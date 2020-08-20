Houston OKC
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Houston pulls away with 15-0 fourth quarter run, beat OKC to take 2-0 series lead

By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Houston is defending very well. Houston, as a team, has bought into the system. Houston is having fun in the bubble. Houston is doing all of this without their eight-time All-Star and second-best player on the court.

Houston is now up 2-0 on OKC and is in total control of its series.

The Rockets used a 15-0 fourth-quarter run to turn a back-and-forth game into a comfortable finish, winning 111-98.

James Harden had 21 points to lead a balanced Rockets’ attack with seven players scoring in double figures.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impressed and had 31 for the Thunder.

What has impressed about Houston so far in the bubble has been its effort, commitment to the system, and success on the defensive end. The Rockets were sixth in defense through the seeding games, and have held the Thunder to a 106.7 offensive rating through two games (3.1 points below their season average). It’s not elite, but it works.

While the rest of the NBA world rolled its eyes at the Rockets’ micro-ball system, the team itself fully bought in — you can see it in the way they play. There is a commitment on both ends that Lakers’ and Clippers’ fans are dreaming of at this point. It’s all drive-and-kick-and-threes but the Rockets are making the extra pass, finding the open man, and trusting that if they need a bucket or two Harden can get it for them.

How far will that take the Rockets in restart remains to be seen, but so far they have looked as good as any team in the West.

Or, just ask OKC how good Houston is.

Raptors’ Masai Ujiri releases powerful statement in wake of video

Masai Ujiri statement
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The bodycam video from the sheriff’s deputy showed Masai Ujiri was telling the truth — he was simply trying to get to the court at Oracle Arena to celebrate a title with the Toronto Raptors. It was the next to the court deputy who started the confrontation and got physical, shoving Ujiri.

This is bodycam footage from a deputy who sued Ujiri in federal court — seeking damages for emotional and physical distress — saying Ujiri “hit him in the face and chest with both fists” and that the Raptors’ president had been the aggressor. The video showed that to be total fiction. A lie.

Thursday, Masai Ujiri released a powerful statement about the incident.

“Thank you to everybody who expressed disappointment and concern regarding the video that was recently released. My family and I are deeply grateful for your care and consideration.

“The video sadly demonstrates how horribly I was treated by a law enforcement officer last year in the midst of my team, the Toronto Raptors, winning its first world championship. It was an exhilarating moment of achievement for our organization, for our players, for our city, four our country, and for me personally, given my long-tenured professional journey in the NBA. Yet, unfortunately, I was reminded in that moment that despite all of my hard work and success, there are some people, including those who are supposed to protect us, who will always and only see me as something that is unworthy of respectful engagement. And, there’s only one indisputable reason why that is the case — because I am Black.

“What saddens me most about this ordeal is that the only reason why I am getting the justice I deserve in this moment is because of my success. Because I’m the President of a NBA team, I had access to resources that ensured I could demand and fight for my justice. So many of my brothers and sisters haven’t had, don’t have, and won’t have the same access to resources that assured my justice. And that’s why Black Lives Matter.

“And that’s why it’s important for all of us to keep demanding justice. Justice for George. Justice for Breonna. Justice for Elijah. Justice for far too many Black lives that mattered. And justice for Black people around the world, who need our voice and our compassion to save their lives.

“Those are the ties that bind us.

“With love and determination, Masai Ujiri.”

The Raptors previously released a statement having Ujiri’s back.

 

Report: NBA could delay draft and free agency

Lakers star Anthony Davis and Pelicans star Brandon Ingram
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 20, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA set an offseason schedule:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Next season will probably get delayed. There’s no rush in determining rosters.

Setting the salary cap and luxury-tax line will be a challenge.

Those figures are based on league-wide revenue, and revenue is especially difficult to predict amid the coronavirus pandemic. A vaccine could restore normalcy during next season. Or the crisis could continue throughout the league year.

