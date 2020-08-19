Damian Lillard scores 34 leads Trail Blazers to upset of ice-cold Lakers 100-93

By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2020, 1:11 AM EDT
The Lakers had been hurting the rim with their shooting through the restart — L.A. was the second-worst shooting team in the bubble. Los Angeles shot 30.3% from deep through eight games (worst of the 22 teams in Orlando).

But that was going to change against a Portland team playing terrible defense (third-worst in the seeding games, giving up an average of 123 points a game). Right?

Wrong.

Lakers not named LeBron James shot 32.5% in the playoff opener Tuesday night. The Lakers overall were 5-of-32 from three.

As for Portland’s shooting…

Portland hit its clutch shots on its way to a 100-93 upset win in Game 1 of this Western Conference first-round matchup. Game 2 is Thursday.

Portland looked battle-tested — which it is, having had to fight its way into the play-in game then win it — and it showed as the Blazers closed the game on a 19-6 run.

“Every game we played since we been here has been a playoff game, so it prepared us for a game like this one,” Lillard said in a televised postgame interview. “So, it’s only one win, but I’m happy to be here and competing in the playoffs again.”

The Lakers had an active defense and LeBron was brilliant — he had a 23 point, 17 rebounds, 16 assists triple-double, making him the first player in NBA history with a 20+, 15+, 15+ playoff game.

Anthony Davis had 28 points, but on 8-of-24 shooting.

Holding the Trail Blazers and that high-powered offense to 100 points and still losing feels like a blown opportunity. While the Trail Blazers were hot early, they shot 1-15 to start the second quarter and let the Lakers back in it. This was a close game the entire way, nobody pulling away after the first quarter.

In the end, shooting matters — Portland was +24 from beyond the arc and that is tough to make up against a good team. CJ McCollum had 21 points for Portland, Jusuf Nurkic had 16, and Carmelo Anthony had 11 points including a clutch three late.

All season long, the big-picture question around the Lakers was whether their role players were good enough to win a title (which is the only goal on a LeBron James team, or for the Lakers organization). LeBron and Davis are good enough, but would they have the help? Those role players were strong for the first 65 games, but not since the NBA reconvened in Orlando. And they were literally hitting-the-side-of-the-backboard bad in Game 1.

Maybe this was simply the slap in the face needed to wake the Lakers up.

But the Portland Trail Blazers have real hope now. And a 1-0 series lead. And Damian Lillard. That is a tough combination to beat.

Report: NBA looking to conduct virtual, regional 2020 Draft Combine

2020 NBA Draft Combine
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2020, 11:29 PM EDT
Every May, while much of the basketball world is focused on the NBA conference finals, about 70 hopeful NBA players gather in Chicago to be measured, interviewed, then run through drills and scrimmages, all under the watchful eyes of nearly every NBA GM. It’s one of the biggest gatherings of front office personnel on the calendar.

Big gatherings are out in 2020, so now the NBA Draft Combine is going virtual. And regional.

From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In what’s likely to become one of the most wide-open draft processes in years, prospective players would attend selected regional team facilities throughout the country, sources said. The plan would include team doctors administering physicals at local hospitals and league officials recording body measurables and putting players through physical testing at team facilities, sources said.

The date for the combine has yet to be set, although it is going to be in September. The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery — also virtual — will take place Thursday night.

Top prospects rarely workout at the combine, but guys lower on the board can help their cause — a mid-second round guy can push up to early second/late first. What moves guys up boards is often the interview portion, or when they post a wingspan or vertical leap that turns heads. That said, teams do their homework on potential picks and tend to know who guys are and what they can do before the combine.

The pandemic has upended the entire NBA draft process, just as it has upended daily life in America. Teams are not getting to talk to prospects, work them out, or get a better understanding of who they might draft. The 2020 NBA Draft Combine takes on a little more weight because of that.

It just has to be virtual this year, too.

 

Victor Oladipo day-to-day after being poked in left eye during loss

Oladipo eye
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT
When Miami started to pull away from the Pacers in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Victor Oladipo was back in the locker room. He had been inadvertently poked in the eye late in the first quarter by Jae Crowder and did not return.

Pacers’ coach Nate McMillan didn’t ease anyone’s concerns when he said, “His vision was really blurry. Really couldn’t see out of his eye when we spoke to him at halftime.”

