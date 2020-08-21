Mike Conley returns to score 27, lead Utah in rout of Denver to take 2-1 series lead

Associated PressAug 21, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — For four long days, Mike Conley was confined to his hotel in quarantine.

He wasn’t about to be contained on the court.

Conley made a career playoff-high seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points in his return from quarantine, helping the Utah Jazz rout the Denver Nuggets 124-87 on Friday for a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: He’s a terrific player,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. “I know how glad our guys were to see him back.”

Conley left the NBA bubble for the birth of his son and returned Monday night. He went through a four-day separation that ended Friday.

While in isolation, Conley said he got about 30 minutes of outside activity a day to work on his game.

There wasn’t a hint of rust as he made his series debut. He was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and had four assists.

“Being on that court was all I was thinking about other than my family,” Conley said. “Thankful to be back and looking forward to the rest of the series.”

The 37-point loss tied the third-worst in Denver’s playoff history. This viral video of the Denver bench sums up the game and the Nuggets situation.

The Nuggets had 17 turnovers and shot 37.5% from the floor. They were also 12 of 38 from 3-point range.

“They’re playing at a different level than us right now and we have to somehow find a way to not only match that but exceed that going into game No. 4,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Rudy Gobert had a career playoff-high 24 points for the sixth-seeded Jazz courtesy of numerous easy dunks and layups. He also had 14 rebounds.

“The good thing about tonight is we played our game,” Gobert said. “There’s nothing we did tonight that I haven’t seen this team doing before.”

Donovan Mitchell was held “in check” — as much as anyone can these days — with 20 points. He had a Jazz playoff-record 57 in Game 1 and 30 in Game 2.

Utah led by 25 in the second quarter and extended it to 39 in the fourth with all of the starters on the bench.

It’s the second straight lopsided win for the Jazz in the series after dropping Game 1 in overtime.

No time for complacency, though.

“I know the series can shift in so many ways,” Conley said. “We have to continue to keep fighting, continue to be consistent, play together and have fun while we do it.”

Nikola Jokic led third-seeded Denver with 15 points, while Jamal Murray had 12 points on 5 of 16 shooting.

“I just think we have a target on our back,” Murray said. “Teams are prepared for us, and they’ve been giving us all they got. They did that tonight, and sometimes we think we’re good and we’re down 12 at the end of the first. I just think we’ve got to hold ourselves to a higher standard individually, as a squad, as a third seed.”

Portland’s Zach Collins to have ankle surgery, out for rest of season

Zach Collins out
By Kurt HelinAug 21, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT
The basketball gods have turned against Zach Collins.

Three games into the season, he was sidelined with a separated shoulder, an injury that required surgery. However, the coronavirus-forced break in the season gave him a chance to get healthy and return in Orlando, where he started every seeding game for Portland. In eight-bubble games , Collins averaged 6.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He started Portland’s play-in game against Memphis but went to the locker room midway through the first quarter and did not return.

Now we learn he is out for the remainder of the season — again — this time to have surgery on a hairline medial malleolus stress fracture of his left ankle, the team announced.

Collins provides size, athleticism, and shooting from a big that Portland could use matched up against the Lakers. Frustrated Blazers fans can now add Collins to the list of Trevor Ariza and Rodney Hood of Portland role players not in the restart who would be very helpful in this series. On the bright side, at least Portland is not going to be missing Damian Lillard.

No Collins means more of rookie forward Wenyen Gabriel, who has been up and down (as one expects a rookie to be) but has been a better fit next to Jusuf Nurkic than Hassan Whiteside.

Portland and the Lakers are knotted up in their first-round series at 1-1, with Game 3 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Raptors revel in Fred VanVleet’s backcourt shot, Game 3 win over Nets

By Dan FeldmanAug 21, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
After Fred VanVleet rained 3-pointers – including multiple DEEP 3s – on the Nets in Game 1, Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn was asked about defending the Raptors guard like Damian Lillard.

“Historically and analytically, VanFleet [sic] hasn’t made those shots at the clip that he made them at,” Vaughn said. “So, it’s a little different with Lillard, and he’s proven he can do that time and time again from deep range.”

There’s something to playing the odds.

But VanVleet – who has risen from undrafted to near-star – keeps beating the odds. VanVleet sunk a backcourt shot to end the first half today.

Time to at least learn his name.

And remember the Raptors’.

