 on Saturday.

Brook Lopez had 16 points and Eric Bledsoe added 14 for the Bucks.

Milwaukee also did a better job of guarding Vucevic, who scored 35 points in Orlando’s 122-110 Game 1 victory and 32 more in Game 2.

Vucevic shot just 8 of 19 on Saturday. The Magic center had shot 59.6% over the first two games of this series.

Domantas Sabonis returns to bubble today, but only as support

Domantas Sabonis returns
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Indiana’s All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis returns to the NBA campus in Orlando today.

But not to try and pull the Pacers out of an 0-3 hole. He is just there as support.

Sabonis left the NBA bubble “to receive medical treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot,” the team announced a month ago. While the Pacers left the door open to his return, the best cure for plantar fasciitis is rest and time off the foot.

Sabonis will return to the bubble Saturday, coach Nate McMillan said on a local broadcast.

Indiana could use him. Sabonis averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds a game this season for the Pacers and was named to his first All-Star team.

Except he is just there as moral support, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Pacers are down 0-3 to the Miami Heat. If Sabonis tested negative every day he was outside the bubble, he would still face a four-day quarantine starting today, meaning he would miss Game 4 of the series as well.

The Pacers could be eliminated by the time he could be on the bench.

Still, Domantas Sabonis returns, and that’s a good sign for the Pacers’ chemistry.