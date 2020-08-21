Washington Scott Brooks
Washington GM: Scott Brooks will be back as coach next season

Associated PressAug 21, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said coach Scott Brooks will be back in 2020-21, the last season in his five-year contract.

“He’s a decorated coach. He’s been in the league a long time as a player and as a coach. Very accomplished guy,” Sheppard said Wednesday on a video conference call with reporters. “And I think we’re in great hands next season.”

Washington went 25-47 this season — going 1-7 in the NBA restart — and missed the playoffs for the second time in a row, after getting there in each of Brooks’ first two years.

The Wizards played all of this season without All-Star point guard John Wall, who tore his Achilles tendon, and were missing their other All-Star, shooting guard Bradley Beal, for the restart because of a shoulder issue.

Both should be fine for the start of next season, whenever that might be. The timing is uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic and the delayed finish to the current season.

“Assuming that the season were to start, even in October, both John and Bradley would be ready to go in a normal preseason,” Sheppard said. “I feel strongly when the first day of training camp starts, we will have — knock on wood, barring anything between now and then — John and Bradley … at full health, ready to go.”

Looking ahead to offseason moves, Sheppard wants to bring back Davis Bertans, who will be a free agent.

“He’s been a priority,” Sheppard said. “I told him that.”

 

Lakers’ defense locks down Portland, L.A. cruises to win to even series

By Kurt HelinAug 21, 2020, 12:27 AM EDT
Portland had the best offense in the seeding games, a 122.5 offensive rating — the return of Jusuf Nurkic and his passing (and scoring) opened everything up again.

The Lakers have closed it all down.

Portland scored 88 points — and that is with a 30-point fourth quarter when the game was already in garbage time — and had a 91.7 offensive rating in Game 2 Thursday. The Lakers pressured Damian Lillard out high but were also sharp with their rotations — and arrived with determination when they did rotate.

The Lakers also shot better — 14-of-38 from three, 36.8% — and they cruised to a 111-88 win in Game 2. Game three is Saturday.

Portland likely will have Lillard in Game 3, Lillard said postgame he is playing. He left Game 2 after dislocating his left index finger trying to steal the ball from Anthony Davis.

The Lakers came out in Game 2 with a focus, not only on the defensive end but to attack the rim on offense, shooting 9-of-11 in the restricted area in the quarter.

Nobody was as aggressive or asserted themselves more than Anthony Davis, who played with a kind of aggressiveness that made him unstoppable. Davis struggled inside in Game 1 — because of the size and physicality of Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside — but he came out in Game 2 and did not settle, he attacked. The Lakers were back to playing big and it worked.

The Lakers got 31 from Davis and 16 from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played much better. LeBron had 10 points and reminded everyone he is a beast in the post when he sets up there.

It is now on Terry Stotts and the Portland staff to make adjustments — but they don’t have answers for LeBron and Davis. Nobody does. That’s why the Lakers are contenders.

That and when they use their length on defense they lock good teams down.

Damian Lillard leaves game with dislocated index finger on left hand

Damian Lillard finger
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 11:31 PM EDT
It was an ugly night for Portland Thursday — the Los Angeles Lakers tightened up their defense and shot down the Trail Blazers offense, blowing the game wide open.

Then Damian Lillard hurt his finger, and things went from ugly to scary for the Blazers.

He tried to swipe the ball out of Anthony Davis‘ hands from behind as Davis dribbled past, Lillard missed the ball, and on the follow-through his left hand clipped the back of Davis’ shoe, dislocating his finger. Lillard left the game and did not return.

The X-rays being negative are a good sign that Lillard will not miss more time (this is his off hand). Game 3 of this series is set for Saturday.

Lillard, however, was frustrated.

Lillard had 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting in a game that the Lakers led by 30 and won 111-88.

 

Milwaukee bounces back, looks like top seed thrashing Orlando to even series

By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks rode a fast start to beat the Orlando Magic 111-96 on Thursday and tie the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

The Bucks boasted the NBA’s best regular-season record at 56-17, but went 3-5 in the eight seeding games at Disney’s Wide World of Sports and opened the playoffs by losing 122-110 to Orlando.