The defending champions beat the Nets 117-92 Game 3 Friday. Toronto now leads the first-round series, 3-0.

All 136 teams that took a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series won it. Up 3-0 for the first time in franchise history, the Raptors will look to eliminate Brooklyn in Game 4 Sunday.

After an ugly Game 2 win, Toronto enjoyed cruising to this victory. So many players contributed.

Pascal Siakam (26 points, eight rebounds and five assists) played his excellent all-around game. VanVleet (22 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting with with five assists) showed his typical steadiness. Kyle Lowry (11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals) made his usual subtle mark on the game. Serge Ibaka (20 points and 13 rebounds) brought his productivity off the bench.

Without Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors might not have the same upside as last season. But they have found a winning formula and repeatedly execute it.

Especially against the decimated Nets.

Tyler Johnson (23 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting) got hot. But Brooklyn couldn’t get much going. Too often overlooked, Jarrett Allen didn’t even attempt a single shot. He’s a play finisher at the rim, so his lack of offensive involvement reveals bigger problems.

George Karl rips Mark Jackson: ‘How many of my teams became dynasties right after I left?’

By Dan FeldmanAug 21, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
In 2013, the Mark Jackson-coached Warriors upset the George Karl-coached Nuggets in the first round. After the season, Andre Iguodala left Denver for Golden State in free agency. Karl accused Iguodala of being Jackson’s mole during the playoff series.

Karl and Jackson clearly haven’t moved past their feud.

Commentating during the Lakers’ Game 2 win over the Trail Blazers last night, Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy discussed Carmelo Anthony‘s defense.

Jorge Alonso of BroBible:

Jackson:

People who killed Carmelo Anthony in the past for his defense and whatever, they were wrong. This guy is picking up LeBron James full-court. He’s overmatched.

Van Gundy:

I don’t agree with that. I don’t agree that they were wrong. This is a change. This is different. This is putting more into the defense. Maybe before, he didn’t play as hard defensively.

Jackson:

Then, there’s a shared responsibility for whoever allowed that defense to be played. Because for some reason, he has bought in with this culture. And he’s committed to it.

Karl – who coached Anthony on the Nuggets – took exception.

Karl:

Jackson:

I didn’t think Jackson was taking a shot at Karl. I took it as criticism of Anthony’s more recent coaches, Mike D’Antoni (with Rockets and Knicks) and Billy Donovan (with Thunder).

Anthony’s defensive effort has improved with Portland. He’s not a great defender by any means. But the 36-year-old has exceed expectations – particularly in this series when matched up with LeBron.

Nobody deserves more blame for Anthony’s prior defensive shortcomings – and credit for Anthony’s improved defensive commitment – than Anthony himself.

Maybe Anthony’s prior coaches could’ve inspired this level of defensive intensity from Anthony sooner. Karl recognized the problem, but he couldn’t reach Anthony enough to fix it.

Yet, it falls primarily on the player. After falling out of the league, Anthony has clearly altered his approach. Again, he deserves credit for that.

That said, whatever other issues Jackson had as a coach, he built a stout defense around players not typically focused on that end of the floor. Karl’s dynasty comment stings. But Jackson outshined Karl in that facet of coaching.

Watch actual NBA draft lottery drawing (video)

By Dan FeldmanAug 21, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
The NBA draft lottery isn’t televised live.

The NBA draft lottery results announcement is televised live.

But the actual drawing of ping-pong balls? That happens behind the scenes beforehand.

Which has sparked uncountable conspiracy theories.*

*By people who ignore that the first lottery – which contains the most prevalent conspiracy theory about the Knicks’ frozen envelope – was televised.

Even NBA executives have suspicions about the fairness of the process.

The NBA counters by allowing each lottery team to have a representative in the drawing room. The league also promotes further transparency by inviting a few media members.

But the coronavirus presented obstacles. This year’s lottery was conducted virtually.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The NBA kicked around constructing some video wall in which representatives from each team could view (via Zoom) the drawing, but decided it was both unnecessary and cumbersome. A few team executives agitated for an in-person spot in the room, sources told ESPN. No dice.

I was the only media member in the drawing room. If this turns out to be one the NBA finally rigged, I will go down in infamy as having failed to detect the conspiracy.

The NBA, as usual, also posted video of the actual drawing:

That looked legitimate to me. Timberwolves then Warriors then Hornets then Bulls – just as the league announced last night.

I only wonder: How make takes did that video require?