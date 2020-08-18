Luka Doncic sets record for points in first playoff game at 42, but Clippers get win

Associated PressAug 18, 2020, 2:11 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers had enough answers to withstand Luka Doncic‘s record-setting debut – especially after his running mate was thrown out of the game.

Leonard had 29 points and 12 rebounds, and the Clippers got a big boost from the ejection of Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 118-110 on Monday night in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series.

Doncic finished with 42 points, most ever by a player in his first postseason game, and added nine assists and seven rebounds. He had the No. 7 seed hanging right with the Clippers for much of the night.

“I mean, he’s great,” Leonard said.

But Los Angeles pulled into the lead when Porzingis was ejected for picking up his second technical foul in the third quarter and Doncic couldn’t bring the Mavs all the way back.

“KP had my back. He did it for me. He did it for his teammate. He had my back,” Doncic said. “Not just me, but the whole team appreciates that. I don’t think it was fair to take him out of the game, especially in the playoffs.”

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday.

Paul George added 27 points and Marcus Morris had 19 for the Clippers.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 18 points and Porzingis finished with 14, along with Seth Curry.

The Clippers knocked around Doncic, the 21-year-old superstar who led the NBA in triple-doubles, whenever they could. But he never stopped coming back at them, but late 3-pointers by Patrick Beverley and Morris finally turned Dallas back.

The turning point came much earlier.

Dallas led 71-66 with 9:10 left in third when Doncic was called for palming the ball. Morris was eager to grab the ball and ended up grabbing Doncic, who sought to push his way free. Porzingis came over and he and attempted to brush away Morris, who responded with a push. Referees gave both players technical fouls.

Porzingis had picked up his first technical foul in the first half for his reaction to a foul called when he believed he’d blocked a shot.

“I saw him getting into Luka’s face and I didn’t like that. That’s why I reacted.” Porzingis said. “That’s a smart, smart thing to do from their part. I’ve just got to be smarter and control my emotions, especially on the first one.”

Morris didn’t think either player deserved a technical.

“Playoffs man, nobody should get thrown out in the playoffs,” he said. “I know that really hurt their team so, not my fault though.”

The Clippers swarmed Doncic from the outset, forcing him into three turnovers in the first two minutes while racing to a 10-0 lead.

It quickly grew to 18-2 3 1/2 minutes into the game and things looked really bleak for the Mavs when Doncic slipped to the court on a drive and appeared to hurt his lower leg. He went to the back after coming out of the game soon after but Dallas played well while he was out and eventually came all the way back to lead 38-34 after one.

The Mavericks then reeled off a 12-0 run in the second to push the lead to 50-36 that the Clippers trimmed to 69-66 at the break.

 

Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis ejected on two soft technicals; NBA players rip call

By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 11:38 PM EDT
It’s the playoffs. Games are intense — let the players show some emotion. It’s a game of passion, let them show it.

The officiating crew for Game 1 of the Clippers and Mavericks didn’t see it that way — they called it tight on Kristaps Porzingis and he was ejected on two questionable technicals.

The first technical was flat out soft. Porzingis went to block Paul George at the rim, got called for the foul, didn’t like the call and reacted by punching the air. He got one of the league’s “respect the game” technicals for allegedly showing up the officials.

There is no way that should be a technical in an emotional playoff game.

The second technical is at least debatable. During the third quarter, Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris got tangled up battling for position in the post. Words were had. Porzingis came in and pushed Morris. The refs gave Morris and Porzingis the double-technical, but that was two for Porzingis and he was ejected.

My opinion: It’s the playoffs, that’s a no-call. Nothing to see here, move along. Warn everyone if you want, but let the players play.

Porzingis had 14 points and six rebounds at the time he was ejected.

Former NBA official turned league spokesman from the Replay Center Steve Javie came on sounding like a police union president defending his guys, saying that these were legit calls.

NBA players — and one very rich quarterback — agree with me.

It’s the playoffs — let the players’ play.

