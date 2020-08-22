Jimmy Butler scores 27, Heat hold off Pacers comeback to take 3-0 series lead

The 2020 NBA Draft is coming… eventually. While it is scheduled for Oct. 16, there is a growing chance it — along with free agency and the start of the next NBA season — could be pushed back again. NBA owners discussed just that in a call on Friday, but there is no decision yet.
The process for the draft continues, however.
There are 60 draft slots but 108 early entrants who have declared — a list not including NCAA seniors — according to the NBA’s latest update. That includes 72 college players and 38 international players.
Here is the full list of players with their names still in the draft:
College Players
Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, 6-9 Freshman)
Milan Acquaah (California Baptist, 6-3 Junior)
Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton, 6-4 Junior)
Cole Anthony (North Carolina, 6-3 Freshman)
Brendan Bailey (Marquette, 6-8 Sophomore)
Saddiq Bey (Villanova, 6-8 Sophomore)
Tyler Bey (Colorado, 6-7 Junior)
Jermaine Bishop (Norfolk State, 6-1 Junior)
Dachon Burke Jr. (Nebraska, 6-4 Junior)
Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke, 6-10 Freshman)
Nate Darling (Deleware, 6-5 Junior)
Lamine Diane (CSUN, 6-7 Sophomore)
Devon Dotson (Kansas, 6-2 Sophomore)
Anthony Edwards (Georgia, 6-5 Freshman)
CJ Elleby (Washington State, 6-6 Sophomore)
Malik Fitts (St. Mary’s, 6-8 Junior)
Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, 6-1 Junior)
Tony Goodwin II (Redemption Academy, 6-6 Post-Grad)
Josh Green (Arizona, 6-6 Freshman)
Ashton Hagans (Kentucky, 6-3 Sophomore)
Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State, 6-5 Sophomore)
Josh Hall (Moravian Prep, 6-8 Post Grad)
Rayshaun Hammonds (Georgia, 6-9 Junior)
Jalen Harris (Nevada, 6-5 Junior)
Niven Hart (Fresno State, 6-5 Freshman)
Nate Hinton (Houston, 6-5 Sophomore)
Elijah Hughes (Syracuse, 6-6 Junior)
Isaiah Joe (Arkansas, 6-5 Sophomore)
Dakari Johnson (Cape Fear CC, 6-0 Freshman)
C.J. Jones (MTSU, 6-5 Junior)
Mason Jones (Arkansas, 6-5 Junior)
Tre Jones (Duke, 6-3 Sophomore)
Saben Lee (Vanderbilt, 6-2 Junior)
Micheal Lenoir (Creating Young Minds Academy, 5-9 Post Grad)
Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, 6-3 Sophomore)
Nico Mannion (Arizona, 6-3 Freshman)
Naji Marshall (Xavier, 6-7 Junior)
Kenyon Martin Jr. (IMG Academy, 6-7 Post Grad)
Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky, 6-3 Freshman)
Jaden McDaniels (Washington, 6-9 Freshman)
Isiaha Mike (SMU, 6-8 Junior)
EJ Montgomery (Kentucky, 6-10 Sophomore)
Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt, 6-6 Sophmore)
Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, 6-11 Freshman)
Jordan Nwora (Louisville, 6-7 Junior)
Onyeka Okongwu (USC, 6-9 Freshman)
Isaac Okoro (Auburn, 6-6 Freshman)
Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, 6-10 Sophomore)
Reggie Perry (Mississippi State, 6-10 Sophomore)
Filip Petrusev (Georgia, 6-11 Sophomore)
Nate Pierre-Louis (Temple, 6-4 Junior)
Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky, 6-3 Sophomore)
Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, 6-4 Freshman)
Paul Reed Jr. (DePaul, 6-9 Junior)
Nick Richards (Kentucky, 6-11 Junior)
Jayden Scrubb (John A. Logan College, 6-6 Sophomore)
Jalen Smith (Maryland, 6-10 Sophomore)
Cassius Stanley (Duke, 6-6 Freshman)
Isaiah Stewart (Washington, 6-9 Freshman)
Tyrell Terry (Stanford, 6-1 Freshman)
Xavier Tillman Sr. (Michigan State, 6-8 Junior)
Obi Toppin (Dayton, 6-9 Sophomore)
Jordan Tucker (Butler, 6-7 Junior)
Devin Vassell (Florida State, 6-6 Sophomore)
Nick Weatherspoon (Mississippi State, 6-2 Junior)
Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State, 6-9 Junior)
Kahlil Whitney (Kentucky, 6-6 Freshman)
Emmitt Williams (LSU, 6-6 Sophomore)
Patrick Williams (Florida State, 6-8 Freshman)
James Wiseman (Memphis, 7-1 Freshman)
Robert Woodard II (Mississippi State, 6-7 Sophomore)
Omer Yurtseven (Georgetown, 7-0 Junior)
International Players
(Note: Nation listed is where they played last season, not necessarily nation of birth)
Deni Avdija (Israel, 6-8, 2001)
Brancou Badio (Spain, 6-3, 1999)
Darko Bajo (Croatia, 6-10,1999)
Marek Blazevic (Lithuania, 6-10, 2001)
Adrian Bogucki (Poland, 7-1, 1999)
Leandro Bolmaro (Spain, 6-6, 2000)
Henri Drell (Italy, 6-9, 2000)
Imru Duke (Spain, 6-8, 1999)
Michele Ebeling (Italy, 6-9, 1999)
Paul Eboua (Italy, 6-8, 2000)
Osas Ehigiator (Spain, 6-10, 1999)
Joel Ekamba (France, 6-5, 2001)
Miguel Gonzalez (Spain, 6-7, 1999)
Killian Hayes (Germany, 6-5, 2001)
Sehmus Hazer (Turkey, 6-3, 1999)
Rokas Jokubaitis (Lithuania, 6-4, 2000)
Georgios Kalaitzakis (Lithuania, 6-8, 1999)
Vit Krejci (Spain, 6-8, 2000)
Arturs Kurucs (6-3, Latvia, 2000)
Yam Madar (Israel, 6-2, 2000)
Theo Maledon (France, 6-4, 2001)
Karim Mane (Canada, 6-5, 2000)
Sergi Martinez (Spain, 6-8, 1999)
Nikola Miskovic (Serbia, 6-10, 1999)
Aristide Mouaha (Italy, 6-3, 2000)
Caio Pacheco (Argentina, 6-3, 1999)
Joel Parra (Spain, 6-8, 2000)
Aleksej Pokusevski (Greece, 7-0, 2001)
Sander Raieste (Estonia, 6-9, 1999)
Nikolaos Rogkavopoulos (Greece, 6-8, 2001)
Njegos Sikiras (Spain, 6-9, 1999)
Marko Simonovic (Serbia, 6-11, 1999)
Mouhamed Thiam (France, 6-9, 2001)
Aboubacar Traore (Canada, 6-4, 2001)
Uros Trifunovic (Serbia, 6-7, 2000)
Arnas Velicka (Lithuania, 6-4, 1999)