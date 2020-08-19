76ers suffer distressing loss to Celtics in Game 2

By Dan FeldmanAug 19, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
Joel Embiid beasted in the paint.

Then, he floated near the perimeter.

Then, he sat sullenly on the bench.

The 76ers feel like they’re slowly unraveling, a 128-101 loss to the Celtics in Game 2 Wednesday the latest thread to come undone. Boston leads the first-round series 2-0 and can push Philadelphia closer to the brink in Game 3 Friday.

Teams that fell behind 2-0 in a best-of-seven series by dropping Game 2 by 25+ have come back to win the series only once in 17 tries (Cavaliers against Warriors in 2016 NBA Finals). The 76ers don’t look ready to mount an exceptional comeback. They won’t even get a boost by returning home, as the entire postseason is being played in a bubble.

Embiid (34 points, 10 rebounds and three assists) was truly excellent for a while. But his effort waned.

Maybe he was fatigued. Maybe he was demoralized by teammates who couldn’t reliably deliver him the ball inside. Maybe both.

Philadelphia really missed Ben Simmons, who underwent surgery before the playoffs.

Boston still has the star power to separate itself.

Jayson Tatum (33 points on 8-of-12 3-point shooting) continued to sizzle. Kemba Walker (22 points) nailed simple mid-range jumpers against drop pick-and-roll coverage. Jaylen Brown (20 points) found creases, including for an electric 180 fastbreak dunk:

The Celtics got out in transition. They hit the glass for second-chance points. They swung the ball around.

Boston had so many ways of producing offense.

Philadelphia… had Embiid.

And not nearly enough else.

Philadelphia’s big summer signingsTobias Harris (five years, $180 million) and Al Horford (four years, $109 million with $97 million guaranteed) – were both ineffective. Harris shot just 4-for-15. Coming off the bench for Matisse Thybulle in an adjustment from Game 1, Horford scored just four points.

Josh Richardson scored 18 points on 12 shots, and Shake Milton added 14 points on eight shots. But that starting backcourt is woefully short on playmaking.

Though Simmons would help tremendously as a passer and defender, the big worry in Philadelphia: This postseason showing exposes more than a single lost year.

Harris’ and Horford’s contracts look inhibitive. Simmons’ nonexistent outside shooting creates other complications. Brett Brown might not last to whatever comes next.

Maybe this is just an overreaction to a pair of games by a team missing a star in Simmons. But losing like this, regardless of context, tends to exacerbate problems.

Recently, the 76ers and Celtics appeared to be the budding powers in the Eastern Conference. Boston has lived up to its end of the bargain. Philadelphia needs something – maybe different players, maybe different coaching, maybe just different injury luck, but something – to keep up.

NBA players remain coronavirus-free in bubble

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and forward Carmelo Anthony
By Dan FeldmanAug 19, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT
The NBA bubble is holdingholdingholdingholding

Holding.

NBA release:

Of the 341 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on Aug. 12, zero have returned confirmed positive tests.

Players in the bubble are being kept away from anyone who hasn’t frequently and recently tested negative for coronavirus.

That worked with 22 teams. It’s only easier now with 16 teams.

Families arriving after the first round of the playoffs will present the next big challenge. Until then, the NBA has successfully created a safe environment. Nothing has changed the status quo in place for more than a month.

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz carve up Nuggets

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell vs. Nuggets
By Dan FeldmanAug 19, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT
The Nuggets didn’t let Donovan Mitchell beat them.

They just let Utah’s supporting cast beat them.

Then, they let Mitchell beat them.

Mitchell dizzied Denver’s defense with early passing and late scoring, leading the Jazz to a 124-105 Game 2 win Wednesday. The first-round series is now tied 1-1 with Game 3 on Friday.

After scoring 57 points – the third-highest scoring playoff game in NBA history – in Game 1, Mitchell attracted plenty of defensive attention today. But he patiently passed against an overloaded Nuggets defense, and Utah’s outside shooters took advantage of their clean looks.

Mitchell scored just six points in the first half, but his teammates made 9-of-11 3-pointers – four assisted by Mitchell.

