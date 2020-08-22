Bucks Marvin Williams, Magic’s James Ennis ejected after scuffle

We can debate if this rose to the level of deserving a double ejection, but what matters is the referees did. And it was at least fair.
Milwaukee’s Marvin Williams and Orlando’s James Ennis both were ejected after a second-quarter scuffle following a battle for rebound positioning during Gam3 of their series.
James Ennis and Marvin Williams got into it 😳 pic.twitter.com/mHdXwjzDky
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 22, 2020
The two had gotten physical under the basket trying to get rebound positioning, with Ennis pushing off Williams then bumping into him. That was followed by each man shoving the other, play stops, and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham trying to break it up.
Ennis did not throw a punch there, he was trying to get Williams to let go of his jersey.
Both players will see a fine from this for the league before their next game.
The Ennis ejection hits the Magic harder than Williams does for the Bucks — Orlando needs all its perimeter defenders against Milwaukee and Ennis is one of their more reliable ones. Coach Steve Clifford has limited options.
In the first half, the Bucks have been running away with Game 3. Literally. The Bucks have gotten out in transition far more than previous outings and that has led to a 70-43 Milwaukee lead at the half.