Milwaukee bounced back Thursday, building a 23-point lead in the first half, though Orlando got the margin down to nine in the fourth quarter.

Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Pat Connaughton had 15 on 5-of-8 3-point shooting for Milwaukee. Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 11.

Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic followed up his 35-point effort in the opener by scoring 32 points. Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross each had 12, Markelle Fultz had 11 and D.J. Augustin added 10.

The Bucks’ defensive intensity was the difference between the two games.

Orlando had no points in the paint for the entire first quarter and went nearly eight minutes without a basket during a first-half stretch.

After Vucevic made a jump shot to cut Milwaukee’s lead to four with 5:34 left in the first quarter, the Magic missed their next 13 field-goal attempts. Orlando wouldn’t make another basket and fell behind by 16 before Ross hit a jumper with 9:48 remaining until halftime.

But the Magic then missed their next six shots as the Bucks stretched their lead to 23.

Milwaukee led 64-43 at the intermission, with Antetotkounmpo capping the first half by dunking off Connaughton’s pass with four-tenths of a second remaining.

Orlando made it somewhat interesting in the second half.

Vucevic scored 16 points in the third quarter alone to help the Magic cut the deficit to 12, though Milwaukee got the margin back up to 20 by the end of the period. Orlando continued to hang around and made it 101-92 on Fultz’s jumper with 3:56 left, but the Magic couldn’t get any closer.

Minnesota Timberwolves land No. 1 pick in 2020 NBA Draft

Minnesota No. 1 pick
Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT
Minnesota has a No. 1 pick on the roster in Karl Anthony Towns. They had another in Andrew Wiggins but traded him for D'Angelo Russell.

They are about to add another top pick.

Minnesota, which had a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, did just that — the Timberwolves won the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Golden State Warriors pick second (if they don’t trade the pick for more veteran help), and the Charlotte Hornets jumped up to third.

Landing the top pick gives Gersson Rosas — the man in charge of basketball operations now in Minnesota — a chance to add depth, and maybe a No. 3 option, around Towns and point guard D’Angelo Russell, who Minnesota just traded for this season.

That might make Anthony Edwards — the 6’5″ two guard out of Georgia the most likely No. 1 pick. He would fit a role and is at or near the top of most draft boards. Or, does Rosas fall in love with the potential — and the risks — of LaMelo Ball, who plays Russell’s position (but Russell is arguably better off the ball). Or, does he take James Wiseman, the best big man in the draft, but who plays Towns’ position.

Rosas emphasized he would take the most talented player, regardless of position.

Rosas enters some risky territory with the No. 1 pick. There is no clear-cut, Zion Williamson-like, lock top pick in this draft. Rosas knows better than to draft just for fit and need, he needs to get the most talented player on the board. But how can you decide who that is during a pandemic, with no conference tournaments, no NCAA Tournament, no in-person workouts, and less tape than most seasons?

“This is not about one year of scouting,” Rosas said. “We are fortunate our staff is very well versed with all these prospects.”

Here are the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery results and the order of picks through No. 14.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis)

These teams will select players in what is considered an unimpressive draft class at the top, but with potential rotation players deep into the first round if teams have a good development program. One scout told NBC Sports he would be more comfortable picking in the second half of this lottery rather than at the top.

The Timberwolves, however, will happily take that No. 1 pick.

Some other notes from the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery:

• The Draft itself is scheduled for Oct. 16.

• However, it appears unlikely that free agency will begin two days later, as the league had scheduled initially, as part of a general move to start the season later.

“Dec. 1, now that we’re working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on the draft lottery broadcast. “Our number one goal is to get fans back in our arenas. My sense is, working with the players’ association, if we could push back a little longer, and it increased the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that’s what we would be targeting.”

• Knicks fans watched their team slide down again (they finished with the sixth-worst record), but falling to No. 8 is not a crazy result, they had a 20.6% chance of this happening (one-in-five).

• With Boston getting Memphis’ pick at 14 this season, the Grizzlies keep their pick next season.

• Remember when Boston had roughly 2,347 future first-round picks stashed away? No longer, getting the Grizzlies’ pick at 14 means they are caught up on future draft picks. Looking at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they did alright with those picks.