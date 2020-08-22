Domantas Sabonis returns to bubble today, but will it be in time

Indiana’s All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis returns to the NBA campus in Orlando today.
But will it be in time to help the Pacers?
Sabonis left the NBA bubble “to receive medical treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot,” the team announced a month ago. While the Pacers left the door open to his return, the best cure for plantar fasciitis is rest and time off the foot.
Sabonis will return to the bubble Saturday, coach Nate McMillan said on a local broadcast.
Nate McMillan confirms on @FSIndiana pregame show that Domantas Sabonis is scheduled to return to the bubble today and will enter quarantine for “a few days."
— Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) August 22, 2020
Indiana could use him. Sabonis averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds a game this season for the Pacers and was named to his first All-Star team.
The problem is the Pacers are already down 0-2 in a series that has Game 3 on Saturday. If Sabonis tested negative every day he was outside the bubble, he would still face a four-day quarantine starting today, meaning he would miss Game 4 of the series as well.
The Pacers could be eliminated by then, and even if they are down 3-1 when Sabonis can play it may be too little, too late.
Still, Domantas Sabonis returns, and that provides some hope for the Pacers.