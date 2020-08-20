Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA set an offseason schedule:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Story filed to ESPN: In team meetings and conversations at Disney’s Wide World of Sports, @TheNBPA has been preparing players for the probability that the start of free agency in mid-October could be pushed back several weeks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2020

Because of the uncertainty about next season’s projected league revenues, the delay on the October 18 start of free agency would give the NBA and NBPA a better ability to formulate the parameters of 2020-2021 salary cap and luxury tax thresholds. https://t.co/12SNYshVD2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2020

Front offices are privately concerned about the lack of salary cap and luxury tax projections in place prior to October 16 draft, which would allow them to make crucial decisions — including on possible trades — with a clearer understanding of the financial ramifications. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 20, 2020

Next season will probably get delayed. There’s no rush in determining rosters.

Setting the salary cap and luxury-tax line will be a challenge.

Those figures are based on league-wide revenue, and revenue is especially difficult to predict amid the coronavirus pandemic. A vaccine could restore normalcy during next season. Or the crisis could continue throughout the league year.

The NBA must also audit this unusual season. Owners and players split revenue about 50-50, but players – even with increased salary withholding – might have gotten paid more than their share this season. That could mean players getting a smaller cut next season.

There are multiple options for handling the salary cap.

I see the temptation to gather more information before determining the best course – especially if waiting to play games, anyway.