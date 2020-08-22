Marvin Williams James Ennis
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bucks Marvin Williams, Magic’s James Ennis ejected after scuffle

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We can debate if this rose to the level of deserving a double ejection, but what matters is the referees did. And it was at least fair.

Milwaukee’s Marvin Williams and Orlando’s James Ennis both were ejected after a second-quarter scuffle following a battle for rebound positioning during Gam3 of their series.

The two had gotten physical under the basket trying to get rebound positioning, with Ennis pushing off Williams then bumping into him. That was followed by each man shoving the other, play stops, and Bucks assistant Darvin Ham trying to break it up.

Ennis did not throw a punch there, he was trying to get Williams to let go of his jersey.

Both players will see a fine from this for the league before their next game.

The Ennis ejection hits the Magic harder than Williams does for the Bucks — Orlando needs all its perimeter defenders against Milwaukee and Ennis is one of their more reliable ones. Coach Steve Clifford has limited options.

In the first half, the Bucks have been running away with Game 3. Literally. The Bucks have gotten out in transition far more than previous outings and that has led to a 70-43 Milwaukee lead at the half.

Domantas Sabonis returns to bubble today, but will it be in time

Domantas Sabonis returns
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Indiana’s All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis returns to the NBA campus in Orlando today.

But will it be in time to help the Pacers?

Sabonis left the NBA bubble “to receive medical treatment for plantar fasciitis in his left foot,” the team announced a month ago. While the Pacers left the door open to his return, the best cure for plantar fasciitis is rest and time off the foot.

Sabonis will return to the bubble Saturday, coach Nate McMillan said on a local broadcast.

Indiana could use him. Sabonis averaged 18.5 points and 12.4 rebounds a game this season for the Pacers and was named to his first All-Star team.

The problem is the Pacers are already down 0-2 in a series that has Game 3 on Saturday. If Sabonis tested negative every day he was outside the bubble, he would still face a four-day quarantine starting today, meaning he would miss Game 4 of the series as well.

The Pacers could be eliminated by then, and even if they are down 3-1 when Sabonis can play it may be too little, too late.

Still, Domantas Sabonis returns, and that provides some hope for the Pacers.

Toronto’s Nick Nurse named NBA Coach of the Year

Nick Nurse coach of the year
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 1:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green went West. Key players missed stretches of the season due to injury. It led basketball watches and pundits to predict a great fall for Toronto this season.

Instead — thanks to a creative, shape-shifting defensive scheme, player development, and a clever offense — the Raptors had a better regular-season record than they did the season where they won a championship.

That earned Nick Nurse NBA Coach of the Year honors.

The award was announced on TNT Saturday morning.

Nick Nurse received 90 of the 98 first-place votes for Coach of the Year, with Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer finishing second and Oklahoma City’s Billy Donovan in third.

“When you see Nick on the sidelines, that’s who he is as a person. Relaxed, but so hard-working. Creative and dynamic. Always setting the tone for our team – attacking our next championship, rather than defending our last,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a statement. “That is who Nick is, that is why we believe in him. His journey to this tremendous honor has been a long one – we are so happy to see him recognized this way.”

Nurse has helped turn Toronto into the best player-development team in the NBA — Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Norman Powell, Fred VanVleet — in addition to having some of the more creative Xs and Os around the league.

The Heat’s Eric Spoelstra finished fourth in the voting, followed by the Lakers’ Frank Vogel, the Grizzlies Taylor Jenkins, the Pacers’ Nate McMillan, and the Celtics’ Brad Stevens. Voting was done by select media members and based only on games through March 11, before the NBA shut down due to the coronavirus.

Paul George in ugly shooting slump, leading Barkley to roast ‘Playoff P’ nickname

By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 12:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“You can’t be calling yourself ‘Playoff P’ and lose all the time. You don’t see me walking around saying ‘I won the championship’ because I didn’t win it. They don’t call me Championship Chuck.”

That was Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA roasting Paul George for his self-given nickname from years ago and how he is not coming close to living up to it early in these playoffs.

While the Clippers are up 2-1 on the Dallas Mavericks, that has a lot more to do with Kawhi Leonard looking like the Finals MVP version of himself — a proven playoff performer rising to the occasion — than it goes Goerge, who can’t find his shot.

Paul George is shooting 30.9% overall this series and 24.1% from three. In the last two games, he is 7-of-33 from the floor and 3-of-18 from beyond the arc.

“I’m not worried about it,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said after Game 3 Friday night. “He’s a great player. He’s human. I can guarantee you this, he has not forgotten how to shoot. It will fall for him.”

George said scoring is not the only way he impacts games, adding his defense and playmaking contribute to wins.

“I’m no James Harden… to just shoot the ball, score the ball,” George said after Game 3. “I can and I pride myself on being effective on both ends. But there’s going to be nights like this where I just can’t make a shot, and I can’t allow that to affect my game…

“Scoring the ball is not what I [only] do. I try to do everything, I try to play the game the right way and just get lost in the game and try to pass the ball and make plays defensively, rebound. Just a little bit of everything. I am going through a tough time, but good thing about it, we are up 2-1 in this series and I haven’t shot the ball well.”

That hasn’t stopped NBA Twitter from roasting George, suggesting his new nickname should be Pandemic P.

George’s playoff struggles are not just this season. Two years ago in Oklahoma City he shot just 40% when the Jazz bounced the Thunder in the first round, then last season Damian Lillard drained his iconic series-ending shot right over George.

The Clippers don’t expect to be one-and-done in the playoffs this season, but if they are going to make the kind of run to a title they expect they are going to need a lot more from George.

Spurs’ Derrick White has surgery to repair dislocated toe

Derrick White surgery
Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 22, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

San Antonio’s Derrick White was one of the breakout players in the bubble, leading the Spurs in scoring at 18.9 points per game and shooting 39.3% from three in the seeding games.

He did it all on a dislocated toe in his left foot.

Thursday, White had surgery to “correct a dislocation of his left second toe suffered prior to the NBA restart in Orlando,” the Spurs announced. White is expected to be healthy and ready to play next season (whenever that begins).

White was thrust into more of a playmaking role in the Spurs smaller, guard-dominantly lineups Gregg Popovich turned to when LaMarcus Aldridge could not play in the bubble. He thrived and averaged five assists a game. San Antonio envisions White, Dejounte Murray (who signed an extension last summer), and Lonnie Walker IV as part of the future and put them to the test in Orlando — and the Spurs almost kept their playoff streak alive, winning five games.

White is eligible for an extension to his rookie contract this offseason, if he and the Spurs can agree to a number. ESPN’s Bobby Marks suggested four-years, $52 million would be fair. Maybe. It’s hard to predict how extensions — or contracts in general — will play out an offseason where the salary cap remains an unknown, and owners will be tentative after having taken a financial bath this season (and with more pain on the horizon).

Whatever happens with his contract, White will be a player to watch next season.