“In my first two years, all I saw was the rim,” said Mitchell, who finished with eight assists. “So, I pride myself on being a better passer, playmaker.”

Of course, Mitchell is still an explosive scorer. When Denver adjusted, he pounced. Mitchell scored 21 of his 30 points in the third quarter.

Jordan Clarkson (26 points) was hot throughout, and Mitchell’s individual excellence put the Jazz way over the top. Utah made 20-of-44 3-pointers (45%) en route to a blowout win.

The Jazz led by 31 early in the fourth quarter before an extended garbage time (which included Denver pre-rookie Bol Bol)

What a bounce back by Utah from a potentially demoralizing defeat. No team had lost Game 1 in overtime then won Game 2 by so much since 1972.

Nikola Jokic (28 points, 11 rebounds, six assists) and Michael Porter Jr. (28 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting) had their moments. But the Nuggets just couldn’t keep up with Utah.

Jazz forward Royce O'Neale played stout defense on Jamal Murray (14 points on 13 shots). O’Neale also hit his open shots (nine points on 3-of-4 3-pointers) and kept the ball moving (eight assists).

So did Joe Ingles (18 points and six assists) and Rudy Gobert (19 points and three assists).

Utah made the smart plays against an overwhelmed defense then hit their open shots. That’s a surefire recipe for victory.

Nets: Joe Harris leaves bubble for personal matter

Nets wing Joe Harris
By Dan FeldmanAug 19, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT
Joe Harris scored 14 points, grabbed 15 rebounds then left the bubble.

Harris departed after the Nets’ Game 2 loss to the Raptors today.

Nets:

Hopefully, everything is alright with Harris.

Harris would face at least a four-day quarantine upon return. Brooklyn is down 2-0 with two games in the next four days.

This could end his season.

Harris is one of the top players on the decimated Nets. They won’t easily replace the wing’s 3-point shooting.

The same will be true this offseason, when Harris hits unrestricted free agency.

It wasn’t always pretty, but Toronto holds on for win against scrappy Brooklyn 104-99

Toronto Brooklyn
By Kurt HelinAug 19, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT
What ultimately matters is the defending champion Toronto Raptors have a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets. A win is a win. They don’t all have to look pretty.

Unlike the first game of the series, this one was no work of art for the defending champs. The Raptors fell 14 in the first quarter but fought back, played strong defense down the stretch, and got a big game from Norman Powell off the bench — 24 points on 11-of-17 shooting — to hold on and beat Brooklyn 104-99.

For the Nets, this feels like a blown opportunity.

Caris LeVert was forced to be more playmaker than a pure scorer, he dished out 11 assists and could have had more. Toronto often blitzed LeVert and it impacted his shot (5-of-22) but he found cutters and the open man and kept the Nets offense moving. Garrett Temple had 21 points for the game, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (who started in place of Rodions Kurucs) added 17.

Toronto has had the best defense in the restart and it won them this game, right down to the final meaningful Brooklyn possession. The Nets were down three, 102-99, with 15 seconds left and the ball out of bounds. They were intent on getting the ball to Joe Harris coming off a dribble handoff for three, but Kyle Lowry blew the play up, forced a turnover that ended in a Powell dunk, and that was the game. All fourth quarter long the Raptors defense made plays, with Pascal Siakam blowing up the Nets pick-and-roll and making their life tough. For the game the Nets shot 38.8%.

Toronto also had 24 points from Fred VanVleet (on 22 shots), 21 from Kyle Lowry, and 19 from Siakam.

This was the scrappy Nets we have seen all restart long, a team that would not stop, kept fighting, and gave the defending champs — and the best team in the bubble so far — all they can handle. Next season the Brooklyn Nets are going to be a much better, much more dangerous team with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but will they keep this grittiness and edge? This is a fun team to watch because of it, and if the Nets are going to threaten for a title they will need that toughness, but we’ll see what the new roster and coach look like next season.

Toronto has plenty of grit. That’s why they have a ring and are up 2-0 in this series.