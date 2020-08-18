Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Report: NBA players’ union expects next season to begin in February or so

By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The NBA scheduled the start of next season for Dec. 1. The league could also delay its start until March.

That’s a wide range of possibilities.

What’s actually a reasonable expectation?

Henry Abbott of TrueHoop:

Finishing this season has been a major undertaking for the NBA. Next season will present an even great challenge as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

There will be more teams (30 vs. 22) and more games (a full season vs. just the final stretch of the regular season plus postseason). A bubble has proven to work for safety, but the costs – both financial for operating and emotional for participants separated from family and friends – are high. Regional bubbles could make sense.

Of course, the main goal is a return to normalcy. Get fans back in arenas, and get that gate revenue. That’s the point of delaying – buying time for a vaccine or some similarly effective solution to emerge.

But delaying invites its own complications. Some teams will have incredibly long offseasons. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July and August 2021. Unless the NBA wants to annually begin in February, resetting the calendar will be challenging.

Coronavirus leaves no perfect solutions, though. Postponing the start of next should at least be one of the imperfect solutions under consideration.

As far as the Collective Bargaining Agreement, changes are definitely necessary. Roberts predicted only minimal adjustments. Do owners agree?

Associated PressAug 18, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
Associated PressAug 18, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, Goran Dragic had 24 and the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-101 on Tuesday in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Heat pulled away in the closing minutes, long after the Pacers had lost star guard Victor Oladipo to an eye injury. Butler sank two late threes to seal the win.

Bam Adebayo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Heat, who were just a little bit better in a mostly even matchup between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, who were separated by a game in the standings in this pandemic-shortened season.

Indiana went 6-2 in the seeding games and Miami was 3-5, with the teams splitting a pair of meetings. The Pacers’ victory on Friday in the finale allowed them to take the No. 4 seed, which in other years would have been a bigger deal because it meant Indiana would have had home-court advantage.

Butler seemed to treat it like a road game, appearing to jaw at one point toward the virtual Pacers fans filling the sides of the arena in the NBA’s Disney World bubble.

T,J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who will try to even the series on Thursday.

Oladipo was limited to 8 minutes before he was scratched in the left eye with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter, appearing to be hit first by Miami’s Jae Crowder.

Miami opened a 72-62 lead midway through the third quarter but the Pacers used a good finish to knock it down to an 81-80 deficit heading to the fourth.

It was a three-point game midway through the final period before Butler hit a couple 3-pointers and Dragic added one in an 11-2 surge that made it 107-95 with just over 2 minutes remaining.

By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo was frustrated with the Bucks’ effort in the bubble.

This won’t help.

No. 1 seed Milwaukee lost Game 1 of its first-round playoff series against the Magic, 122-110, Tuesday.

The Bucks are better than the Magic. That remains true and the most important indicator of future results.

But this series will go longer than the sweep many predicted – maybe much longer. Of the 12 No. 1 seeds to drop the opener of a 1-8 series, 11 lost an additional game in the series.

Beginning a high-stakes postseason, Milwaukee looked lethargic, falling behind by 18 in the first half.

Maybe it was overlooking an injury-riddled Orlando team. Maybe it was not getting energized by a merely virtual how crowd in the bubble. Maybe it was feeling out-of-sync with a weekday-afternoon tipoff.

Whatever the culprit, the Bucks will try to boost their energy for Game 2 Thursday.

Milwaukee can also just hope Orlando cools off.

As they typically do, the Bucks mostly protected the rim.* They allowed only 19 attempts in the restricted area. For perspective, they allowed a league-low 24 restricted-area shots per game in the regular season.

But Orlando sank the jumpers Milwaukee allows more freely in the tradeoff. The Magic shot 52% on 2-pointers outside the restricted area and 39% on 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic (35 points on 10-of-16 2-point shooting and 5-of-8 3-point shooting) was particularly hot.

That level of shooting is probably unsustainable by Orlando.

However…

In addition to Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu, the Magic were also missing Aaron Gordon and Michael Carter-Williams. Though the sidelined talent is significant, Orlando put better shooters on the floor than usual. Stylistically, that works well against the Bucks.

Milwaukee will also face better teams deeper in the playoffs – teams that get plus shooting from their top talent. The Bucks must be crisper in their perimeter defense and have better counters for when opponents’ shots are falling. Eventually, good teams might just successfully shoot over what is overall a great Milwaukee defense.

Antetokounmpo (31 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, five turnovers and five fouls, including a flagrant) was all over the place – mostly for better, but occasionally for worse. He can play better. His teammates can definitely play better.

They probably will.

They’ll also probably look better when Orlando doesn’t shoot like that.

By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points. Jamal Murray was even better in the clutch. The Nuggets beat the Jazz in overtime.

Hornets radio announcer John Focke tweeted about the thrilling Game 1 of the Denver-Utah series, using the n-word instead of “Nuggets”:

Hornets

Focke:

Do I think Focke intended to tweet the n-word? No.

Does this raise questions about his prior typing? Yes. Autocorrect wouldn’t make that change without previous usage.

But this wasn’t necessarily an autocorrect issue. On a standard keyboard, “i” is next to “u” and “r” is next to “t.” This could just be an extremely unfortunate pair of single-letter typos.

The Hornets should look into this, as they’re doing. Hopefully, they know/learn enough about Focke to make a judgment based on far more than what he says was – and plausibly could be – an isolated typo.

By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Gordon Hayward injured his ankle in the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the 76ers yesterday.

The outlook isn’t great.

Celtics release:

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.

In four weeks, the conference finals are scheduled to begin. Boston has a chance to get there.

But it will be more difficult without Hayward. This could easily be a season-ending injury. Hayward also planned to leave the bubble for the birth of his child next month.

The Celtics’ strength was the quality and versatility of their wings – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Hayward. With all three, Boston could often get at least one into a favorable offensive matchup and switch defensively.

Expect Marcus Smart to take an expanded offensive role, especially when Kemba Walker rests. But the Celtics might be hesitant to start Smart, who works so well off the bench.

How will the Celtics more directly replace Hayward?

Brad Wanamaker can provide some of Hayward’s passing. Romeo Langford can provide some of Hayward’s scoring. Semi Ojeleye can provide of Hayward’s defensive versatility.

But only Hayward offered the total package.

Instead of trying to duplicate Hayward’s production piecemeal, Boston could also shift its approach and go bigger with power forward Grant Williams getting more minutes.

The Celtics’ depth gives them plenty of (imperfect) possibilities. That’s both a blessing and a curse. It’s on Brad Stevens to find a solution quickly in the midst of a competitive-looking playoff series. Game 2 is tomorrow.

Beyond, Hayward was already expected to exercise his $34,187,085 player option for next season. This setback makes it only more likely. Hayward has had a rough time with his health.