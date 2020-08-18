2020 NBA Draft Combine
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Report: NBA looking to conduct virtual, regional 2020 Draft Combine

By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2020, 11:29 PM EDT
Every May, while much of the basketball world is focused on the NBA conference finals, about 70 hopeful NBA players gather in Chicago to be measured, interviewed, then run through drills and scrimmages, all under the watchful eyes of nearly every NBA GM. It’s one of the biggest gatherings of front office personnel on the calendar.

Big gatherings are out in 2020, so now the NBA Draft Combine is going virtual. And regional.

From Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

In what’s likely to become one of the most wide-open draft processes in years, prospective players would attend selected regional team facilities throughout the country, sources said. The plan would include team doctors administering physicals at local hospitals and league officials recording body measurables and putting players through physical testing at team facilities, sources said.

The date for the combine has yet to be set, although it is going to be in September. The 2020 NBA Draft Lottery — also virtual — will take place Thursday night.

Top prospects rarely workout at the combine, but guys lower on the board can help their cause — a mid-second round guy can push up to early second/late first. What moves guys up boards is often the interview portion, or when they post a wingspan or vertical leap that turns heads. That said, teams do their homework on potential picks and tend to know who guys are and what they can do before the combine.

The pandemic has upended the entire NBA draft process, just as it has upended daily life in America. Teams are not getting to talk to prospects, work them out, or get a better understanding of who they might draft. The 2020 NBA Draft Combine takes on a little more weight because of that.

It just has to be virtual this year, too.

 

Victor Oladipo day-to-day after being poked in left eye during loss

Oladipo eye
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT
When Miami started to pull away from the Pacers in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Victor Oladipo was back in the locker room. He had been inadvertently poked in the eye late in the first quarter by Jae Crowder and did not return.

Pacers’ coach Nate McMillan didn’t ease anyone’s concerns when he said, “His vision was really blurry. Really couldn’t see out of his eye when we spoke to him at halftime.”

Oladipo left the game to be examined at the medical facility inside the bubble, and the injury appears to be nothing serious. From the official Pacers release.

“Initial evaluation showed no immediate concerns and Oladipo will be monitored over the next few days. His status is day-to-day.”

The Pacers and Heat meet in Game 2 on Thursday. Because Oladipo was examined inside the NBA’s restart campus in Orlando, he has no quarantine period.

Indiana was without its two All-Stars at the end of Game 1, Oladipo because of his eye, and Domantas Sabonis (who was not playing in Orlando due to plantar fasciitis). Having one of them back will go a long way to helping the Pacers even the series.

 

James Harden scores 37, Houston cruises past OKC for Game 1 win

Associated PressAug 18, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — James Harden had 37 points and 11 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-108 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Houston All-Star Russell Westbrook, who played his previous 11 years with the Thunder, was out with a quad injury. The fourth-seeded Rockets still made 20 3-pointers and shot 48% from the field.

“Our ball movement tonight was excellent,” Harden said. “We were just playing off the catch, guys were very confident in their shots when they’re open. When they’re not open, they’re getting off the ball and making a quick decision.”

Jeff Green scored 22 points and Eric Gordon added 21 for Houston, which isn’t sure how long it will be without Westbrook. The Rockets got 42 points from their bench.

Danilo Gallinari matched a playoff career high with 29 points for the fifth-seeded Thunder. Chris Paul, who joined the Oklahoma City in the trade that sent Westbrook to Houston, finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Steven Adams added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Gordon scored 16 points and Harden had 15 in the first half to help the Rockets take a 68-52 lead.

“I think probably, that six-minute mark in the first quarter to about the six-minute mark in the second quarter, there was a 12-minute stretch where we got very slow,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “We didn’t play with any force, we weren’t playing downhill. We weren’t really getting out and running like we needed to.”

Oklahoma City cut its deficit to 10 at one point in the third quarter, but the Rockets pulled away and led 104-83 heading into the fourth.

The Thunder need to adjust to Houston’s zone defense in Game 2.

“We’re going to figure it out,” Paul said. “It’s a different team. You play the whole season a certain way and then you’ve got a team that switches everything. It’s Game 1. We’ve got to figure it out.”

Eight teams not invited to restart allowed voluntary team workouts under new plan

NBA voluntary workouts
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Weeks of individual workouts and full-team practices, followed by meaningful NBA games, gave the teams invited to the NBA restart in Orlando a real opportunity to get guys reps and grow their culture (even if those teams didn’t make the playoffs). Some teams took advantage of that, such as Phoenix. Some teams did not (we’re looking at you, Sacramento and New Orleans).

The eight teams not invited to the restart — Golden State, Minnesota, Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Chicago, and Charlotte, known as the “delete eight” — wanted those same training camp opportunities for growth. Without any practices or games, those teams could go a minimum of nine months between competitive games (it’s nine months if the season starts in December, it could begin later than that). They rightfully saw that as a disadvantage.

Those eight teams will need to find that growth through voluntary workouts at their home facilities, going against teammates (no scrimmages against other teams).

The NBA and NBPA announced they reached a deal on letting these teams have workouts at their home facilities starting next month.

There will be two phases to the workouts, and it will follow the pattern seen before (and just after) the other 22 teams went to the Orlando bubble. Phase one will run Sept. 14-20, where players will be tested and allowed to do individual, socially distanced workouts at the team facilities. Phase two runs from Sept. 21-Oct. 6, where teams will create their own bubble (which players have to live in for the two weeks) and do group workouts and scrimmages. Players will be tested daily while living in these mini-campuses. Attendance is voluntary for players, and teams can bring up to five G-League players to help round out the numbers in the camp.

Teams will not be getting together for scrimmages. The players’ union — through executive director Michelle Roberts — had said if that were to happen, the union wanted Orlando bubble-level precautions taken to keep players safe.

“Unless we could replicate in every way the protocol that’s been established for Orlando, I’d be – I’m being tame now – suspicious,” Roberts said a conference call with reporters last month. “I think there are conversations that could be had if there’s anything we can do with the other eight teams. I know there are some players, particularly young players, that seem concerned they’re not getting enough [opportunities]… never say never, but there’s a standard. It’s a standard that’s got to be met.”

This may not be what some teams wanted, but the OTA-style workouts are better than nothing.

 

Report: NBA players’ union expects next season to begin in February or so

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The NBA scheduled the start of next season for Dec. 1. The league could also delay its start until March.

That’s a wide range of possibilities.

What’s actually a reasonable expectation?

Henry Abbott of TrueHoop:

Finishing this season has been a major undertaking for the NBA. Next season will present an even great challenge as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

There will be more teams (30 vs. 22) and more games (a full season vs. just the final stretch of the regular season plus postseason). A bubble has proven to work for safety, but the costs – both financial for operating and emotional for participants separated from family and friends – are high. Regional bubbles could make sense.

Of course, the main goal is a return to normalcy. Get fans back in arenas, and get that gate revenue. That’s the point of delaying – buying time for a vaccine or some similarly effective solution to emerge.

But delaying invites its own complications. Some teams will have incredibly long offseasons. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July and August 2021. Unless the NBA wants to annually begin in February, resetting the calendar will be challenging.

Coronavirus leaves no perfect solutions, though. Postponing the start of next should at least be one of the imperfect solutions under consideration.

As far as the Collective Bargaining Agreement, changes are definitely necessary. Roberts predicted only minimal adjustments. Do owners agree?