Lakers star LeBron James
LeBron James: Cryptic off-court issue has nothing to do with Lakers

By Dan FeldmanAug 20, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Asked about the Lakers’ struggles in the bubble, LeBron James brought up an off-court issue but refused to get specific.

That mysterious problem has drawn more attention with the Lakers dropping Game 1 to the Trail Blazers.

Chris Haynes of TNT:

LeBron:

I can just tell you this: It has nothing to do with our team. One thing about our team, we have zero lack of team chemistry and camaraderie. That’s the one thing that our team will always strive and always be about. It’s a little bit more intricate than that. I might tell you when the cameras ain’t on. It has nothing to do with the Lakers and our group. Our group is probably as close as ever before because of the situation, even more since we’re here. So, Lake Show, Laker Nation, don’t worry about that. It has nothing to do with the ballclub. We’re great. We’re great. Yeah, we’re great. We’re great.

LeBron does this. He had a secret motivation a few years ago that invited speculation. This comes from the same place.

He enjoys the attention. There’s a flex in being so famous and powerful, people hang on even your intentionally vague words.

LeBron does have that clout. The LeBron-led Lakers are extremely popular and a championship contender. They’re stumbling, and people want to know why.

Maybe we’ll eventually learn what LeBron is talking about – especially if he overcomes this obstacle. He’ll want credit for that.

Report: NBA could delay draft and free agency

Lakers star Anthony Davis and Pelicans star Brandon Ingram
By Dan FeldmanAug 20, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
The NBA set an offseason schedule:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Next season will probably get delayed. There’s no rush in determining rosters.

Setting the salary cap and luxury-tax line will be a challenge.

Those figures are based on league-wide revenue, and revenue is especially difficult to predict amid the coronavirus pandemic. A vaccine could restore normalcy during next season. Or the crisis could continue throughout the league year.

The NBA must also audit this unusual season. Owners and players split revenue about 50-50, but players – even with increased salary withholding – might have gotten paid more than their share this season. That could mean players getting a smaller cut next season.

There are multiple options for handling the salary cap.

I see the temptation to gather more information before determining the best course – especially if waiting to play games, anyway.

Duncan Robinson shoots Heat past Pacers in Game 2

Heat guard Duncan Robinson and Pacers center Myles Turner
By Dan FeldmanAug 20, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Duncan Robinson made 3-pointers on the Heat’s first three possessions.

Not bad for someone who began his college career at at Division III Williams College then went undrafted.

Robinson scored 24 points on 7-of-8 3-point shooting to lead the Heat to a 109-100 win over the Pacers in Game 2 Thursday.

Miami now leads the first-round series, 2-0. Teams up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have won it 93% of the time. The Heat will look to build on their advantage in Game 3 Saturday.

First, they’ll appreciate Robinson’s big game.

Just 13 players have attempted so many 3-pointers in a playoff game without multiple misses:

  • Jason Terry (2011 DAL-LAL): 9-10
  • Chris Paul (2014 LAC-OKC): 8-9
  • Klay Thompson (2013 GSW-SAS): 8-9
  • Chauncey Billups (2009 DEN-NOH): 8-9
  • Michael Finley (2007 SAS-DEN): 8-9
  • Mookie Blaylock (1997 ATL-CHI): 8-9
  • Duncan Robinson (2020 MIA-IND): 7-8
  • J.R. Smith (2017 CLE-GSW): 7-8
  • Mike Miller (2012 MIA-OKC): 7-8
  • Stephen Jackson (2007 GSW-DAL): 7-8
  • Latrell Sprewell (2004 MIN-DEN): 7-8
  • Bruce Bowen (2003 SAS-LAL): 7-8
  • Kenny Smith (1995 HOU-UTA): 7-8

Both teams defended well. The Heat just have better shot makers.

Even beyond Robinson, Miami shot 11-for-27 on 3-pointers (41%). This is a style that could threaten the Bucks in the second round. Milwaukee has an elite defense but can be susceptible to quality outside shooting.

