Damian Lillard finger
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Damian Lillard leaves game with dislocated index finger on left hand

By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 11:31 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was an ugly night for Portland Thursday — the Los Angeles Lakers tightened up their defense and shot down the Trail Blazers offense, blowing the game wide open.

Then Damian Lillard hurt his finger, and things went from ugly to scary for the Blazers.

He tried to swipe the ball out of Anthony Davis‘ hands from behind as Davis dribbled past, Lillard missed the ball, and on the follow-through his left hand clipped the back of Davis’ shoe, dislocating his finger. Lillard left the game and did not return.

The X-rays being negative are a good sign that Lillard will not miss more time (this is his off hand). Game 3 of this series is set for Saturday.

Lillard, however, was frustrated.

Lillard had 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting in a game that the Lakers led by 30 and won 111-88.

 

Milwaukee bounces back, looks like top seed thrashing Orlando to even series

By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks rode a fast start to beat the Orlando Magic 111-96 on Thursday and tie the Eastern Conference first-round series at a game apiece.

The Bucks boasted the NBA’s best regular-season record at 56-17, but went 3-5 in the eight seeding games at Disney’s Wide World of Sports and opened the playoffs by losing 122-110 to Orlando.

Milwaukee bounced back Thursday, building a 23-point lead in the first half, though Orlando got the margin down to nine in the fourth quarter.

Brook Lopez scored 20 points and Pat Connaughton had 15 on 5-of-8 3-point shooting for Milwaukee. Eric Bledsoe had 13 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 11.

Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic followed up his 35-point effort in the opener by scoring 32 points. Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross each had 12, Markelle Fultz had 11 and D.J. Augustin added 10.

The Bucks’ defensive intensity was the difference between the two games.

Orlando had no points in the paint for the entire first quarter and went nearly eight minutes without a basket during a first-half stretch.

After Vucevic made a jump shot to cut Milwaukee’s lead to four with 5:34 left in the first quarter, the Magic missed their next 13 field-goal attempts. Orlando wouldn’t make another basket and fell behind by 16 before Ross hit a jumper with 9:48 remaining until halftime.

But the Magic then missed their next six shots as the Bucks stretched their lead to 23.

Milwaukee led 64-43 at the intermission, with Antetotkounmpo capping the first half by dunking off Connaughton’s pass with four-tenths of a second remaining.

Orlando made it somewhat interesting in the second half.

Vucevic scored 16 points in the third quarter alone to help the Magic cut the deficit to 12, though Milwaukee got the margin back up to 20 by the end of the period. Orlando continued to hang around and made it 101-92 on Fultz’s jumper with 3:56 left, but the Magic couldn’t get any closer.

Minnesota Timberwolves land No. 1 pick in 2020 NBA Draft

Minnesota No. 1 pick
Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Minnesota has a No. 1 pick on the roster in Karl Anthony Towns. They had another in Andrew Wiggins but traded him for D'Angelo Russell.

They are about to add another top pick.

Minnesota, which had a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, did just that — the Timberwolves won the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Golden State Warriors pick second (if they don’t trade the pick for more veteran help), and the Charlotte Hornets jumped up to third.

Landing the top pick gives Gersson Rosas — the man in charge of basketball operations now in Minnesota — a chance to add depth, and maybe a No. 3 option, around Towns and point guard D’Angelo Russell, who Minnesota just traded for this season.

That might make Anthony Edwards — the 6’5″ two guard out of Georgia the most likely No. 1 pick. He would fit a role and is at or near the top of most draft boards. Or, does Rosas fall in love with the potential — and the risks — of LaMelo Ball, who plays Russell’s position (but Russell is arguably better off the ball). Or, does he take James Wiseman, the best big man in the draft, but who plays Towns’ position.

Rosas emphasized he would take the most talented player, regardless of position.

Rosas enters some risky territory with the No. 1 pick. There is no clear-cut, Zion Williamson-like, lock top pick in this draft. Rosas knows better than to draft just for fit and need, he needs to get the most talented player on the board. But how can you decide who that is during a pandemic, with no conference tournaments, no NCAA Tournament, no in-person workouts, and less tape than most seasons?

“This is not about one year of scouting,” Rosas said. “We are fortunate our staff is very well versed with all these prospects.”

Here are the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery results and the order of picks through No. 14.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis)

These teams will select players in what is considered an unimpressive draft class at the top, but with potential rotation players deep into the first round if teams have a good development program. One scout told NBC Sports he would be more comfortable picking in the second half of this lottery rather than at the top.

