Three Things to Know: Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell have historic nights. And still lose.

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack — especially with four playoff games every day in the bubble — so every weekday during the NBA restart we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

Opening day of the 2020 playoffs featured the game’s young stars throwing up historic numbers… then still losing.

1) Record-setting Luka Doncic needs more help — and the refs to let guys play

Luka Doncic dropped 42 points in his playoff debut — the most points ever scored in a player’s first playoff game. He did this at age 21. With guys like Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Kawhi Leonard in his face all night. Let that sink in for a second. We don’t have the right words to describe Doncic.

42 points in 1st ever playoffs. Built different. pic.twitter.com/YSjmYIknNb — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) August 18, 2020

What impressed Clippers coach Doc Rivers was Doncic’s passing and feel for the game.

“He’s amazing…” Rivers said postgame. “I thought what we did poorly, what shows his greatness, is every time we made a mistake on the weak side, he found that guy and that guy made a shot.”

“I mean, he’s great,” Leonard said more succinctly.

It wasn’t enough. Los Angeles came from behind 29 points from Kawhi Leonard, 27 from Paul George, and an important 19 from Marcus Morris (who may be one of the Clippers’ most critical players this postseason). The Clipper defense, while sloppy at points, was physical and wore down Doncic, who had 11 turnovers on the night.

Los Angeles got the 118-110 win and lead the series 1-0.

The Clippers also got some help from the referees.

Kristaps Porzingis was ejected three minutes into the third quarter after a couple of questionable technicals. The first one, in the first half, was the kind of thing that just hurts the NBA as an entertainment product. Porzingis got called for a foul on George on a play KP thought he had a clean block, so he punched the air with nobody around. It’s a quick emotional response in an emotional game, not an effort to show up a referee. It was silly at the time.

TERRIBLE CALL!!! They called this a foul… Tech on KP. @NBAOfficial pic.twitter.com/P034lGGcXS — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) August 18, 2020

The second technical was not worthy of an ejection, but Porzingis gets some blame here. Early in the third, Doncic and Morris got tangled up battling for position in the post. Words were had. Porzingis came in and pushed Morris as the protector of Doncic (not that he was threatened, KP escalated the situation, just not that much). The refs gave Morris and Porzingis the double-technical, but that was two for Porzingis and he was ejected.

LeBron reacted for most of us.

Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2020

Bottom line: Dallas led by five when Porzingis was ejected and lost by eight, a 13-point swing. This was not pure cause and effect, would the Mavericks have still lost if he played the rest of the way? Maybe, maybe not. But we should have found out, rather than debating it.

Let the players be emotional. It’s part of why we watch the game.

2) Donovan Mitchell poured in 57 points for Utah and that still wasn’t enough

With no Bojan Bogdanovic or Mike Conley, it was going to fall on Donovan Mitchell to carry the Utah Jazz offense. He did that and more — 57 points on the night. That’s more than Karl Malone ever scored in a playoff game. Or John Stockton. Or “pistol” Pete Maravich. Or Adrian Dantley. Or Deron Williams. Or Mark Eaton (okay, maybe that’s not the best example). Mitchell scored the most points in a game in Jazz playoff history.

Mitchell, however, shot his team in the foot late. Utah was up four with 1:54 left in the game, and Mitchell took the inbound pass and walked the ball up the court, trying to eat time off the clock and direct traffic in the frontcourt. Mitchell was too casual about bringing the ball up and got called for an eight-second violation.

Jamal Murray drained a three on the next possession — he finished with an impressive 36 points on the night — and it was a one-point game. The Jazz and Nuggets eventually went to overtime, where Denver got the win and the 1-0 series lead.

These are two evenly matched teams, and this looks like it is going seven.

3) Philadelphia misses Ben Simmons a lot. And they miss shooters.

Overall, the Sixers offensive numbers in this game were not bad — a 111 offensive rating with a 56 true shooting percentage — but it wasn’t pretty to watch.

Philadelphia lacks perimeter shot creation. They lack shooting. What they have is Joel Embiid being an absolute beast inside — 26 points and 16 rebounds — and hitting some threes.

Embiid with a lil step-back three. 👀 pic.twitter.com/RCTtBQpECA — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 17, 2020

But nothing else in the Sixers offense feels reliable. Throw in too many turnovers — Embiid had five of those — and the offense was just not enough. Coach Brett Brown will pay the price if the Sixers fall in this series, but their issues start with roster construction.

Philly’s other problem is they have nobody who can guard Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. The Sixers are loaded with good wing defenders and have Embiid in the paint, but the Celtics’ young stars are still a problem. A big problem.

The most important storyline out of this game may have been Gordon Hayward rolling his ankle and limping off the court in the fourth quarter. He left the arena in a boot and will have an MRI, but if he misses time the Celtics are a little less versatile and threatening on the wing.