Denver’s Will Barton leaves bubble to rehab knee

Denver wing Will Barton has not played a minute at the NBA’s restart in Orlando. He was having knee issues, only played in one scrimmage, but stayed in the bubble hoping that if things improved he could jump right back into games.
Will Barton has given up that dream and left the bubble to get rehab on his knee. Mike Singer of the Denver Post broke the story.
Barton’s ongoing knee issues have led to soreness in other areas of his body, the source said, and Barton is seeking a second opinion for his extended discomfort.
Barton reportedly is frustrated there has not been improvement with his knee.
Barton was a key part of the Nuggets rotation during the season, playing 33 minutes a night and averaging 15.1 points a game. He shot 37.5% from three, played solid defense, and was a key part of the rotation.
Michael Porter Jr. has soaked up his minutes, so there hasn’t been much of a loss for Denver on the offensive end. But Barton is a better defender and a veteran who makes good decisions in the clutch, Porter is more dynamic but less experienced.
Still, no Barton is one last player on the wing for the Nuggets.
Denver is up 1-0 in its series against Utah, an overtime win in what is expected to be a close series. Game 2 is on Wednesday.