Oladipo left the game to be examined at the medical facility inside the bubble, and the injury appears to be nothing serious. From the official Pacers release.

“Initial evaluation showed no immediate concerns and Oladipo will be monitored over the next few days. His status is day-to-day.”

The Pacers and Heat meet in Game 2 on Thursday. Because Oladipo was examined inside the NBA’s restart campus in Orlando, he has no quarantine period.

Indiana was without its two All-Stars at the end of Game 1, Oladipo because of his eye, and Domantas Sabonis (who was not playing in Orlando due to plantar fasciitis). Having one of them back will go a long way to helping the Pacers even the series.

 

James Harden scores 37, Houston cruises past OKC for Game 1 win

Associated PressAug 18, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — James Harden had 37 points and 11 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-108 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Houston All-Star Russell Westbrook, who played his previous 11 years with the Thunder, was out with a quad injury. The fourth-seeded Rockets still made 20 3-pointers and shot 48% from the field.

“Our ball movement tonight was excellent,” Harden said. “We were just playing off the catch, guys were very confident in their shots when they’re open. When they’re not open, they’re getting off the ball and making a quick decision.”

Jeff Green scored 22 points and Eric Gordon added 21 for Houston, which isn’t sure how long it will be without Westbrook. The Rockets got 42 points from their bench.

Danilo Gallinari matched a playoff career high with 29 points for the fifth-seeded Thunder. Chris Paul, who joined the Oklahoma City in the trade that sent Westbrook to Houston, finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Steven Adams added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Gordon scored 16 points and Harden had 15 in the first half to help the Rockets take a 68-52 lead.

“I think probably, that six-minute mark in the first quarter to about the six-minute mark in the second quarter, there was a 12-minute stretch where we got very slow,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “We didn’t play with any force, we weren’t playing downhill. We weren’t really getting out and running like we needed to.”

Oklahoma City cut its deficit to 10 at one point in the third quarter, but the Rockets pulled away and led 104-83 heading into the fourth.

The Thunder need to adjust to Houston’s zone defense in Game 2.

“We’re going to figure it out,” Paul said. “It’s a different team. You play the whole season a certain way and then you’ve got a team that switches everything. It’s Game 1. We’ve got to figure it out.”

Eight teams not invited to restart allowed voluntary team workouts under new plan

NBA voluntary workouts
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Weeks of individual workouts and full-team practices, followed by meaningful NBA games, gave the teams invited to the NBA restart in Orlando a real opportunity to get guys reps and grow their culture (even if those teams didn’t make the playoffs). Some teams took advantage of that, such as Phoenix. Some teams did not (we’re looking at you, Sacramento and New Orleans).

The eight teams not invited to the restart — Golden State, Minnesota, Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Chicago, and Charlotte, known as the “delete eight” — wanted those same training camp opportunities for growth. Without any practices or games, those teams could go a minimum of nine months between competitive games (it’s nine months if the season starts in December, it could begin later than that). They rightfully saw that as a disadvantage.

Those eight teams will need to find that growth through voluntary workouts at their home facilities, going against teammates (no scrimmages against other teams).

The NBA and NBPA announced they reached a deal on letting these teams have workouts at their home facilities starting next month.

There will be two phases to the workouts, and it will follow the pattern seen before (and just after) the other 22 teams went to the Orlando bubble. Phase one will run Sept. 14-20, where players will be tested and allowed to do individual, socially distanced workouts at the team facilities. Phase two runs from Sept. 21-Oct. 6, where teams will create their own bubble (which players have to live in for the two weeks) and do group workouts and scrimmages. Players will be tested daily while living in these mini-campuses. Attendance is voluntary for players, and teams can bring up to five G-League players to help round out the numbers in the camp.

Teams will not be getting together for scrimmages. The players’ union — through executive director Michelle Roberts — had said if that were to happen, the union wanted Orlando bubble-level precautions taken to keep players safe.

“Unless we could replicate in every way the protocol that’s been established for Orlando, I’d be – I’m being tame now – suspicious,” Roberts said a conference call with reporters last month. “I think there are conversations that could be had if there’s anything we can do with the other eight teams. I know there are some players, particularly young players, that seem concerned they’re not getting enough [opportunities]… never say never, but there’s a standard. It’s a standard that’s got to be met.”

This may not be what some teams wanted, but the OTA-style workouts are better than nothing.

 