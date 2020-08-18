NBA voluntary workouts
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Eight teams not invited to restart allowed voluntary team workouts under new plan

By Kurt HelinAug 18, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Weeks of individual workouts and full-team practices, followed by meaningful NBA games, gave the teams invited to the NBA restart in Orlando a real opportunity to get guys reps and grow their culture (even if those teams didn’t make the playoffs). Some teams took advantage of that, such as Phoenix. Some teams did not (we’re looking at you, Sacramento and New Orleans).

The eight teams not invited to the restart — Golden State, Minnesota, Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Chicago, and Charlotte, known as the “delete eight” — wanted those same training camp opportunities for growth. Without any practices or games, those teams could go a minimum of nine months between competitive games (it’s nine months if the season starts in December, it could begin later than that). They rightfully saw that as a disadvantage.

Those eight teams will need to find that growth through voluntary workouts at their home facilities, going against teammates (no scrimmages against other teams).

The NBA and NBPA announced they reached a deal on letting these teams have workouts at their home facilities starting next month.

There will be two phases to the workouts, and it will follow the pattern seen before (and just after) the other 22 teams went to the Orlando bubble. Phase one will run Sept. 14-20, where players will be tested and allowed to do individual, socially distanced workouts at the team facilities. Phase two runs from Sept. 21-Oct. 6, where teams will create their own bubble (which players have to live in for the two weeks) and do group workouts and scrimmages. Players will be tested daily while living in these mini-campuses. Attendance is voluntary for players, and teams can bring up to five G-League players to help round out the numbers in the camp.

Teams will not be getting together for scrimmages. The players’ union — through executive director Michelle Roberts — had said if that were to happen, the union wanted Orlando bubble-level precautions taken to keep players safe.

“Unless we could replicate in every way the protocol that’s been established for Orlando, I’d be – I’m being tame now – suspicious,” Roberts said a conference call with reporters last month. “I think there are conversations that could be had if there’s anything we can do with the other eight teams. I know there are some players, particularly young players, that seem concerned they’re not getting enough [opportunities]… never say never, but there’s a standard. It’s a standard that’s got to be met.”

This may not be what some teams wanted, but the OTA-style workouts are better than nothing.

 

Report: NBA players’ union expects next season to begin in February or so

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
The NBA scheduled the start of next season for Dec. 1. The league could also delay its start until March.

That’s a wide range of possibilities.

What’s actually a reasonable expectation?

Henry Abbott of TrueHoop:

Finishing this season has been a major undertaking for the NBA. Next season will present an even great challenge as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

There will be more teams (30 vs. 22) and more games (a full season vs. just the final stretch of the regular season plus postseason). A bubble has proven to work for safety, but the costs – both financial for operating and emotional for participants separated from family and friends – are high. Regional bubbles could make sense.

Of course, the main goal is a return to normalcy. Get fans back in arenas, and get that gate revenue. That’s the point of delaying – buying time for a vaccine or some similarly effective solution to emerge.

But delaying invites its own complications. Some teams will have incredibly long offseasons. The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July and August 2021. Unless the NBA wants to annually begin in February, resetting the calendar will be challenging.

Coronavirus leaves no perfect solutions, though. Postponing the start of next should at least be one of the imperfect solutions under consideration.

As far as the Collective Bargaining Agreement, changes are definitely necessary. Roberts predicted only minimal adjustments. Do owners agree?

Jimmy Butler puts dagger in Indiana, leads Miami to Game 1 win

Miami Indiana
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 18, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, Goran Dragic had 24 and the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-101 on Tuesday in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Heat pulled away in the closing minutes, long after the Pacers had lost star guard Victor Oladipo to an eye injury. Butler sank two late threes to seal the win.

Bam Adebayo had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Heat, who were just a little bit better in a mostly even matchup between the Nos. 4 and 5 seeds, who were separated by a game in the standings in this pandemic-shortened season.

