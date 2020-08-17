Rajon Rondo return
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rajon Rondo “medically cleared” to return, not expected to play in Game 1

By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT
Rajon Rondo was expected to miss the entire Lakers’ entire first-round series against the Trail Blazers due to his fractured thumb.

Or not. Rondo is back in the bubble and cleared quarantine, and ready to return. Laker coach Frank Vogel said Monday his point guard has been medically cleared, but don’t expect to see Rondo Tuesday night in the Lakers playoff opener against the Trail Blazers. Via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

Rondo’s return would be welcome to the Lakers as they head into a tougher-than-usual 1/8 first-round series. Rondo came off the bench for the Lakers this season, averaging 7.1 points and five assists a game. More importantly, he was the guy running the offense when LeBron James was off the court, something the Lakers found difficult to replace.

However, he doesn’t help much against Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum; Rondo is not the defender and player he once was.

In his absence, Dion Waiters showed he deserved a bigger role as a shot creator. Also, Kyle Kuzma suddenly shot like the long-lost Curry brother and overall played his best basketball in the bubble.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto rain threes on Brooklyn, cruise to Game 1 win

Toronto Brooklyn
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 17, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 30 points and led Toronto’s sizzling 3-point attack as the defending NBA champion Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-110 in the opening game of their first-round playoff series Monday.

VanVleet went 8-of-10 from 3-point range and the Raptors shot 22 of 44 from beyond the arc as a team. VanVleet also had 11 assists with only one turnover, becoming the first Raptor in franchise history to combine 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in a playoff game.

“We didn’t really get that playoff atmosphere in terms of that, but I thought we hyped ourselves up,” VanVleet said. “I thought this is the most locked in we’ve been all year. It felt like guys were amped up and energized. Having won one (title), it kind of puts you at a peace throughout the year, and now it’s time to kick it into gear. I thought we were pretty engaged. I loved our energy, our attentitiveness and focus. That’s all you can ask for.”

Toronto, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, grabbed a 68-35 lead with less than five minutes left in the first half. Brooklyn got that margin all the way down to eight late in the third quarter, but the Raptors regained control and won convincingly.

“Everything was rolling, right?” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “It’s an NBA game (against) a team that’s been playing extremely well, you know they’re going to make their run a little bit. I was certainly happy to see us answer back once we kind of regrouped.”

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points off the bench for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists with no turnovers. Marc Gasol scored 13, OG Anunoby had 12 and Terence Davis added 11.

Brooklyn’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 26 to match a career high. Joe Harris scored 19. Caris LeVert had 15 points and 15 assists, while Jarrett Allen collected 15 points and 12 rebounds. Garrett Temple added 12 points.

This game shaped up as a blowout in the early going. One sequence late in the first quarter exemplified the Raptors’ dominance.

Toronto’s Norman Powell took a foot to the groin area from Temple, who had appeared to kick his foot up because he’d lost his balance. After a timeout, Powell promptly hit a 3-pointer on the other end of the floor.

Even after Brooklyn went on a 16-5 run to close the second quarter, Toronto led 73-51 at halftime.

Brooklyn played much better in the second half and threatened to make a game of it. A 3-pointer by Luwawu-Cabarrot capped a 19-6 spurt that cut Toronto’s lead to 90-82 with 2:06 left in the third period.

The Nets were still within nine early in the fourth quarter before VanVleet made a pair of 3-pointers during a 12-4 run. Brooklyn wouldn’t threaten again.

“Give Toronto credit,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They are the champions, have played on the big stage before. It seems like they were trying to deliver an early message to the group. I did like the way our group responded after halftime and accepted that first punch from Toronto. The rounds will continue.”

Toronto never trailed all day, a notable departure from how the Raptors usually open the playoffs.

The Raptors had lost their opening playoff game five of the last six years even though they were the higher-seeded team in each of those matchups. That included a 2014 series with Brooklyn that the Nets eventually won in seven games, though Lowry is the only remaining player from both teams who appeared in that competition.

Toronto has still managed to win its last four first-round series. The Raptors lost their first playoff game 104-101 to Orlando but went on to win that series in five and later earn their first NBA title.

Report: 2-3 more Suns than Ricky Rubio and Aron Baynes had coronavirus

Suns guard Ricky Rubio and center Aron Baynes
Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 17, 2020, 6:45 PM EDT
Ricky Rubio, Aron Baynes and a reported third Phoenix Suns player had coronavirus.

The Suns’ coronavirus issues didn’t end there.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

They had four or five guys who had COVID.

Elie Okobo and Jalen Lecque arrived late to the bubble. Did they have coronavirus? It’s unfair to assume. But that’s also the speculation the NBA invites with its policy of secrecy.

Really, this makes Phoenix’s 8-0 run through the bubble even more incredible. How many Suns players recovered from coronavirus then trained to contribute on the court? Even if these additional cases were limited to deep reserves, it can be demoralizing to see teammates become ill – especially on a team that entered the resumption barely in the playoff race.

Yet, Phoenix remained focused and enthusiastic. That mental toughness – along with several young players elevating their games – bodes well for the future.

At least if key players have no long-term health issues stemming from coronavirus.

Donovan Mitchell scores 57 points, but gaffe helps Nuggets top Jazz in Game 1

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell vs. Nuggets
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 17, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT
Donovan Mitchell was great.

But he wasn’t perfect.

So, the Nuggets escaped with a 135-125 overtime win over the Jazz despite Mitchell scoring 57 points in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Monday.

Mitchell’s 57 points were the third-most in a postseason game in NBA history. Michael Jordan scored 63 against the Celtics in 1986, and Elgin Baylor scored 61 against the Celtics in 1962.

Yet, Mitchell committed a stunning eight-second violation with Utah up four and 1:46 left fourth quarter. Unpressured and calling out direction to his teammates while bringing the ball up court, Mitchell absentmindedly didn’t cross halfcourt quickly enough.

On the ensuing possession, Denver guard Jamal Murray hit a 3-pointer. That opened the floodgates.

After Mitchell’s eight-second violation:

  • Jamal Murray: 18
  • Utah Jazz: 16

Mitchell still scored 12 of those 16 Utah points. With the Jazz missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (injury) and Mike Conley (birth of child), Mitchell was extremely aggressive in all facets of the game. He finished with nine rebounds, seven assists… and five turnovers

Undrafted rookie Juwan Morgan surprisingly started for Utah at power forward. He contributed positively defensively with his size and mobility. Though the Nuggets paid him little attention on the other end, the Jazz scored fine anyway – in large part because of Mitchell.

Mitchell was so explosive attacking the rim (8-for-10 at the rim, 13-for-13 on free throws) and hot from outside (6-of-13 on 3-pointers until forcing a couple late misses with the game practically decided).

But Murray (36 points and nine assists) made the clutch plays and had more help, especially from Nikola Jokic (29 points and 10 rebounds).

A high-quality NBA playoff game on an August weekday afternoon was a treat. These teams keep playing dramatic contests against each other. Hopefully, there will be more of this.

76ers (via Thunder) win tiebreaker, 2020 NBA Draft order nearly set for final 46 picks

Thunder big Mike Muscala
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 17, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
The Thunder lost their first-round pick to Philadelphia when Thunder big Mike Muscala hit a game-winner last week.

The 76ers won’t just get the pick. They’ll get the highest pick available pick in a three-team tiebreaker.

Philadelphia won a tiebreaker with the Nuggets (who own the Rockets’ first-rounder) and Jazz for selections in the 2020 NBA draft. The draft order:

  • 21. 76ers (via Thunder)
  • 22. Nuggets (via Rockets)
  • 23. Jazz

The Kings also won a tiebreaker drawing with the Pelicans for the No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed in the lottery.

Both teams were tied entering seeding games then missed the playoffs. So, it doesn’t matter New Orleans went 2-6 in seeding games to Sacramento’s 3-5. The teams were considered still tied for lottery order.

The Kings will get 13 lottery combinations to the Pelicans’ 12. Sacramento will also draft ahead of New Orleans if neither team moves up in the lottery.

Thursday’s lottery will determine who gets picks 1-14 and 42/43. But the rest of the 2020 NBA Draft order is now set:

First round

15. Magic

16. Trail Blazers

17. Timberwolves (via Nets via Hawks)

18. Mavericks

19. Nets (via 76ers via Clippers)

20. Miami

21. 76ers (via Thunder via 76ers via Magic)

22. Nuggets (via Rockets)

23. Jazz

24. Bucks (via Pacers)

25. Thunder (via Nuggets)

26. Celtics

27. Knicks (via Clippers)

28. Lakers

29. Raptors

30. Celtics (via Bucks via Suns)

Second round

31. Mavericks (via Warriors)

32. Hornets (via Cavaliers via Magic via Clippers)

33. Timberwolves

34. 76ers (via Hawks)

35. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

36. 76ers (via Knicks)

37. Wizards (via Bulls)

38. Knicks (via Hornets)

39. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

40. Grizzlies (via Suns)

41. Spurs

42. Pelicans or Kings*

43. Pelicans or Kings*

44. Bulls (via Grizzlies)

45. Magic

46. Trail Blazers

47. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

48. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

49. 76ers

50. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

51. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

52. Kings (via Rockets)

53. Thunder

54. Pacers

55. Nets (via Nuggets)

56. Hornets (via Celtics)

57. Clippers

58. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

59. Raptors

60. Pelicans (via Bucks)

*Whichever of the Pelicans or Kings gets the higher first-round pick will pick lower in the second round and vice versa.