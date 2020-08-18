Three Things to Know: Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell have historic nights. And still lose.

By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2020, 9:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack — especially with four playoff games every day in the bubble — so every weekday during the NBA restart we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

Opening day of the 2020 playoffs featured the game’s young stars throwing up historic numbers… then still losing.

1) Record-setting Luka Doncic needs more help — and the refs to let guys play

Luka Doncic dropped 42 points in his playoff debut — the most points ever scored in a player’s first playoff game. He did this at age 21. With guys like Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Kawhi Leonard in his face all night. Let that sink in for a second. We don’t have the right words to describe Doncic.

What impressed Clippers coach Doc Rivers was Doncic’s passing and feel for the game.

“He’s amazing…” Rivers said postgame. “I thought what we did poorly, what shows his greatness, is every time we made a mistake on the weak side, he found that guy and that guy made a shot.”

“I mean, he’s great,” Leonard said more succinctly.

It wasn’t enough. Los Angeles came from behind 29 points from Kawhi Leonard, 27 from Paul George, and an important 19 from Marcus Morris (who may be one of the Clippers’ most critical players this postseason). The Clipper defense, while sloppy at points, was physical and wore down Doncic, who had 11 turnovers on the night.

Los Angeles got the 118-110 win and lead the series 1-0.

The Clippers also got some help from the referees.

Kristaps Porzingis was ejected three minutes into the third quarter after a couple of questionable technicals. The first one, in the first half, was the kind of thing that just hurts the NBA as an entertainment product. Porzingis got called for a foul on George on a play KP thought he had a clean block, so he punched the air with nobody around. It’s a quick emotional response in an emotional game, not an effort to show up a referee. It was silly at the time.

The second technical was not worthy of an ejection, but Porzingis gets some blame here. Early in the third, Doncic and Morris got tangled up battling for position in the post. Words were had. Porzingis came in and pushed Morris as the protector of Doncic (not that he was threatened, KP escalated the situation, just not that much). The refs gave Morris and Porzingis the double-technical, but that was two for Porzingis and he was ejected.

LeBron reacted for most of us.

Bottom line: Dallas led by five when Porzingis was ejected and lost by eight, a 13-point swing. This was not pure cause and effect, would the Mavericks have still lost if he played the rest of the way? Maybe, maybe not. But we should have found out, rather than debating it.

Let the players be emotional. It’s part of why we watch the game.

2) Donovan Mitchell poured in 57 points for Utah and that still wasn’t enough

With no Bojan Bogdanovic or Mike Conley, it was going to fall on Donovan Mitchell to carry the Utah Jazz offense. He did that and more — 57 points on the night. That’s more than Karl Malone ever scored in a playoff game. Or John Stockton. Or “pistol” Pete Maravich. Or Adrian Dantley. Or Deron Williams. Or Mark Eaton (okay, maybe that’s not the best example). Mitchell scored the most points in a game in Jazz playoff history.

Mitchell, however, shot his team in the foot late. Utah was up four with 1:54 left in the game, and Mitchell took the inbound pass and walked the ball up the court, trying to eat time off the clock and direct traffic in the frontcourt. Mitchell was too casual about bringing the ball up and got called for an eight-second violation.

Jamal Murray drained a three on the next possession — he finished with an impressive 36 points on the night — and it was a one-point game. The Jazz and Nuggets eventually went to overtime, where Denver got the win and the 1-0 series lead.

These are two evenly matched teams, and this looks like it is going seven.

3) Philadelphia misses Ben Simmons a lot. And they miss shooters.

Overall, the Sixers offensive numbers in this game were not bad — a 111 offensive rating with a 56 true shooting percentage — but it wasn’t pretty to watch.

Philadelphia lacks perimeter shot creation. They lack shooting. What they have is Joel Embiid being an absolute beast inside — 26 points and 16 rebounds — and hitting some threes.

But nothing else in the Sixers offense feels reliable. Throw in too many turnovers — Embiid had five of those — and the offense was just not enough. Coach Brett Brown will pay the price if the Sixers fall in this series, but their issues start with roster construction.

Philly’s other problem is they have nobody who can guard Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. The Sixers are loaded with good wing defenders and have Embiid in the paint, but the Celtics’ young stars are still a problem. A big problem.

The most important storyline out of this game may have been Gordon Hayward rolling his ankle and limping off the court in the fourth quarter. He left the arena in a boot and will have an MRI, but if he misses time the Celtics are a little less versatile and threatening on the wing.

Hornets have cap space, may take on bad contracts for picks this offseason

By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2020, 7:38 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Charlotte GM Mitch Kupchak realizes two things:

1) The Hornets are going to have cap space this summer. Assuming the salary cap stays roughly flat at $109.1 million, Charlotte will have a little more than $20 million (depending on what happens with a couple of contracts).

2) Big-time free agents aren’t looking at Charlotte as a destination right now, even with that money to spend.

Buying free agents also is not where the Hornets are right now in the rebuild process. Instead, Kupchak may be more likely to take on a bad contract in exchange for a pick, he suggested to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

“Even though we’ll have cap room, I don’t feel free-agency is the answer for us at this time,” Kupchak said. “So that talent is going to have to come from the draft or a trade.”

“Cap room is generally considered a valuable asset,” Kupchak said. “Whether it’s to sign players or acquire a player in trade.”

Charlotte needs to add talent right now. Devonte Graham had a breakout season, and Terry Rozier can get some buckets, but the Hornets need All-Star level players to get back in the playoff mix in the East.

In the current economic climate, a few teams are looking to shed salary, and the going rate for taking on a “bad” $15 million a year or more contract is a first-round pick. Charlotte has the cap space and could use that extra pick.

Don’t be surprised to see the Hornets make just that kind of trade this offseason.

Luka Doncic sets record for points in first playoff game at 42, but Clippers get win

Associated PressAug 18, 2020, 2:11 AM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers had enough answers to withstand Luka Doncic‘s record-setting debut – especially after his running mate was thrown out of the game.

Leonard had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Clippers got a big boost from the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-110 on Monday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Doncic finished with 42 points, most ever by a player in his first postseason game, and added nine assists and seven rebounds. He had the No. 7 seed hanging right with the Clippers for much of the night.

“I mean, he’s great,” Leonard said.

But Los Angeles pulled into the lead when Porzingis was ejected for picking up his second technical foul in the third quarter and Doncic couldn’t bring the Mavs all the way back.

“KP had my back. He did it for me. He did it for his teammate. He had my back,” Doncic said. “Not just me, but the whole team appreciates that. I don’t think it was fair to take him out of the game, especially in the playoffs.”

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday.

Paul George added 27 points and Marcus Morris had 19 for the Clippers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points and Porzingis finished with 14, along with Seth Curry.

The Clippers knocked around Doncic, the 21-year-old superstar who led the NBA in triple-doubles, whenever they could. But he never stopped coming back at them, but late 3-pointers by Patrick Beverley and Morris finally turned Dallas back.

The turning point came much earlier.

Dallas led 71-66 with 9:10 left in third when Doncic was called for palming the ball. Morris was eager to grab the ball and ended up grabbing Doncic, who sought to push his way free. Porzingis came over and he and attempted to brush away Morris, who responded with a push. Referees gave both players technical fouls.

Porzingis had picked up his first technical foul in the first half for his reaction to a foul called when he believed he’d blocked a shot.

“I saw him getting into Luka’s face and I didn’t like that. That’s why I reacted.” Porzingis said. “That’s a smart, smart thing to do from their part. I’ve just got to be smarter and control my emotions, especially on the first one.”

Morris didn’t think either player deserved a technical.

“Playoffs man, nobody should get thrown out in the playoffs,” he said. “I know that really hurt their team so, not my fault though.”

The Clippers swarmed Doncic from the outset, forcing him into three turnovers in the first two minutes while racing to a 10-0 lead.

It quickly grew to 18-2 3 1/2 minutes into the game and things looked really bleak for the Mavs when Doncic slipped to the court on a drive and appeared to hurt his lower leg. He went to the back after coming out of the game soon after but Dallas played well while he was out and eventually came all the way back to lead 38-34 after one.

The Mavericks then reeled off a 12-0 run in the second to push the lead to 50-36 that the Clippers trimmed to 69-66 at the break.

 

Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis ejected on two soft technicals; NBA players rip call

Porzingis ejected
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 11:38 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s the playoffs. Games are intense — let the players show some emotion. It’s a game of passion, let them show it.

The officiating crew for Game 1 of the Clippers and Mavericks didn’t see it that way — they called it tight on Kristaps Porzingis and he was ejected on two questionable technicals.

The first technical was flat out soft. Porzingis went to block Paul George at the rim, got called for the foul, didn’t like the call and reacted by punching the air. He got one of the league’s “respect the game” technicals for allegedly showing up the officials.

There is no way that should be a technical in an emotional playoff game.

The second technical is at least debatable. During the third quarter, Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris got tangled up battling for position in the post. Words were had. Porzingis came in and pushed Morris. The refs gave Morris and Porzingis the double-technical, but that was two for Porzingis and he was ejected.

My opinion: It’s the playoffs, that’s a no-call. Nothing to see here, move along. Warn everyone if you want, but let the players play.

Porzingis had 14 points and six rebounds at the time he was ejected.

Former NBA official turned league spokesman from the Replay Center Steve Javie came on sounding like a police union president defending his guys, saying that these were legit calls.

NBA players — and one very rich quarterback — agree with me.

It’s the playoffs — let the players’ play.

Young stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown spark Boston Game 1 win over Philadelphia

Boston Philadephia
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 17, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had career playoff highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-101 on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

“Offensively, it doesn’t feel like he’s got 32 at the end of the night,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He just plays the game within himself. He did a lot of good things tonight.”

Jaylen Brown scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.

“Jaylen Brown in the last period was exceptional,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It’s true that Jayson Tatum to start was excellent. You have to give them credit for how good they are at creating their own shot. I hope that we can do a better job of defending them in some of the schemes that we’re trying to execute.”

Kemba Walker added 19 points for the Celtics.

Joel Embiid had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Josh Richardson and Alec Burks each added 18 points for the 76ers.

Embiid took the loss hard.

“I’ve got to do more,” he said. “Whatever the stats are, I’ve got to do more. I’ve got one job to do — carry us. I’m going to need my teammates to help me.”

Philadelphia nearly pulled off the win without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who is out indefinitely after left knee surgery.

Tatum scored 15 points in the second quarter to give the Celtics a 55-49 lead at halftime.

The 76ers went on a 15-0 run late in the third quarter to take an 81-75 lead, and Philadelphia led 85-81 heading into the fourth.

The Celtics went on a 9-0 run that included seven points by Brown to take a 92-86 lead, and Boston pushed the lead to 10 before the 76ers made a final push. Philadelphia cut Boston’s lead to 103-100 on a 3-pointer by Richardson with 59 seconds remaining, but the Celtics made 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute.

“Philly, they’re not going to go away,” Tatum said. “They’re a tough team. It’s the playoffs. You’ve got to come together as a team. You’ve got to play hard. You ain’t going to be perfect. That’s what we did. We came together and stuck it out.”

Gordon Hayward limped off the court with about three minutes remaining after his foot came down on teammate Daniel Theis’ left foot. Stevens said it was a sprained ankle.