Indiana went 6-2 in the seeding games and Miami was 3-5, with the teams splitting a pair of meetings. The Pacers’ victory on Friday in the finale allowed them to take the No. 4 seed, which in other years would have been a bigger deal because it meant Indiana would have had home-court advantage.

Butler seemed to treat it like a road game, appearing to jaw at one point toward the virtual Pacers fans filling the sides of the arena in the NBA’s Disney World bubble.

T,J. Warren and Malcolm Brogdon scored 22 points apiece for the Pacers, who will try to even the series on Thursday.

Oladipo was limited to 8 minutes before he was scratched in the left eye with 3:26 remaining in the first quarter, appearing to be hit first by Miami’s Jae Crowder.

Miami opened a 72-62 lead midway through the third quarter but the Pacers used a good finish to knock it down to an 81-80 deficit heading to the fourth.

It was a three-point game midway through the final period before Butler hit a couple 3-pointers and Dragic added one in an 11-2 surge that made it 107-95 with just over 2 minutes remaining.

Magic surprise sluggish Bucks in Game 1

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Magic center Nikola Vucevic
Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT
Giannis Antetokounmpo was frustrated with the Bucks’ effort in the bubble.

This won’t help.

No. 1 seed Milwaukee lost Game 1 of its first-round playoff series against the Magic, 122-110, Tuesday.

The Bucks are better than the Magic. That remains true and the most important indicator of future results.

But this series will go longer than the sweep many predicted – maybe much longer. Of the 12 No. 1 seeds to drop the opener of a 1-8 series, 11 lost an additional game in the series.

Beginning a high-stakes postseason, Milwaukee looked lethargic, falling behind by 18 in the first half.

Maybe it was overlooking an injury-riddled Orlando team. Maybe it was not getting energized by a merely virtual how crowd in the bubble. Maybe it was feeling out-of-sync with a weekday-afternoon tipoff.

Whatever the culprit, the Bucks will try to boost their energy for Game 2 Thursday.

Milwaukee can also just hope Orlando cools off.

As they typically do, the Bucks mostly protected the rim.* They allowed only 19 attempts in the restricted area. For perspective, they allowed a league-low 24 restricted-area shots per game in the regular season.

But Orlando sank the jumpers Milwaukee allows more freely in the tradeoff. The Magic shot 52% on 2-pointers outside the restricted area and 39% on 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic (35 points on 10-of-16 2-point shooting and 5-of-8 3-point shooting) was particularly hot.

That level of shooting is probably unsustainable by Orlando.

However…

In addition to Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu, the Magic were also missing Aaron Gordon and Michael Carter-Williams. Though the sidelined talent is significant, Orlando put better shooters on the floor than usual. Stylistically, that works well against the Bucks.

Milwaukee will also face better teams deeper in the playoffs – teams that get plus shooting from their top talent. The Bucks must be crisper in their perimeter defense and have better counters for when opponents’ shots are falling. Eventually, good teams might just successfully shoot over what is overall a great Milwaukee defense.

Antetokounmpo (31 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, five turnovers and five fouls, including a flagrant) was all over the place – mostly for better, but occasionally for worse. He can play better. His teammates can definitely play better.

They probably will.

They’ll also probably look better when Orlando doesn’t shoot like that.

Hornets suspend radio announcer for using n-word in tweet (inadvertently, he says)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 18, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell scored 57 points. Jamal Murray was even better in the clutch. The Nuggets beat the Jazz in overtime.

Hornets radio announcer John Focke tweeted about the thrilling Game 1 of the Denver-Utah series, using the n-word instead of “Nuggets”:

Hornets

Focke:

Do I think Focke intended to tweet the n-word? No.

Does this raise questions about his prior typing? Yes. Autocorrect wouldn’t make that change without previous usage.

But this wasn’t necessarily an autocorrect issue. On a standard keyboard, “i” is next to “u” and “r” is next to “t.” This could just be an extremely unfortunate pair of single-letter typos.

The Hornets should look into this, as they’re doing. Hopefully, they know/learn enough about Focke to make a judgment based on far more than what he says was – and plausibly could be – an isolated typo.