Toronto Brooklyn
It wasn’t always pretty, but Toronto holds on for win against scrappy Brooklyn 104-99

By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
What ultimately matters is the defending champion Toronto Raptors have a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets. A win is a win. They don’t all have to look pretty.

Unlike the first game of the series, this one was no work of art for the defending champs. The Raptors fell 14 in the first quarter but fought back, played strong defense down the stretch, and got a big game from Norman Powell off the bench — 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting — to hold on and beat Brooklyn 104-99.

For the Nets, this feels like a blown opportunity.

Caris LeVert was forced to be more playmaker than a pure scorer, he dished out 11 assists and could have had more. Toronto often blitzed LeVert and it impacted his shot (5-of-22) but he found cutters and the open man and kept the Nets offense moving. Garrett Temple had 21 points for the game, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (who started in place of Rodions Kurucs) added 17.

Toronto has had the best defense in the restart and it won them this game, right down to the final meaningful Brooklyn possession. The Nets were down three, 102-99, with 15 seconds left and the ball out of bounds. They were intent on getting the ball to Joe Harris coming off a dribble handoff for three, but Kyle Lowry blew the play up, forced a turnover that ended in a Powell dunk, and that was the game. All fourth quarter long the Raptors defense made plays, with Pascal Siakam blowing up the Nets pick-and-roll and making their life tough. For the game the Nets shot 38.8%.

Toronto also had 24 points from Fred VanVleet (on 22 shots), 21 from Kyle Lowry, and 19 from Siakam.

This was the scrappy Nets we have seen all restart long, a team that would not stop, kept fighting, and gave the defending champs — and the best team in the bubble so far — all they can handle. Next season the Brooklyn Nets are going to be a much better, much more dangerous team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but will they keep this grittiness and edge? This is a fun team to watch because of it, and if the Nets are going to threaten for a title they will need that toughness, but we’ll see what the new roster and coach look like next season.

Toronto has plenty of grit. That’s why they have a ring and are up 2-0 in this series.

Denver’s Will Barton leaves bubble to rehab knee

Will Barton knee
By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2020, 3:24 PM EDT
Denver wing Will Barton has not played a minute at the NBA’s restart in Orlando. He was having knee issues, only played in one scrimmage, but stayed in the bubble hoping that if things improved he could jump right back into games.

Will Barton has given up that dream and left the bubble to get rehab on his knee. Mike Singer of the Denver Post broke the story.

Barton’s ongoing knee issues have led to soreness in other areas of his body, the source said, and Barton is seeking a second opinion for his extended discomfort.

Barton reportedly is frustrated there has not been improvement with his knee.

Barton was a key part of the Nuggets rotation during the season, playing 33 minutes a night and averaging 15.1 points a game. He shot 37.5% from three, played solid defense, and was a key part of the rotation.

Michael Porter Jr. has soaked up his minutes, so there hasn’t been much of a loss for Denver on the offensive end. But Barton is a better defender and a veteran who makes good decisions in the clutch, Porter is more dynamic but less experienced.

Still, no Barton is one last player on the wing for the Nuggets.

Denver is up 1-0 in its series against Utah, an overtime win in what is expected to be a close series. Game 2 is on Wednesday.

 

Damian Lillard dancing might have been best part of his Game 1

By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
He dropped 34 points, hit a three from the logo, and led the Trail Blazers to a Game 1 upset of the Lakers.

How dialed in was Damian Lillard Tuesday night? When the Oakland anthem “Blow the Whistle” was played during the game, Lillard started dancing.

Lillard is a proud Oakland man and he had to “go dumb for a second” when Too Short came on.

My question: This was a Lakers’ “home” game, they program the music. Who with the Lakers decided to play an Oakland anthem to fire up Lillard during a playoff game? Apparently nobody with the Lakers — on or off the court — had their “A” game Tuesday.

Here are the 14 team representatives to the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

NBA Draft lottery
By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Thursday night is the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery… done virtually.

The format will be familiar, however. Each team will have a representative on the “stage” as league officials unveil the 2020 NBA Draft order, 1-14. As the lottery has drawn closer, the names of all 14 team representatives have been announced (and Real GM compiled them).

Here’s who we will see as team representatives on Thursday night:

• Atlanta Hawks: Jami Gertz
• Charlotte Hornets: Devonte' Graham
• Chicago Bulls: Arturas Karnisovas
• Cleveland Cavaliers: Brad Daugherty
• Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver
• Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry
• Memphis Grizzlies: Elliot Perry
• Minnesota Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell
• New Orleans Pelicans: Trajan Langdon
• New York Knicks: Leon Rose
• Phoenix Suns: James Jones
• Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox
• San Antonio Spurs: Peter J. Holt
• Washington Wizards: Rui Hachimura

The Warriors, Cavaliers, and Timberwolves all have the best odds of landing the top pick, 14%. From there, it’s the Hawks at 12.5%, the Pistons at 10.5%, and on down the list. Last season it was the Pelicans with the sixth-longest odds that jumped up to No. 1 and landed Zion Williamson.

There is no Zion in this draft, but there are quality players at the top who can help teams now or with a little development: Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman, LaMelo Ball, Obi Toppin, and more.

The virtual 2020 NBA Draft Lottery will take place at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, and be broadcast on ESPN. The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for Oct. 16, and it will be virtual as well.

Utah’s Mike Conley back in bubble after birth of son, could play Friday

Mike Conley bubble
Associated PressAug 19, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Utah guard Mike Conley has returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a four-day quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series against Denver.

Conley is set to miss Game 2 on Wednesday but could be back on the court for Game 3 on Friday depending upon testing. He returned to the NBA campus Monday night.

The league completed its review and in accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 policies, Conley’s four-day quarantine is expected to end Friday.

Conley missed Monday’s first-round opener, which Utah lost 135-125 in overtime despite a Jazz playoff-record 57-point performance from Donovan Mitchell.

The 32-year-old Conley announced the birth of his son, Elijah Michael Conley, on social media late Sunday.

Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah.

He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis in July 2019.

The sixth-seeded Jazz already are missing Bojan Bogdanovic, who underwent right wrist surgery in May.