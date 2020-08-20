Report: Joe Dumars won’t be Kings’ long-term general manager

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly wanted to put Joe Dumars in charge of the front office, pushing general manager Vlade Divac into a supporting role. Divac disliked that plan and resigned. Dumars now runs Sacramento’s front office. Reportedly, Dumars would likely remain in charge for at least a year.
The Kings appeared to have the lead executive they wanted all along.
Which made their announced search for a permanent general manager confusing – especially to potential candidates. Would they have power to run the team or just work under Dumars?
The new GM will answer to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive — and not to Dumars.
Dumars has no interest in being the long-term head of basketball operations, and will not be a candidate in the search. In fact, he’s expected to be a pivotal part of the process and will likely interview candidates alongside Ranadive.
There is no timeline for the search
The Kings remain chaotic. So much of the turmoil is self-inflicted, from Ranadive down.
I’d consider a year in the NBA calendar long-term. The Kings and Dumars can describe his tenure however they want, but if he’s in charge that long, he’s the general manager. It’s his job.
Maybe he truly plans to step aside for someone else, but a new general manager ought to be concerned if Dumars remains in the organization. Dumars clearly holds sway with Ranadive. That could lead to a struggle for control.
Of course, maybe Dumars will just settle in as a helpful advisor. The architect of a Pistons championship team, he brings valuable perspective. (His numerous late-tenure errors in Detroit explain why it’s not safe just to hand him a prominent position.)
If the Kings want Dumars to run their front office, they should make that clear. If they want someone else to run their front office, they should make that clear.
This seems like an attempt at the latter, but given the initial confusion, the picture still remains somewhat murky.
In some ways, that’s natural. Golden State had the NBA’s worst record. Therefore, no team has better odds of landing the top pick.
But it also runs counter to the math.
The Warriors have an 86% chance of NOT getting the No. 1 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft lottery. In fact, it’s nearly as likely Golden State draws the No. 5 as a top-four pick.
The Cavaliers and Timberwolves have the same – distant – odds of getting the top pick as the Warriors.
When accustomed to simply ranking teams by order, lottery odds can be difficult to process. Probabilities of any single team getting any single high pick are low and flat (even flatter since last year).
Hopefully, this makes it easier to fully grasp the chances of each result tonight.
Here are the lottery odds for all 15 teams* involved in the 2020 lottery. Picks a team cannot get are not displayed. If a team has a chance – but a less than 0.5% chance – of a pick, it’s rounded to 0%.
*In addition to the 14 teams that missed the playoffs, the Grizzlies owe the Celtics a top-six-protected first-round pick.
Three Things to Know: Sharp Celtics carve up flawed 76ers roster that looks defeated
Day 3 of the NBA playoffs saw two series become even and two look like they will end quickly. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.
1) Sharp Celtics carve up flawed 76ers roster that looks defeated
It smells like the winds of change are about to blow through Philadelphia.
Philadelphia teases you with flashes of its potential. They did that Wednesday to open Game 2 against Boston. In the first quarter Joel Embiid owned the paint and had 15 points, Shake Milton couldn’t miss (3-of-3), and the huge contract players signed last summer — Al Horford and Tobias Harris — were a combined 3-of-5 shooting and making plays. The 76ers were up six after 12 minutes.
And as it has all season, reality set in as time wore on. The flaws in the Philadelphia roster were exposed.
Embiid shot 5-of-12 the rest of the way and looked worn down and beaten by the fourth quarter (although he did finish the game with a strong 34 and 10 line). Harris shot 2-of-11 in the final three quarters. Milton hit two more shots all game. Horford took just three shots all game. Rookie Matisse Thybulle tried, but right now nobody can slow down Jayson Tatum, who is playing like an MVP candidate. Ben Simmons is injured and out, and without him there isn’t a clear playmaker to step up. There isn’t enough shooting, Philly was 5-of-21 from three.
It was ugly, and it was a comfortable 128-101 Boston win.
This fan summed up the feelings in Philadelphia.
Boston took a commanding 2-0 lead in this first-round series. Philadelphia is not heading home to be lifted by its boisterous crowd, it is going to have to find something internal to turn this series around. And it’s hard to watch this team and think “they have what they need inside to fix this.”
The winds of change are blowing stronger and stronger each game.
Coach Brett Brown will pay the price for the 76ers shortcomings, and he’s far from blameless in the mess the 76ers have become. He doesn’t have the players believing this will work anymore. However, the bigger flaws are in the roster construction — GM Elton Brand and the front office bet big on size and defense last summer after Jimmy Butler left. Brand and company tried to zig while the league zagged toward more shooting, and going smaller with multiple ball handlers on the court.