The NBA must also audit this unusual season. Owners and players split revenue about 50-50, but players – even with increased salary withholding – might have gotten paid more than their share this season. That could mean players getting a smaller cut next season.

There are multiple options for handling the salary cap.

I see the temptation to gather more information before determining the best course – especially if waiting to play games, anyway.

Duncan Robinson shoots Heat past Pacers in Game 2

Heat guard Duncan Robinson and Pacers center Myles Turner
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 20, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Duncan Robinson made 3-pointers on the Heat’s first three possessions.

Not bad for someone who began his college career at at Division III Williams College then went undrafted.

Robinson scored 24 points on 7-of-8 3-point shooting to lead the Heat to a 109-100 win over the Pacers in Game 2 Thursday.

Miami now leads the first-round series, 2-0. Teams up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series have won it 93% of the time. The Heat will look to build on their advantage in Game 3 Saturday.

First, they’ll appreciate Robinson’s big game.

Just 13 players have attempted so many 3-pointers in a playoff game without multiple misses:

  • Jason Terry (2011 DAL-LAL): 9-10
  • Chris Paul (2014 LAC-OKC): 8-9
  • Klay Thompson (2013 GSW-SAS): 8-9
  • Chauncey Billups (2009 DEN-NOH): 8-9
  • Michael Finley (2007 SAS-DEN): 8-9
  • Mookie Blaylock (1997 ATL-CHI): 8-9
  • Duncan Robinson (2020 MIA-IND): 7-8
  • J.R. Smith (2017 CLE-GSW): 7-8
  • Mike Miller (2012 MIA-OKC): 7-8
  • Stephen Jackson (2007 GSW-DAL): 7-8
  • Latrell Sprewell (2004 MIN-DEN): 7-8
  • Bruce Bowen (2003 SAS-LAL): 7-8
  • Kenny Smith (1995 HOU-UTA): 7-8

Both teams defended well. The Heat just have better shot makers.

Even beyond Robinson, Miami shot 11-for-27 on 3-pointers (41%). This is a style that could threaten the Bucks in the second round. Milwaukee has an elite defense but can be susceptible to quality outside shooting.

Of course, the Heat must get past the Pacers first (and Milwaukee past the Magic). But this was a strong step.

Goran Dragic (20 points and six assists) reliably boosted Miami’s offense, even against Indiana’s crisp rotations.

Myles Turner (17 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers, with five blocks) was a bright spot on both ends for the Pacers.

But Victor Oladipo (22 points with six turnovers) and Malcolm Brogdon (17 points 4-of-14 shooting, nine assists, no turnovers) played unevenly.

Indiana’s offense just hasn’t been good enough. It’s difficult to see that changing four times in five games.

LeBron James: Cryptic off-court issue has nothing to do with Lakers

Lakers star LeBron James
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 20, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Asked about the Lakers’ struggles in the bubble, LeBron James brought up an off-court issue but refused to get specific.

That mysterious problem has drawn more attention with the Lakers dropping Game 1 to the Trail Blazers.

Chris Haynes of TNT:

LeBron:

I can just tell you this: It has nothing to do with our team. One thing about our team, we have zero lack of team chemistry and camaraderie. That’s the one thing that our team will always strive and always be about. It’s a little bit more intricate than that. I might tell you when the cameras ain’t on. It has nothing to do with the Lakers and our group. Our group is probably as close as ever before because of the situation, even more since we’re here. So, Lake Show, Laker Nation, don’t worry about that. It has nothing to do with the ballclub. We’re great. We’re great. Yeah, we’re great. We’re great.

LeBron does this. He had a secret motivation a few years ago that invited speculation. This comes from the same place.

He enjoys the attention. There’s a flex in being so famous and powerful, people hang on even your intentionally vague words.

LeBron does have that clout. The LeBron-led Lakers are extremely popular and a championship contender. They’re stumbling, and people want to know why.

Maybe we’ll eventually learn what LeBron is talking about – especially if he overcomes this obstacle. He’ll want credit for that.