Utah’s Mike Conley back in bubble after birth of son, could play Friday

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Utah guard Mike Conley has returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a four-day quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series against Denver.
Conley is set to miss Game 2 on Wednesday but could be back on the court for Game 3 on Friday depending upon testing. He returned to the NBA campus Monday night.
The league completed its review and in accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 policies, Conley’s four-day quarantine is expected to end Friday.
Day 2 of the NBA playoffs were all about the upsets — two eight seeds beat two No. 1 seeds. Welcome to the upside-down bubble. But which top seed is in real trouble? Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.
1) The Lakers are danger zone because Blazers, Lillard are that good
After a disappointing Game 1 loss — which followed right in line with a disappointing eight seeding games — the Lakers can rightly say, “we’re better shooters than this.” As a team the Lakers shot 5-of-32 from three (15.6%) in Game 1, and Lakers not named LeBron James shot 32.5%. That was not about Portland’s defense — which was third-worst in the bubble, and fourth-worst in the regular season before that — it was about the Lakers literally shooting hit-the-side-of-the-backboard badly.
The Lakers are in a real danger zone because Damian Lillard can do this every night.
Portland should scare Los Angeles. The Lakers are in trouble because they have little margin for error in this matchup. This is no typical 1-8 matchup for the Lakers, they don’t have the luxury of coasting through and get their legs under them. With Jusuf Nurkic back in the rotation and CJ McCollum moving better than a guy with a fractured back has a right to, this is the core of a Portland team that won 53 games last season and went to the conference finals. This team is outstanding, even if their defense is not.
Ultimately, however, that is tinkering on the fringes.
Anthony Davis has to shoot better than 8-of-24. He was drawing fouls and getting to the line (28 points on the night), but he has to dominate the Nurkic/Zach Collins/Hassan Whiteside front line of Portland.
Then there’s LeBron James. It’s hard to criticize a guy who just had a 23 point, 17 rebounds, 16 assists triple-double — making him the first player in NBA history with a 20+, 15+, 15+ playoff game — but with this roster, with these shooting woes, the Lakers need more scoring out of him. Portland has no wing players who can begin to guard him (Gary Trent Jr. tries, but he’s just undersized for the task). LeBron has to rack up points.
The Lakers were better than this before the break and there’s reason to believe they can get back to that level of play — a championship level. But LeBron may need to carry them until the rest of the team can catch up with him.
LeBron and Davis have to do this quickly because Portland is for real — and now their confidence is even higher. Portland believes it can win this thing.
2) New season, same old questions for Milwaukee
It is a new season, a new playoffs, but in Game 1 it was the same old questions — and a couple of new bubble-related ones — that haunted Milwaukee in its Game 1 to Orlando. It’s fair to question if the Magic can maintain this level of play, but the questions about the Bucks are real:
• How do they counter when the other team builds a wall and cuts Giannis Antetokounmpo off from getting to the rim? Orlando did just that in Game 1, following the blueprint Toronto laid out 15 months ago, and Milwaukee still did not have an answer. The Bucks were not dreadful from three as a team (33% for the game), but when teams wall off the Greek Freak, then Khris Middleton (4-of-12 shooting), Eric Bledsoe (5-of-11) and Brook Lopez (2-of-9) need to make them pay. Orlando paid no price in Game 1.
Remember, that was a Magic team Tuesday without Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba, or Aaron Gordon. Even if the Bucks win this series, what happens when teams with better defenders start building their wall?
• The Bucks need to get their defense back. Milwaukee was clear and away the best defense in the NBA before the interruption to the season, but was 10th out of 22 teams at the Orlando restart. Milwaukee gave up 9.5 more points per 100 possessions in the bubble than they did in games before the All-Star break this season. Worse defense means fewer transition opportunities where this team shines.
• Mike Budenholzer has to change his rotations. Antetokounmpo played fewer than 35 minutes in Game 1. Why? He’s your MVP player in his prime, play the man 40 minutes in a close playoff game. The list goes on: Middleton 31 minutes. Bledsoe 28 minutes. There is no more conserving players for the playoffs — this is the playoffs. Ones after an unprecedented four-month break. It’s win or go home.
It’s too early to panic about the Bucks. While Nikola Vucevic absolutely can sustain this level of play, I’m not convinced the rest of the Magic can. What we know is a Steve Clifford coached team will play hard and smart, they will not role over.
Orlando will pose questions, it’s time for Milwaukee to show it can answer them.
3) Houston’s defense is better than you think
James Harden can drop 37 points and set up teammates any time he wants. We know that.
Houston quietly started playing pretty good defense during the restart in Orlando — it had the seventh-best defense of the 22 teams at the restart, with a 109.1 defensive rating.
That defense carried over to Game 1 against Oklahoma City, a game the Rockets won going away, 123-108. They did that without Russell Westbrook, still recovering from a quadriceps issue. OKC could not use Steven Adams and good ball movement to punish the small-ball Rockets.
If Houston’s defense is for real (and nine games in Orlando is not enough for me to call it real, it’s still a small sample size) watch out.
The Toronto Raptors were about to celebrate the franchise’s first NBA championship and team president Masai Ujiri was racing down to the court at Oracle Arena to celebrate with his players when he ran into a sheriff’s deputy who said he didn’t have the proper credentials.
The Lakers had been hurting the rim with their shooting through the restart — L.A. was the second-worst shooting team in the bubble. Los Angeles shot 30.3% from deep through eight games (worst of the 22 teams in Orlando).
But that was going to change against a Portland team playing terrible defense (third-worst in the seeding games, giving up an average of 123 points a game). Right?
Wrong.
Lakers not named LeBron James shot 32.5% in the playoff opener Tuesday night. The Lakers overall were 5-of-32 from three.
Portland looked battle-tested — which it is, having had to fight its way into the play-in game then win it — and it showed as the Blazers closed the game on a 19-6 run.
“Every game we played since we been here has been a playoff game, so it prepared us for a game like this one,” Lillard said in a televised postgame interview. “So, it’s only one win, but I’m happy to be here and competing in the playoffs again.”
The Lakers had an active defense and LeBron was brilliant — he had a 23 point, 17 rebounds, 16 assists triple-double, making him the first player in NBA history with a 20+, 15+, 15+ playoff game.
Holding the Trail Blazers and that high-powered offense to 100 points and still losing feels like a blown opportunity. While the Trail Blazers were hot early, they shot 1-15 to start the second quarter and let the Lakers back in it. This was a close game the entire way, nobody pulling away after the first quarter.
In the end, shooting matters — Portland was +24 from beyond the arc and that is tough to make up against a good team. CJ McCollum had 21 points for Portland, Jusuf Nurkic had 16, and Carmelo Anthony had 11 points including a clutch three late.
All season long, the big-picture question around the Lakers was whether their role players were good enough to win a title (which is the only goal on a LeBron James team, or for the Lakers organization). LeBron and Davis are good enough, but would they have the help? Those role players were strong for the first 65 games, but not since the NBA reconvened in Orlando. And they were literally hitting-the-side-of-the-backboard bad in Game 1.
Maybe this was simply the slap in the face needed to wake the Lakers up.
But the Portland Trail Blazers have real hope now. And a 1-0 series lead. And Damian Lillard. That is a tough combination to beat.
Report: NBA looking to conduct virtual, regional 2020 Draft Combine
Every May, while much of the basketball world is focused on the NBA conference finals, about 70 hopeful NBA players gather in Chicago to be measured, interviewed, then run through drills and scrimmages, all under the watchful eyes of nearly every NBA GM. It’s one of the biggest gatherings of front office personnel on the calendar.
Big gatherings are out in 2020, so now the NBA Draft Combine is going virtual. And regional.
In what’s likely to become one of the most wide-open draft processes in years, prospective players would attend selected regional team facilities throughout the country, sources said. The plan would include team doctors administering physicals at local hospitals and league officials recording body measurables and putting players through physical testing at team facilities, sources said.
The date for the combine has yet to be set, although it is going to be in September. The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery — also virtual — will take place Thursday night.
Top prospects rarely workout at the combine, but guys lower on the board can help their cause — a mid-second round guy can push up to early second/late first. What moves guys up boards is often the interview portion, or when they post a wingspan or vertical leap that turns heads. That said, teams do their homework on potential picks and tend to know who guys are and what they can do before the combine.
The pandemic has upended the entire NBA draft process, just as it has upended daily life in America. Teams are not getting to talk to prospects, work them out, or get a better understanding of who they might draft. The 2020 NBA Draft Combine takes on a little more weight because of that.