Celtics: Gordon Hayward expected to miss four weeks with ankle injury

The Celtics’ strength was the quality and versatility of their wings – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Hayward. With all three, Boston could often get at least one into a favorable offensive matchup and switch defensively.
Expect Marcus Smart to take an expanded offensive role, especially when Kemba Walker rests. But the Celtics might be hesitant to start Smart, who works so well off the bench.
How will the Celtics more directly replace Hayward?
Instead of trying to duplicate Hayward’s production piecemeal, Boston could also shift its approach and go bigger with power forward Grant Williams getting more minutes.
The Celtics’ depth gives them plenty of (imperfect) possibilities. That’s both a blessing and a curse. It’s on Brad Stevens to find a solution quickly in the midst of a competitive-looking playoff series. Game 2 is tomorrow.
Relevant here: How many people want to have these jerseys? The point is the merchandising.
Yes, this is supposed to be a fun kids movie. Many people responding to the aesthetics might not be in the target demographic. Michael Jordan’s uniform in the original “Space Jam” definitely benefits from nostalgia. This one probably will, too – maybe even immediately from people who loved the first movie.
But I can’t escape this out-of-context tweet also posted last night:
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack — especially with four playoff games every day in the bubble — so every weekday during the NBA restart we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.
Opening day of the 2020 playoffs featured the game’s young stars throwing up historic numbers… then still losing.
1) Record-setting Luka Doncic needs more help — and the refs to let guys play
Luka Doncic dropped 42 points in his playoff debut — the most points ever scored in a player’s first playoff game. He did this at age 21. With guys like Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Kawhi Leonard in his face all night. Let that sink in for a second. We don’t have the right words to describe Doncic.
What impressed Clippers coach Doc Rivers was Doncic’s passing and feel for the game.
“He’s amazing…” Rivers said postgame. “I thought what we did poorly, what shows his greatness, is every time we made a mistake on the weak side, he found that guy and that guy made a shot.”
“I mean, he’s great,” Leonard said more succinctly.
It wasn’t enough. Los Angeles came from behind 29 points from Kawhi Leonard, 27 from Paul George, and an important 19 from Marcus Morris (who may be one of the Clippers’ most critical players this postseason). The Clipper defense, while sloppy at points, was physical and wore down Doncic, who had 11 turnovers on the night.
Los Angeles got the 118-110 win and lead the series 1-0.
The Clippers also got some help from the referees.
Kristaps Porzingiswas ejected three minutes into the third quarter after a couple of questionable technicals. The first one, in the first half, was the kind of thing that just hurts the NBA as an entertainment product. Porzingis got called for a foul on George on a play KP thought he had a clean block, so he punched the air with nobody around. It’s a quick emotional response in an emotional game, not an effort to show up a referee. It was silly at the time.
The second technical was not worthy of an ejection, but Porzingis gets some blame here. Early in the third, Doncic and Morris got tangled up battling for position in the post. Words were had. Porzingis came in and pushed Morris as the protector of Doncic (not that he was threatened, KP escalated the situation, just not that much). The refs gave Morris and Porzingis the double-technical, but that was two for Porzingis and he was ejected.
LeBron reacted for most of us.
Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾♂️
Bottom line: Dallas led by five when Porzingis was ejected and lost by eight, a 13-point swing. This was not pure cause and effect, would the Mavericks have still lost if he played the rest of the way? Maybe, maybe not. But we should have found out, rather than debating it.
Let the players be emotional. It’s part of why we watch the game.
With no Bojan Bogdanovic or Mike Conley, it was going to fall on Donovan Mitchell to carry the Utah Jazz offense. He did that and more — 57 points on the night. That’s more than Karl Malone ever scored in a playoff game. Or John Stockton. Or “pistol” Pete Maravich. Or Adrian Dantley. Or Deron Williams. Or Mark Eaton (okay, maybe that’s not the best example). Mitchell scored the most points in a game in Jazz playoff history.
Mitchell, however, shot his team in the foot late. Utah was up four with 1:54 left in the game, and Mitchell took the inbound pass and walked the ball up the court, trying to eat time off the clock and direct traffic in the frontcourt. Mitchell was too casual about bringing the ball up and got called for an eight-second violation.
Jamal Murray drained a three on the next possession — he finished with an impressive 36 points on the night — and it was a one-point game. The Jazz and Nuggets eventually went to overtime, where Denver got the win and the 1-0 series lead.
These are two evenly matched teams, and this looks like it is going seven.
3) Philadelphia misses Ben Simmons a lot. And they miss shooters.
Overall, the Sixers offensive numbers in this game were not bad — a 111 offensive rating with a 56 true shooting percentage — but it wasn’t pretty to watch.
Philadelphia lacks perimeter shot creation. They lack shooting. What they have is Joel Embiid being an absolute beast inside — 26 points and 16 rebounds — and hitting some threes.
But nothing else in the Sixers offense feels reliable. Throw in too many turnovers — Embiid had five of those — and the offense was just not enough. Coach Brett Brown will pay the price if the Sixers fall in this series, but their issues start with roster construction.
“Even though we’ll have cap room, I don’t feel free-agency is the answer for us at this time,” Kupchak said. “So that talent is going to have to come from the draft or a trade.”
“Cap room is generally considered a valuable asset,” Kupchak said. “Whether it’s to sign players or acquire a player in trade.”
Charlotte needs to add talent right now. Devonte Graham had a breakout season, and Terry Rozier can get some buckets, but the Hornets need All-Star level players to get back in the playoff mix in the East.
In the current economic climate, a few teams are looking to shed salary, and the going rate for taking on a “bad” $15 million a year or more contract is a first-round pick. Charlotte has the cap space and could use that extra pick.
Don’t be surprised to see the Hornets make just that kind of trade this offseason.