The Celtics are an example of what shooting and multiple playmakers can do.
Boston watched Horford and Kyrie Irving bolt last summer and Danny Ainge retooled his roster to have versatility and shooting. The Celtics signed Kemba Walker to be their point guard, and trusted in the growth of Tatum and Jaylen Brown as playmakers and shooters on the wing. Those three combined for 75 points in this game. Tatum had 33 points and shot 8-of-12 from three on the night.
Boston’s bench outscored Philadelphia’s 41-20 in Game 2.
Philadelphia would be a better team with Simmons, their best playmaker and perimeter defender. However, he alone would not be the answer in this series, the way he was not the answer all season long. He doesn’t bring shooting and floor spacing to the table. He doesn’t bring enough to make this all work.
2) The Clippers as title favorites? Not so fast. Luka and Mavs even series.
After the Lakers and Bucks lost their playoffs opener, the odds were changing in Las Vegas. These were the championship odds around Sin City before games tipped off Wednesday, and the Clippers were the new favorites.
Then the Clippers went out and lost to Dallas 127-114 Wednesday night — and through two games the Mavericks have looked like the better team. So who is your title favorite now? (Maybe it should be Toronto, who has been the best team in the bubble and is now up 2-0 against Brooklyn, but that’s another story for another day.)
Luka Doncic and the Mavs ballhandlers beat the Clippers perimeter defenders one-on-one or off picks, then often got to the rim because the Clippers defensive rotations have been a step slow. The result was another monster game for Doncic, who had 28 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. The only player to ever score more points than Doncic through his first two playoff games (70 points) is George Mikan. Who played for the Lakers before they even moved to Los Angeles.
The Clippers offense is fine — Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 10 rebounds, Lou Williams came off the bench to add 23 — but the defense needs to adjust. Dallas was the best offense in the NBA during the regular season, but the Clippers are loaded with wing defenders — Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley (who was out this game with a calf injury) — but through two games it has not shown the ability to slow Doncic. Doc Rivers is going to have to make adjustments.
Dallas is a good team with an elite offense and an MVP candidate player — they were never going quietly. The Mavericks drew blood, and now it’s on the Clippers to adapt and look like the championship team Vegas thinks they are.
3) Utah evens series with Denver; looks to be the better team
In Game 1, it was the Donovan Mitchellshow for Utah, and while his 57 points forced overtime it was not enough. In Game 2, Mitchell still had 30 but the Jazz found space at the three-point line and let it rain — 20-of-44 from three as a team and it overwhelmed the Nuggets. Utah cruised to a 124-105 win.
Will LeBron campaign for Trump’s 2020 challenger, Joe Biden?
LeBron on “Stick to Sports:”
For sure. I think what’s known don’t need to be said. We are at a time where we need change. In order for change, it’s all about leadership. And leadership starts at the top.
LeBron carries substantial name recognition. Will he sway voters toward Biden? That’s less clear.
In 2016, LeBron had just led the Cavaliers to a championship while playing for the team in his native Ohio, a swing state. Trump won Ohio. LeBron now plays for the Lakers, who play in California. Biden effectively already has California locked up.
However, LeBron has national appeal. His influence isn’t felt only where his team plays its home games.
Doncic and the Mavericks never relinquishing their lead in a 127-114 win over the Clippers in Game 2 Wednesday. The pleasantly competitive 2-7 series is tied with Game 3 Friday.
Nos. 7 and 8 seeds haven’t won a playoff series since 2012, when the eighth-seeded 76ers upset the top-seeded Bulls. Dallas probably won’t snap the streak. The Clippers remain the better team.
But the Mavericks are at least mounting a legitimate challenge.
Dallas’ lead fluctuated when Kawhi Leonard (35 points with 10 rebounds) took control or Lou Williams (23 points with seven assists) added a spark.
Yet, the Mavericks kept re-taking control, one way or another.
After finding a groove in his record-setting postseason debut, Doncic (28 points, eight rebounds and seven assists) continued his stellar play through the first half tonight.
When Doncic got contained, partially by foul trouble, backup point guard Trey Burke (16 points on 7-of-11 shooting) weaved through L.A.’s defense. Reggie Jackson (starting at point guard for Patrick Beverley, who had a calf injury), Williams and Landry Shamet weren’t nearly good enough defending at the point of attack.
Boban Marjanovic (13 points on 6-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds, +12 in 10 minutes) tilted the game toward his style in brief stretches. The Clippers didn’t counter to take advantage of the mammoth center’s flaws.
Seth Curry (15 points) knocked down his shots, mostly inside the arc. Plenty of his teammates connected from outside. Dallas shot 13-of-29 on 3-pointers (45%).