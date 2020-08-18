James Harden scores 37, Houston cruises past OKC for Game 1 win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — James Harden had 37 points and 11 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets rolled past the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-108 on Tuesday in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

Houston All-Star Russell Westbrook, who played his previous 11 years with the Thunder, was out with a quad injury. The fourth-seeded Rockets still made 20 3-pointers and shot 48% from the field.

“Our ball movement tonight was excellent,” Harden said. “We were just playing off the catch, guys were very confident in their shots when they’re open. When they’re not open, they’re getting off the ball and making a quick decision.”

Jeff Green scored 22 points and Eric Gordon added 21 for Houston, which isn’t sure how long it will be without Westbrook. The Rockets got 42 points from their bench.

22 bench points in the win for Jeff Green!#OneMission l @reliantenergy pic.twitter.com/TqaxNmeVpa — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 19, 2020

Danilo Gallinari matched a playoff career high with 29 points for the fifth-seeded Thunder. Chris Paul, who joined the Oklahoma City in the trade that sent Westbrook to Houston, finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Steven Adams added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Gordon scored 16 points and Harden had 15 in the first half to help the Rockets take a 68-52 lead.

“I think probably, that six-minute mark in the first quarter to about the six-minute mark in the second quarter, there was a 12-minute stretch where we got very slow,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “We didn’t play with any force, we weren’t playing downhill. We weren’t really getting out and running like we needed to.”

Oklahoma City cut its deficit to 10 at one point in the third quarter, but the Rockets pulled away and led 104-83 heading into the fourth.

The Thunder need to adjust to Houston’s zone defense in Game 2.

“We’re going to figure it out,” Paul said. “It’s a different team. You play the whole season a certain way and then you’ve got a team that switches everything. It’s Game 1. We’ve got to figure it out.”