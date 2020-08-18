Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Magic center Nikola Vucevic
Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images

Magic surprise sluggish Bucks in Game 1

By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo was frustrated with the Bucks’ effort in the bubble.

This won’t help.

No. 1 seed Milwaukee lost Game 1 of its first-round playoff series against the Magic, 122-110, Tuesday.

The Bucks are better than the Magic. That remains true and the most important indicator of future results.

But this series will go longer than the sweep many predicted – maybe much longer. Of the 12 No. 1 seeds to drop the opener of a 1-8 series, 11 lost an additional game in the series.

Beginning a high-stakes postseason, Milwaukee looked lethargic, falling behind by 18 in the first half.

Maybe it was overlooking an injury-riddled Orlando team. Maybe it was not getting energized by a merely virtual how crowd in the bubble. Maybe it was feeling out-of-sync with a weekday-afternoon tipoff.

Whatever the culprit, the Bucks will try to boost their energy for Game 2 Thursday.

Milwaukee can also just hope Orlando cools off.

As they typically do, the Bucks mostly protected the rim.* They allowed only 19 attempts in the restricted area. For perspective, they allowed a league-low 24 restricted-area shots per game in the regular season.

But Orlando sank the jumpers Milwaukee allows more freely in the tradeoff. The Magic shot 52% on 2-pointers outside the restricted area and 39% on 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic (35 points on 10-of-16 2-point shooting and 5-of-8 3-point shooting) was particularly hot.

That level of shooting is probably unsustainable by Orlando.

However…

In addition to Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu, the Magic were also missing Aaron Gordon and Michael Carter-Williams. Though the sidelined talent is significant, Orlando put better shooters on the floor than usual. Stylistically, that works well against the Bucks.

Milwaukee will also face better teams deeper in the playoffs – teams that get plus shooting from their top talent. The Bucks must be crisper in their perimeter defense and have better counters for when opponents’ shots are falling. Eventually, good teams might just successfully shoot over what is overall a great Milwaukee defense.

Antetokounmpo (31 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, five turnovers and five fouls, including a flagrant) was all over the place – mostly for better, but occasionally for worse. He can play better. His teammates can definitely play better.

They probably will.

They’ll also probably look better when Orlando doesn’t shoot like that.

Hornets suspend radio announcer for using n-word in tweet (inadvertently, he says)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points. Jamal Murray was even better in the clutch. The Nuggets beat the Jazz in overtime.

Hornets radio announcer John Focke tweeted about the thrilling Game 1 of the Denver-Utah series, using the n-word instead of “Nuggets”:

Hornets

Focke:

Do I think Focke intended to tweet the n-word? No.

Does this raise questions about his prior typing? Yes. Autocorrect wouldn’t make that change without previous usage.

But this wasn’t necessarily an autocorrect issue. On a standard keyboard, “i” is next to “u” and “r” is next to “t.” This could just be an extremely unfortunate pair of single-letter typos.

The Hornets should look into this, as they’re doing. Hopefully, they know/learn enough about Focke to make a judgment based on far more than what he says was – and plausibly could be – an isolated typo.

Celtics: Gordon Hayward expected to miss four weeks with ankle injury

By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 2:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gordon Hayward injured his ankle in the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the 76ers yesterday.

The outlook isn’t great.

Celtics release:

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.

In four weeks, the conference finals are scheduled to begin. Boston has a chance to get there.

But it will be more difficult without Hayward. This could easily be a season-ending injury. Hayward also planned to leave the bubble for the birth of his child next month.

The Celtics’ strength was the quality and versatility of their wings – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Hayward. With all three, Boston could often get at least one into a favorable offensive matchup and switch defensively.

Expect Marcus Smart to take an expanded offensive role, especially when Kemba Walker rests. But the Celtics might be hesitant to start Smart, who works so well off the bench.

How will the Celtics more directly replace Hayward?

Brad Wanamaker can provide some of Hayward’s passing. Romeo Langford can provide some of Hayward’s scoring. Semi Ojeleye can provide of Hayward’s defensive versatility.

But only Hayward offered the total package.

Instead of trying to duplicate Hayward’s production piecemeal, Boston could also shift its approach and go bigger with power forward Grant Williams getting more minutes.

The Celtics’ depth gives them plenty of (imperfect) possibilities. That’s both a blessing and a curse. It’s on Brad Stevens to find a solution quickly in the midst of a competitive-looking playoff series. Game 2 is tomorrow.

Beyond, Hayward was already expected to exercise his $34,187,085 player option for next season. This setback makes it only more likely. Hayward has had a rough time with his health.

Raptors have family members do intros, and it’s fantastic (video)

Toronto Raptors during family intros
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 1:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

They have become the NBA’s model franchise. They just win. They appear to enjoy themselves.

The Phoenix Suns.

The Suns went 8-0 in the bubble. Even better, they surprised their players with family doing intros before a game at Disney World.

In a copycat league, the defending-champion Raptors took a page from Phoenix. Family members recorded intros for Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry.

NBA:

At a certain point, these might get old. But we’re not close yet. These intros have been the most enjoyable aspect of the bubble. Considering the high quality of games, that’s saying something.

The reaction of Lowry – a crusty old veteran – was particularly delightful. It’s always great when he comes out of his shell.

No wonder Toronto was motivated enough to build a 33-point first-half lead en route to a Game 1 win over the Nets.

See LeBron James in Space Jam 2 jersey

Lakers star LeBron James
Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 11:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Excited for Space Jam 2?

More specifically, excited for Space Jam 2 merchandise?

Uninterrupted:

This is peak LeBron Jamespreparing to lead the Lakers through the playoffs while pursuing his other goals. He wants to have it all.

Relevant here: How many people want to have these jerseys? The point is the merchandising.

Yes, this is supposed to be a fun kids movie. Many people responding to the aesthetics might not be in the target demographic. Michael Jordan’s uniform in the original “Space Jam” definitely benefits from nostalgia. This one probably will, too – maybe even immediately from people who loved the first movie.

But I can’t escape this out-of-context tweet also posted last night: