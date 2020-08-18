Celtics: Gordon Hayward expected to miss four weeks with ankle injury

By Dan Feldman
Gordon Hayward injured his ankle in the Celtics’ Game 1 win over the 76ers yesterday.

The outlook isn’t great.

Celtics release:

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.

In four weeks, the conference finals are scheduled to begin. Boston has a chance to get there.

But it will be more difficult without Hayward. This could easily be a season-ending injury. Hayward also planned to leave the bubble for the birth of his child next month.

The Celtics’ strength was the quality and versatility of their wings – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Hayward. With all three, Boston could often get at least one into a favorable offensive matchup and switch defensively.

Expect Marcus Smart to take an expanded offensive role, especially when Kemba Walker rests. But the Celtics might be hesitant to start Smart, who works so well off the bench.

How will the Celtics more directly replace Hayward?

Brad Wanamaker can provide some of Hayward’s passing. Romeo Langford can provide some of Hayward’s scoring. Semi Ojeleye can provide of Hayward’s defensive versatility.

But only Hayward offered the total package.

Instead of trying to duplicate Hayward’s production piecemeal, Boston could also shift its approach and go bigger with power forward Grant Williams getting more minutes.

The Celtics’ depth gives them plenty of (imperfect) possibilities. That’s both a blessing and a curse. It’s on Brad Stevens to find a solution quickly in the midst of a competitive-looking playoff series. Game 2 is tomorrow.

Beyond, Hayward was already expected to exercise his $34,187,085 player option for next season. This setback makes it only more likely. Hayward has had a rough time with his health.

They have become the NBA’s model franchise. They just win. They appear to enjoy themselves.

The Phoenix Suns.

The Suns went 8-0 in the bubble. Even better, they surprised their players with family doing intros before a game at Disney World.

In a copycat league, the defending-champion Raptors took a page from Phoenix. Family members recorded intros for Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Kyle Lowry.

NBA:

At a certain point, these might get old. But we’re not close yet. These intros have been the most enjoyable aspect of the bubble. Considering the high quality of games, that’s saying something.

The reaction of Lowry – a crusty old veteran – was particularly delightful. It’s always great when he comes out of his shell.

No wonder Toronto was motivated enough to build a 33-point first-half lead en route to a Game 1 win over the Nets.

Excited for Space Jam 2?

More specifically, excited for Space Jam 2 merchandise?

Uninterrupted:

This is peak LeBron Jamespreparing to lead the Lakers through the playoffs while pursuing his other goals. He wants to have it all.

Relevant here: How many people want to have these jerseys? The point is the merchandising.

Yes, this is supposed to be a fun kids movie. Many people responding to the aesthetics might not be in the target demographic. Michael Jordan’s uniform in the original “Space Jam” definitely benefits from nostalgia. This one probably will, too – maybe even immediately from people who loved the first movie.

But I can’t escape this out-of-context tweet also posted last night:

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack — especially with four playoff games every day in the bubble — so every weekday during the NBA restart we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

Opening day of the 2020 playoffs featured the game’s young stars throwing up historic numbers… then still losing.

1) Record-setting Luka Doncic needs more help — and the refs to let guys play

Luka Doncic dropped 42 points in his playoff debut — the most points ever scored in a player’s first playoff game. He did this at age 21. With guys like Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Kawhi Leonard in his face all night. Let that sink in for a second. We don’t have the right words to describe Doncic.

What impressed Clippers coach Doc Rivers was Doncic’s passing and feel for the game.

“He’s amazing…” Rivers said postgame. “I thought what we did poorly, what shows his greatness, is every time we made a mistake on the weak side, he found that guy and that guy made a shot.”

“I mean, he’s great,” Leonard said more succinctly.

It wasn’t enough. Los Angeles came from behind 29 points from Kawhi Leonard, 27 from Paul George, and an important 19 from Marcus Morris (who may be one of the Clippers’ most critical players this postseason). The Clipper defense, while sloppy at points, was physical and wore down Doncic, who had 11 turnovers on the night.

Los Angeles got the 118-110 win and lead the series 1-0.

The Clippers also got some help from the referees.

Kristaps Porzingis was ejected three minutes into the third quarter after a couple of questionable technicals. The first one, in the first half, was the kind of thing that just hurts the NBA as an entertainment product. Porzingis got called for a foul on George on a play KP thought he had a clean block, so he punched the air with nobody around. It’s a quick emotional response in an emotional game, not an effort to show up a referee. It was silly at the time.

The second technical was not worthy of an ejection, but Porzingis gets some blame here. Early in the third, Doncic and Morris got tangled up battling for position in the post. Words were had. Porzingis came in and pushed Morris as the protector of Doncic (not that he was threatened, KP escalated the situation, just not that much). The refs gave Morris and Porzingis the double-technical, but that was two for Porzingis and he was ejected.

LeBron reacted for most of us.

Bottom line: Dallas led by five when Porzingis was ejected and lost by eight, a 13-point swing. This was not pure cause and effect, would the Mavericks have still lost if he played the rest of the way? Maybe, maybe not. But we should have found out, rather than debating it.

Let the players be emotional. It’s part of why we watch the game.

2) Donovan Mitchell poured in 57 points for Utah and that still wasn’t enough

With no Bojan Bogdanovic or Mike Conley, it was going to fall on Donovan Mitchell to carry the Utah Jazz offense. He did that and more — 57 points on the night. That’s more than Karl Malone ever scored in a playoff game. Or John Stockton. Or “pistol” Pete Maravich. Or Adrian Dantley. Or Deron Williams. Or Mark Eaton (okay, maybe that’s not the best example). Mitchell scored the most points in a game in Jazz playoff history.

Mitchell, however, shot his team in the foot late. Utah was up four with 1:54 left in the game, and Mitchell took the inbound pass and walked the ball up the court, trying to eat time off the clock and direct traffic in the frontcourt. Mitchell was too casual about bringing the ball up and got called for an eight-second violation.

Jamal Murray drained a three on the next possession — he finished with an impressive 36 points on the night — and it was a one-point game. The Jazz and Nuggets eventually went to overtime, where Denver got the win and the 1-0 series lead.

These are two evenly matched teams, and this looks like it is going seven.

3) Philadelphia misses Ben Simmons a lot. And they miss shooters.

Overall, the Sixers offensive numbers in this game were not bad — a 111 offensive rating with a 56 true shooting percentage — but it wasn’t pretty to watch.

Philadelphia lacks perimeter shot creation. They lack shooting. What they have is Joel Embiid being an absolute beast inside — 26 points and 16 rebounds — and hitting some threes.

But nothing else in the Sixers offense feels reliable. Throw in too many turnovers — Embiid had five of those — and the offense was just not enough. Coach Brett Brown will pay the price if the Sixers fall in this series, but their issues start with roster construction.

Philly’s other problem is they have nobody who can guard Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. The Sixers are loaded with good wing defenders and have Embiid in the paint, but the Celtics’ young stars are still a problem. A big problem.

The most important storyline out of this game may have been Gordon Hayward rolling his ankle and limping off the court in the fourth quarter. He left the arena in a boot and will have an MRI, but if he misses time the Celtics are a little less versatile and threatening on the wing.

Charlotte GM Mitch Kupchak realizes two things:

1) The Hornets are going to have cap space this summer. Assuming the salary cap stays roughly flat at $109.1 million, Charlotte will have a little more than $20 million (depending on what happens with a couple of contracts).

2) Big-time free agents aren’t looking at Charlotte as a destination right now, even with that money to spend.

Buying free agents also is not where the Hornets are right now in the rebuild process. Instead, Kupchak may be more likely to take on a bad contract in exchange for a pick, he suggested to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

“Even though we’ll have cap room, I don’t feel free-agency is the answer for us at this time,” Kupchak said. “So that talent is going to have to come from the draft or a trade.”

“Cap room is generally considered a valuable asset,” Kupchak said. “Whether it’s to sign players or acquire a player in trade.”

Charlotte needs to add talent right now. Devonte Graham had a breakout season, and Terry Rozier can get some buckets, but the Hornets need All-Star level players to get back in the playoff mix in the East.

In the current economic climate, a few teams are looking to shed salary, and the going rate for taking on a “bad” $15 million a year or more contract is a first-round pick. Charlotte has the cap space and could use that extra pick.

Don’t be surprised to see the Hornets make just that kind of trade this offseason.