The Timberwolves, however, will happily take that No. 1 pick.

Some other notes from the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery:

• The Draft itself is scheduled for Oct. 16.

• However, it appears unlikely that free agency will begin two days later, as the league had scheduled initially, as part of a general move to start the season later.

“Dec. 1, now that we’re working through this season, is feeling a little bit early to me,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on the draft lottery broadcast. “Our number one goal is to get fans back in our arenas. My sense is, working with the players’ association, if we could push back a little longer, and it increased the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that’s what we would be targeting.”

• Knicks fans watched their team slide down again (they finished with the sixth-worst record), but falling to No. 8 is not a crazy result, they had a 20.6% chance of this happening (one-in-five).

• With Boston getting Memphis’ pick at 14 this season, the Grizzlies keep their pick next season.

• Remember when Boston had roughly 2,347 future first-round picks stashed away? No longer, getting the Grizzlies’ pick at 14 means they are caught up on future draft picks. Looking at Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, they did alright with those picks.

Raptors’ Masai Ujiri releases powerful statement in wake of video

Masai Ujiri statement
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The bodycam video from the sheriff’s deputy showed Masai Ujiri was telling the truth — he was simply trying to get to the court at Oracle Arena to celebrate a title with the Toronto Raptors. It was the next to the court deputy who started the confrontation and got physical, shoving Ujiri.

This is bodycam footage from a deputy who sued Ujiri in federal court — seeking damages for emotional and physical distress — saying Ujiri “hit him in the face and chest with both fists” and that the Raptors’ president had been the aggressor. The video showed that to be total fiction. A lie.

Thursday, Masai Ujiri released a powerful statement about the incident.

“Thank you to everybody who expressed disappointment and concern regarding the video that was recently released. My family and I are deeply grateful for your care and consideration.

“The video sadly demonstrates how horribly I was treated by a law enforcement officer last year in the midst of my team, the Toronto Raptors, winning its first world championship. It was an exhilarating moment of achievement for our organization, for our players, for our city, four our country, and for me personally, given my long-tenured professional journey in the NBA. Yet, unfortunately, I was reminded in that moment that despite all of my hard work and success, there are some people, including those who are supposed to protect us, who will always and only see me as something that is unworthy of respectful engagement. And, there’s only one indisputable reason why that is the case — because I am Black.

“What saddens me most about this ordeal is that the only reason why I am getting the justice I deserve in this moment is because of my success. Because I’m the President of a NBA team, I had access to resources that ensured I could demand and fight for my justice. So many of my brothers and sisters haven’t had, don’t have, and won’t have the same access to resources that assured my justice. And that’s why Black Lives Matter.

“And that’s why it’s important for all of us to keep demanding justice. Justice for George. Justice for Breonna. Justice for Elijah. Justice for far too many Black lives that mattered. And justice for Black people around the world, who need our voice and our compassion to save their lives.

“Those are the ties that bind us.

“With love and determination, Masai Ujiri.”

The Raptors previously released a statement having Ujiri’s back.

 

Houston pulls away with 15-0 fourth quarter run, beat OKC to take 2-0 series lead

Houston OKC
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 20, 2020, 7:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Houston is defending very well. Houston, as a team, has bought into the system. Houston is having fun in the bubble. Houston is doing all of this without their eight-time All-Star and second-best player on the court.

Houston is now up 2-0 on OKC and is in total control of its series.

The Rockets used a 15-0 fourth-quarter run to turn a back-and-forth game into a comfortable finish, winning 111-98.

James Harden had 21 points to lead a balanced Rockets’ attack with seven players scoring in double figures.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander impressed and had 31 for the Thunder.

What has impressed about Houston so far in the bubble has been its effort, commitment to the system, and success on the defensive end. The Rockets were sixth in defense through the seeding games, and have held the Thunder to a 106.7 offensive rating through two games (3.1 points below their season average). It’s not elite, but it works.

While the rest of the NBA world rolled its eyes at the Rockets’ micro-ball system, the team itself fully bought in — you can see it in the way they play. There is a commitment on both ends that Lakers’ and Clippers’ fans are dreaming of at this point. It’s all drive-and-kick-and-threes but the Rockets are making the extra pass, finding the open man, and trusting that if they need a bucket or two Harden can get it for them.

How far will that take the Rockets in restart remains to be seen, but so far they have looked as good as any team in the West.

Or, just ask OKC how good Houston is.