Of course, the Heat must get past the Pacers first (and Milwaukee past the Magic). But this was a strong step.

Goran Dragic (20 points and six assists) reliably boosted Miami’s offense, even against Indiana’s crisp rotations.

Myles Turner (17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers, with five blocks) was a bright spot on both ends for the Pacers.

But Victor Oladipo (22 points with six turnovers) and Malcolm Brogdon (17 points 4-of-14 shooting, nine assists, no turnovers) played unevenly.

Indiana’s offense just hasn’t been good enough. It’s difficult to see that changing four times in five games.

Report: Joe Dumars won’t be Kings’ long-term general manager

Kings executives Ken Catanella, Joe Dumars, Peja Stojakovic and Vlade Divac and owner Vivek Ranadive
By Dan FeldmanAug 20, 2020, 1:08 PM EDT
Kings owner Vivek Ranadive reportedly wanted to put Joe Dumars in charge of the front office, pushing general manager Vlade Divac into a supporting role. Divac disliked that plan and resigned. Dumars now runs Sacramento’s front office. Reportedly, Dumars would likely remain in charge for at least a year.

The Kings appeared to have the lead executive they wanted all along.

Which made their announced search for a permanent general manager confusing – especially to potential candidates. Would they have power to run the team or just work under Dumars?

Sacramento is trying to clarify.

Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The new GM will answer to Kings owner Vivek Ranadive — and not to Dumars.

Dumars has no interest in being the long-term head of basketball operations, and will not be a candidate in the search. In fact, he’s expected to be a pivotal part of the process and will likely interview candidates alongside Ranadive.

There is no timeline for the search

The Kings remain chaotic. So much of the turmoil is self-inflicted, from Ranadive down.

I’d consider a year in the NBA calendar long-term. The Kings and Dumars can describe his tenure however they want, but if he’s in charge that long, he’s the general manager. It’s his job.

Maybe he truly plans to step aside for someone else, but a new general manager ought to be concerned if Dumars remains in the organization. Dumars clearly holds sway with Ranadive. That could lead to a struggle for control.

Of course, maybe Dumars will just settle in as a helpful advisor. The architect of a Pistons championship team, he brings valuable perspective. (His numerous late-tenure errors in Detroit explain why it’s not safe just to hand him a prominent position.)

If the Kings want Dumars to run their front office, they should make that clear. If they want someone else to run their front office, they should make that clear.

This seems like an attempt at the latter, but given the initial confusion, the picture still remains somewhat murky.

2020 NBA lottery odds visualized

NBA lottery
By Dan FeldmanAug 20, 2020, 11:21 AM EDT
The Warriors have dominated the discussion around the No. 1 pick.

In some ways, that’s natural. Golden State had the NBA’s worst record. Therefore, no team has better odds of landing the top pick.

But it also runs counter to the math.

The Warriors have an 86% chance of NOT getting the No. 1 pick in tonight’s NBA Draft lottery. In fact, it’s nearly as likely Golden State draws the No. 5 as a top-four pick.

The Cavaliers and Timberwolves have the same – distant – odds of getting the top pick as the Warriors.

When accustomed to simply ranking teams by order, lottery odds can be difficult to process. Probabilities of any single team getting any single high pick are low and flat (even flatter since last year).

Hopefully, this makes it easier to fully grasp the chances of each result tonight.

Here are the lottery odds for all 15 teams* involved in the 2020 lottery. Picks a team cannot get are not displayed. If a team has a chance – but a less than 0.5% chance – of a pick, it’s rounded to 0%.

*In addition to the 14 teams that missed the playoffs, the Grizzlies owe the Celtics a top-six-protected first-round pick.

Golden State Warriors

Cleveland Cavaliers

Minnesota Timberwolves

Atlanta Hawks

Detroit Pistons

New York Knicks

Chicago Bulls

Charlotte Hornets

Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns

San Antonio Spurs

Sacramento Kings

New Orleans Pelicans

Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies