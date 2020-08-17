Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Vlade Divac defends his choice of Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic

By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
No one single thing got Vlade Divac shown the door as GM of the Sacramento Kings; it was a culmination of many of his moves that led to Sacramento’s playoff drought reaching 14 years. There were questionable coaching hires, trades that left other team executives shaking their heads, and odd contract decisions.

However, one Divac decision stands out above them all: Using the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on Marvin Bagley instead of Luka Doncic.

That’s one Divac defends, as he told Marcos Breton of The Sacramento Bee.

“That was my decision,” Divac said. “I still believe Marvin has big upside. But I needed more time to prove it. I’m sure Marvin is going to prove everybody wrong. But in this league, you need to produce right now. People don’t have patience but I’m OK with that.”

The bubble summed up where things stand with these players: Luka Doncic got bubble MVP votes and made First Team All-Seeding Games team; Bagley did not play due to injury.

Divac believed Bagley’s ceiling was higher than Doncic’s — other scouts thought that as well — and that the Duke big man fit better with budding star De'Aaron Fox. He believes he will ultimately be vindicated.

For Kings fans it has the feel of taking Sam Bowie in front of Michael Jordan (because Portland had Clyde Drexler and didn’t need a wing player). It’s too hard to get elite players in this league and the Kings missed their best chance at one in many years.

Divac stepped down gracefully, a classy move by the veteran player and GM.

Joe Dumars has taken over as interim GM but may sit in the big chair for a year before a new GM is named.

Until a new guy is found, Dumars has a lot of work to do.

 

Report: Lakers to honor Kobe with “Black Mamba jersey” later in playoffs

Kobe Bryant jersey
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Kobe Bryant had his hands on everything in the Lakers’ organization — even including uniform design.

We may get to see his work again. If the Lakers advance past Portland in the first round of the playoffs at the NBA restart, the team will break out its Black Mamba Jersey — in part designed by Kobe — to honor the Laker legend, reports Brodrick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The jersey was co-designed by Bryant and it features a snakeskin print on the outside with black interior and 16 stars on the side panels. The Lakers have won 16 NBA championships, and Bryant played on five of those title-winning teams.

Here’s a look at the jersey Kobe helped design (what is now called the Black Mamba).

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January.

 

Chris Paul has chance to show Rockets what they traded away

Chris Paul
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 16, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Few imagined when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded cornerstone Russell Westbrook to Houston for Chris Paul last summer that the teams would meet in the playoffs this season.

Most expected Oklahoma City to rebuild after sending All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers, then Westbrook to the Rockets. The thought was the Thunder would eventually trade Paul and Danilo Gallinari — the veteran players they got back in those deals – and focus on the future and the slew of draft picks they acquired.

Instead, the Thunder didn’t trade Paul or Gallinari.

Paul returned to All-Star status and embraced his role as team leader. Gallinari had one of the best seasons of his career. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the young player the Thunder got in the deal with the Clippers – emerged as Oklahoma City’s leading scorer this season. And the team, under coach of the year finalist Billy Donovan, actually had a higher winning percentage this season than last.

Now the Thunder and Rockets will open their playoff series on Tuesday in central Florida after posting matching 44-28 regular-season records.

As Westbrook says in his slogan — “Why Not?”

Westbrook’s status is unclear. He missed the team’s last two seeding games with a right quad strain. He averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 assists, and 7 rebounds per game this season.

“I don’t think they have a specific time on it yet,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said Friday. “Hopefully it’s sooner than later. Obviously, we have to hold serve until we get him back.”

But the Rockets still have James Harden, who led the NBA with 34.4 points per game this season.

BALANCE vs. VOLUME

Houston focuses heavily on Harden and Westbrook offensively while the Thunder rely on balance.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads the team with 19.0 points per game. Dennis Schroder — a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year — averages 18.9. Gallinari averages 18.7, Paul 17.6 and Steven Adams 10.9.

BACK IN THE BUBBLE

Schroder left the bubble for the birth of his second child. He returned for the final seeding game and played well with 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting in a loss to the Clippers on Friday.

“I felt great,” Schroder said. “Being away for six games, it’s always tough but I kept myself staying ready and was practicing, working out a little bit.”

ADAMS vs. SMALL BALL

Adams, at 7-foot and 265 pounds, will be factor in the series. He could be a difference-maker for the Thunder or the Rockets could run him ragged.

Adams is a capable scorer who shoots 59% from the field and averages 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

Houston traded big man Clint Capela earlier in the season and now usually puts no one taller than 6-8 on the floor. Robert Covington, at 6-8, is the team’s leading rebounder. Harden averages 6.6 and P.J. Tucker uses his 6-5, 245-pound frame to average 6.6 boards.

HOUSTON’S THREES

The Rockets led the league in 3-pointers made and attempted per game. Harden leads the league in both makes and attempts while shooting 35.5 percent beyond the arc.

Carmelo Anthony on Damian Lillard: “He’s the top guy I’ve played with”

Carmelo Anthony Damian Lillard
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT
Allen Iverson. James Harden. Russell Westbrook. Chris Paul. Paul George.

Carmelo Anthony has played with some other Hall of Fame-level talent during his career (and we’re not even talking Olympic ‘Melo, that’s another long list). After Portland’s run through the seeding games and into the playoffs, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports asked ‘Melo where Damian Lillard ranks on that list.

“Dame’s at the top for me,” Anthony told Yahoo Sports. “I’ve never played with someone who lifted his team on the court with his play and as a leader. He genuinely cares for his teammates. What he’s been able to do is amazing. He’s the top guy I’ve played with.”

High praise.

Lillard lives up to it, however, and ‘Melo touches on the biggest key — it’s not just the monster nights on the court, it’s how he treats people off it. Lillard has a reputation as one of the best leaders in the league because of the respect he shows guys off it. Have you ever heard Lillard throw a teammate or coach under the bus? He’s stayed in Portland, respected the organization, and been a stand-up guy all the way around. That’s hard to find.

It’s really hard to find in a guy who can drop three 60+ point games in a season.

Game recognizes game, and Anthony knows he’s got it good right now.

Portland tips off its first-round series against the Lakers on Tuesday, dreaming of upsets.

 

Utah’s Ed Davis to miss start of Denver series with knee injury

Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
No Bojan Bogdanovic, the team’s second-leading scorer this season, out due to wrist surgery.

No Mike Conley, at least for the first couple of games of the series, so he can be there when his son is born.

All that’s bad news for Utah, and now it gets worse: solid backup big man Ed Davis is out of the first round for the Jazz as well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Davis, battling injuries, played a limited role for the Jazz this season, and that was the case in the bubble as well. Still, he is the kind of solid veteran that Utah could have used more of in the playoffs, a guy coach Quinn Snyder could have trusted.

Denver and Utah tip-off the NBA playoffs from Orlando at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The Nuggets have and Jazz have been evenly matched much of the season, including at the restart where both have struggled to find their form. Whichever team finds their footing first will win this series, and injuries could play a significant role in that.