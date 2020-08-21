Mark Jackson and George Karl
George Karl rips Mark Jackson: ‘How many of my teams became dynasties right after I left?’

By Dan Feldman
In 2013, the Mark Jackson-coached Warriors upset the George Karl-coached Nuggets in the first round. After the season, Andre Iguodala left Denver for Golden State in free agency. Karl accused Iguodala of being Jackson’s mole during the playoff series.

Karl and Jackson clearly haven’t moved past their feud.

Commentating during the Lakers’ Game 2 win over the Trail Blazers last night, Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy discussed Carmelo Anthony‘s defense.

Jorge Alonso of BroBible:

Jackson:

People who killed Carmelo Anthony in the past for his defense and whatever, they were wrong. This guy is picking up LeBron James full-court. He’s overmatched.

Van Gundy:

I don’t agree with that. I don’t agree that they were wrong. This is a change. This is different. This is putting more into the defense. Maybe before, he didn’t play as hard defensively.

Jackson:

Then, there’s a shared responsibility for whoever allowed that defense to be played. Because for some reason, he has bought in with this culture. And he’s committed to it.

Karl – who coached Anthony on the Nuggets – took exception.

Karl:

Jackson:

I didn’t think Jackson was taking a shot at Karl. I took it as criticism of Anthony’s more recent coaches, Mike D’Antoni (with Rockets and Knicks) and Billy Donovan (with Thunder).

Anthony’s defensive effort has improved with Portland. He’s not a great defender by any means. But the 36-year-old has exceed expectations – particularly in this series when matched up with LeBron.

Nobody deserves more blame for Anthony’s prior defensive shortcomings – and credit for Anthony’s improved defensive commitment – than Anthony himself.

Maybe Anthony’s prior coaches could’ve inspired this level of defensive intensity from Anthony sooner. Karl recognized the problem, but he couldn’t reach Anthony enough to fix it.

Yet, it falls primarily on the player. After falling out of the league, Anthony has clearly altered his approach. Again, he deserves credit for that.

That said, whatever other issues Jackson had as a coach, he built a stout defense around players not typically focused on that end of the floor. Karl’s dynasty comment stings. But Jackson outshined Karl in that facet of coaching.

Raptors revel in Fred VanVleet’s backcourt shot, Game 3 win over Nets

By Dan Feldman
After Fred VanVleet rained 3-pointers – including multiple DEEP 3s – on the Nets in Game 1, Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn was asked about defending the Raptors guard like Damian Lillard.

“Historically and analytically, VanFleet [sic] hasn’t made those shots at the clip that he made them at,” Vaughn said. “So, it’s a little different with Lillard, and he’s proven he can do that time and time again from deep range.”

There’s something to playing the odds.

But VanVleet – who has risen from undrafted to near-star – keeps beating the odds. VanVleet sunk a backcourt shot to end the first half today.

Time to at least learn his name.

And remember the Raptors’.

The defending champions beat the Nets 117-92 Game 3 Friday. Toronto now leads the first-round series, 3-0.

All 136 teams that took a 3-0 lead in a best-of-seven series won it. Up 3-0 for the first time in franchise history, the Raptors will look to eliminate Brooklyn in Game 4 Sunday.

After an ugly Game 2 win, Toronto enjoyed cruising to this victory. So many players contributed.

Pascal Siakam (26 points, eight rebounds and five assists) played his excellent all-around game. VanVleet (22 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting with with five assists) showed his typical steadiness. Kyle Lowry (11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals) made his usual subtle mark on the game. Serge Ibaka (20 points and 13 rebounds) brought his productivity off the bench.

Without Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors might not have the same upside as last season. But they have found a winning formula and repeatedly execute it.

Especially against the decimated Nets.

Tyler Johnson (23 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting) got hot. But Brooklyn couldn’t get much going. Too often overlooked, Jarrett Allen didn’t even attempt a single shot. He’s a play finisher at the rim, so his lack of offensive involvement reveals bigger problems.

Watch actual NBA draft lottery drawing (video)

By Dan Feldman
The NBA draft lottery isn’t televised live.

The NBA draft lottery results announcement is televised live.

But the actual drawing of ping-pong balls? That happens behind the scenes beforehand.

Which has sparked uncountable conspiracy theories.*

*By people who ignore that the first lottery – which contains the most prevalent conspiracy theory about the Knicks’ frozen envelope – was televised.

Even NBA executives have suspicions about the fairness of the process.

The NBA counters by allowing each lottery team to have a representative in the drawing room. The league also promotes further transparency by inviting a few media members.

But the coronavirus presented obstacles. This year’s lottery was conducted virtually.

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The NBA kicked around constructing some video wall in which representatives from each team could view (via Zoom) the drawing, but decided it was both unnecessary and cumbersome. A few team executives agitated for an in-person spot in the room, sources told ESPN. No dice.

I was the only media member in the drawing room. If this turns out to be one the NBA finally rigged, I will go down in infamy as having failed to detect the conspiracy.

The NBA, as usual, also posted video of the actual drawing:

That looked legitimate to me. Timberwolves then Warriors then Hornets then Bulls – just as the league announced last night.

I only wonder: How make takes did that video require?

Adam Silver: NBA’s scheduled start date for next season, Dec. 1, probably too early

NBA commissioner Adam Silver
By Dan Feldman
The NBA (i.e., owners) scheduled the start of next season for Dec. 1.

But the players’ union reportedly expects that to get postponed into February. There’s even talk of delaying until March.

Yet, the league hadn’t updated that announced Dec. 1 start date.

Until now.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver on ESPN:

December 1, now that we’re working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me. I think our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas. My sense is, in working with the Players Association, if we could push back even a little longer and it would increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that’s what we would be targeting.

Though he didn’t say anything definitive, Silver even talking this way publicly gives a clear message: Everyone expects next season to start later than Dec. 1. And if next season gets delayed, the preceding free agency and draft could get delayed.

Contrary to Silver’s claim, the NBA’s No. 1 goal is not getting fans back into arenas. The NBA’s No. 1 goal is making money. Fans in arenas are a means to the end.

So, there’s risk in postponing. That’s extending the time of producing practically no revenue. And with so much uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic, the wait for fans in arenas would be indefinite.

To counter that revenue decline, would owners try to trim costs by reducing players’ collective salaries below the current level (about 50% of revenue)? That’s at least possible.

Delaying would present other complications. Some teams will have incredibly long offseasons. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July and August 2021. Unless the NBA starts near the date it wants to begin future normal seasons, resetting the annual calendar will be challenging.

So, the league might not wait for fans attendance to become viable. Regional bubbles are the current trendy alternative.

But as Silver’s revelation shows, so much is fluid.

PBT Podcast: Minnesota wins the NBA draft lottery, now what?

LaMelo Ball NBA draft lottery podcast
By Kurt Helin
The ping-pong balls bounced the Minnesota Timberwolves way, they now have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Now what?

Do they take Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball, seemingly the consensus top two picks? Do either of them fit next to D'Angelo Russell at the point, and with Karl-Anthony Towns at center? Just how bad would Minnesota’s defense be with Towns, Russell, and either Ball or Edwards on the court together?

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to discuss all that, plus how badly the Warriors may want to trade out of the No. 2 pick, what happens with Charlotte at No. 3, and down through the lottery, all the way to Boston at No. 14 (and the end of the Celtics run of using other team’s picks).

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.