Young stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown spark Boston Game 1 win over Philadelphia

Associated PressAug 17, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had career playoff highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-101 on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

“Offensively, it doesn’t feel like he’s got 32 at the end of the night,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He just plays the game within himself. He did a lot of good things tonight.”

Jaylen Brown scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.

“Jaylen Brown in the last period was exceptional,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It’s true that Jayson Tatum to start was excellent. You have to give them credit for how good they are at creating their own shot. I hope that we can do a better job of defending them in some of the schemes that we’re trying to execute.”

Kemba Walker added 19 points for the Celtics.

Joel Embiid had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Josh Richardson and Alec Burks each added 18 points for the 76ers.

Embiid took the loss hard.

“I’ve got to do more,” he said. “Whatever the stats are, I’ve got to do more. I’ve got one job to do — carry us. I’m going to need my teammates to help me.”

Philadelphia nearly pulled off the win without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who is out indefinitely after left knee surgery.

Tatum scored 15 points in the second quarter to give the Celtics a 55-49 lead at halftime.

The 76ers went on a 15-0 run late in the third quarter to take an 81-75 lead, and Philadelphia led 85-81 heading into the fourth.

The Celtics went on a 9-0 run that included seven points by Brown to take a 92-86 lead, and Boston pushed the lead to 10 before the 76ers made a final push. Philadelphia cut Boston’s lead to 103-100 on a 3-pointer by Richardson with 59 seconds remaining, but the Celtics made 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute.

“Philly, they’re not going to go away,” Tatum said. “They’re a tough team. It’s the playoffs. You’ve got to come together as a team. You’ve got to play hard. You ain’t going to be perfect. That’s what we did. We came together and stuck it out.”

Gordon Hayward limped off the court with about three minutes remaining after his foot came down on teammate Daniel Theis’ left foot. Stevens said it was a sprained ankle.

Gordon Hayward rolls ankle, leaves game late in fourth, will have MRI

By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT
The sight of Gordon Hayward limping off the floor made Celtics fans everywhere a little nauseous.

With just more than three minutes left in Boston’s series-opening win against Philadephia Monday, Hayward put a body on Joel Embiid, trying to keep him off the glass. When Hayward lept, he came down on the foot of teammate Daniel Theis. Hayward’s ankle rolled 90 degrees.

He stayed under the basket until play was stopped then he limped off the court.

Hayward will undergo an MRI, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews. Hayward let the arena on crutches and with his foot in a boot, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. Brad Stevens

Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens had no details other than to say Hayward was in some pain.

Howard had an okay game before limping off the court, scoring 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

Part of Boston’s strength is the versatility of its perimeter players on both ends. The combination of Hayward, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum means Boston can switch a lot of things defensively and go at mismatches on the other end with a variety of guys. If Hayward is going to miss time, it chips away at all that for the Celtics.

Boston leads the first-round series 1-0, with Game 2 set for Wednesday.

Rajon Rondo “medically cleared” to return, not expected to play in Game 1

By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT
Rajon Rondo was expected to miss the entire Lakers’ entire first-round series against the Trail Blazers due to his fractured thumb.

Or not. Rondo is back in the bubble and cleared quarantine, and ready to return. Laker coach Frank Vogel said Monday his point guard has been medically cleared, but don’t expect to see Rondo Tuesday night in the Lakers playoff opener against the Trail Blazers. Via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

Rondo’s return would be welcome to the Lakers as they head into a tougher-than-usual 1/8 first-round series. Rondo came off the bench for the Lakers this season, averaging 7.1 points and five assists a game. More importantly, he was the guy running the offense when LeBron James was off the court, something the Lakers found difficult to replace.

However, he doesn’t help much against Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum; Rondo is not the defender and player he once was.

In his absence, Dion Waiters showed he deserved a bigger role as a shot creator. Also, Kyle Kuzma suddenly shot like the long-lost Curry brother and overall played his best basketball in the bubble.