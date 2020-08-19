Nets wing Joe Harris
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Nets: Joe Harris leaves bubble for personal matter

By Dan FeldmanAug 19, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joe Harris scored 14 points, grabbed 15 rebounds then left the bubble.

Harris departed after the Nets’ Game 2 loss to the Raptors today.

Nets:

Hopefully, everything is alright with Harris.

Harris would face at least a four-day quarantine upon return. Brooklyn is down 2-0 with two games in the next four days.

This could end his season.

Harris is one of the top players on the decimated Nets. They won’t easily replace the wing’s 3-point shooting.

The same will be true this offseason, when Harris hits unrestricted free agency.

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz carve up Nuggets

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell vs. Nuggets
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 19, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Nuggets didn’t let Donovan Mitchell beat them.

They just let Utah’s supporting cast beat them.

Then, they let Mitchell beat them.

Mitchell dizzied Denver’s defense with early passing and late scoring, leading the Jazz to a 124-105 Game 2 win Wednesday. The first-round series is now tied 1-1 with Game 3 on Friday.

After scoring 57 points – the third-highest scoring playoff game in NBA history – in Game 1, Mitchell attracted plenty of defensive attention today. But he patiently passed against an overloaded Nuggets defense, and Utah’s outside shooters took advantage of their clean looks.

Mitchell scored just six points in the first half, but his teammates made 9-of-11 3-pointers – four assisted by Mitchell.

“In my first two years, all I saw was the rim,” said Mitchell, who finished with eight assists. “So, I pride myself on being a better passer, playmaker.”

Of course, Mitchell is still an explosive scorer. When Denver adjusted, he pounced. Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in the third quarter.

Jordan Clarkson (26 points) was hot throughout, and Mitchell’s individual excellence put the Jazz way over the top. Utah made 20-of-44 3-pointers (45%) en route to a blowout win.

The Jazz led by 31 early in the fourth quarter before an extended garbage time (which included Denver pre-rookie Bol Bol)

What a bounce back by Utah from a potentially demoralizing defeat. No team had lost Game 1 in overtime then won Game 2 by so much since 1972.

Nikola Jokic (28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) and Michael Porter Jr. (28 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting) had their moments. But the Nuggets just couldn’t keep up with Utah.

Jazz forward Royce O'Neale played stout defense on Jamal Murray (14 points on 13 shots). O’Neale also hit his open shots (nine points on 3-of-4 3-pointers) and kept the ball moving (eight assists).

So did Joe Ingles (18 points and six assists) and Rudy Gobert (19 points and three assists).

Utah made the smart plays against an overwhelmed defense then hit their open shots. That’s a surefire recipe for victory.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Toronto holds on for win against scrappy Brooklyn 104-99

Toronto Brooklyn
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

What ultimately matters is the defending champion Toronto Raptors have a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets. A win is a win. They don’t all have to look pretty.

Unlike the first game of the series, this one was no work of art for the defending champs. The Raptors fell 14 in the first quarter but fought back, played strong defense down the stretch, and got a big game from Norman Powell off the bench — 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting — to hold on and beat Brooklyn 104-99.

For the Nets, this feels like a blown opportunity.

Caris LeVert was forced to be more playmaker than a pure scorer, he dished out 11 assists and could have had more. Toronto often blitzed LeVert and it impacted his shot (5-of-22) but he found cutters and the open man and kept the Nets offense moving. Garrett Temple had 21 points for the game, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (who started in place of Rodions Kurucs) added 17.

Toronto has had the best defense in the restart and it won them this game, right down to the final meaningful Brooklyn possession. The Nets were down three, 102-99, with 15 seconds left and the ball out of bounds. They were intent on getting the ball to Joe Harris coming off a dribble handoff for three, but Kyle Lowry blew the play up, forced a turnover that ended in a Powell dunk, and that was the game. All fourth quarter long the Raptors defense made plays, with Pascal Siakam blowing up the Nets pick-and-roll and making their life tough. For the game the Nets shot 38.8%.

Toronto also had 24 points from Fred VanVleet (on 22 shots), 21 from Kyle Lowry, and 19 from Siakam.

This was the scrappy Nets we have seen all restart long, a team that would not stop, kept fighting, and gave the defending champs — and the best team in the bubble so far — all they can handle. Next season the Brooklyn Nets are going to be a much better, much more dangerous team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but will they keep this grittiness and edge? This is a fun team to watch because of it, and if the Nets are going to threaten for a title they will need that toughness, but we’ll see what the new roster and coach look like next season.

Toronto has plenty of grit. That’s why they have a ring and are up 2-0 in this series.

Denver’s Will Barton leaves bubble to rehab knee

Will Barton knee
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Denver wing Will Barton has not played a minute at the NBA’s restart in Orlando. He was having knee issues, only played in one scrimmage, but stayed in the bubble hoping that if things improved he could jump right back into games.

Will Barton has given up that dream and left the bubble to get rehab on his knee. Mike Singer of the Denver Post broke the story.

Barton’s ongoing knee issues have led to soreness in other areas of his body, the source said, and Barton is seeking a second opinion for his extended discomfort.

Barton reportedly is frustrated there has not been improvement with his knee.

Barton was a key part of the Nuggets rotation during the season, playing 33 minutes a night and averaging 15.1 points a game. He shot 37.5% from three, played solid defense, and was a key part of the rotation.

Michael Porter Jr. has soaked up his minutes, so there hasn’t been much of a loss for Denver on the offensive end. But Barton is a better defender and a veteran who makes good decisions in the clutch, Porter is more dynamic but less experienced.

Still, no Barton is one last player on the wing for the Nuggets.

Denver is up 1-0 in its series against Utah, an overtime win in what is expected to be a close series. Game 2 is on Wednesday.

 

Damian Lillard dancing might have been best part of his Game 1

By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

He dropped 34 points, hit a three from the logo, and led the Trail Blazers to a Game 1 upset of the Lakers.

How dialed in was Damian Lillard Tuesday night? When the Oakland anthem “Blow the Whistle” was played during the game, Lillard started dancing.

Lillard is a proud Oakland man and he had to “go dumb for a second” when Too Short came on.

My question: This was a Lakers’ “home” game, they program the music. Who with the Lakers decided to play an Oakland anthem to fire up Lillard during a playoff game? Apparently nobody with the Lakers — on or off the court — had their “A” game Tuesday.