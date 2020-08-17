NBA Power Rankings
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Raptors are on top, but is this the Bucks year?

By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 12:59 PM EDT
This is the final NBA Power Rankings of the season, coming out on the day the playoffs start. After this there is no point to power rankings, the NBA has a playoff to determine which team is best (can you imagine a sport so backward it used media polls to help determine a champion?). We’ve only got the 22 bubble teams in here, and with the way the seeding games went these rakings may look upside down in a week.

 
Raptors small icon 1. Raptors (53-19, 7-1, LW 1). Its fitting the defending champs finish the season on top of the rankings. They had the best defense through the seeding games, anchored by a healthy (and slimmer) Marc Gasol, and that can take them far in the playoffs — if they can find some half-court offensive punch (fifth worst offense in restart). That ability to get a bucket when the game slows down was a a strength last season, the Raptors need Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam to recreate the magic in the playoffs to get back to the Finals.

 
Bucks small icon 2. Bucks (56-17, 3-5 in bubble, LW 2). Giannis Antetokounmpo is frustrated by the 3-5 Bucks record in the bubble, the way they coasted into the postseason, and the fact he had to sit out a game for headbutting Moe Wagner. None of that is a real concern. The Bucks get to find their focus in the first round against a Magic team they outscored by 16.3 points per 100 during the season.

 
Clippers small icon 3. Clippers (49-23, 5-3, LW 5). Los Angeles was missing key players for much of the restart, it was not a team that blew people’s doors off, yet by the end they had the third-best net rating in the bubble (+6.1). The Clippers did that all season: Winning while not fulfilling their potential yet. Looking like a contender on paper but one that has not yet built chemistry. Does it all come together for them now in the playoffs?

 
Lakers small icon 4. Lakers (52-19, 3-5 in bubble, Last week No. 3). The Lakers shot the ball poorly and had the second-worst offense in the restart. Los Angeles has had trouble with smaller, quick scoring guards all season and now they face Damian Lillard in the first round. The Lakers are going to have to work to get out of the first round, but the challenge of Portland may snap L.A. out of its malaise. In the end, Frank Vogel can go to LeBron James/Anthony Davis pick-and-rolls all day and who is going to stop it?

 
Celtics small icon 5. Celtics (48-24, 5-3, LW 4). While the Raptors had the better record in the bubble, the Celtics arguably were playing better (they had the better net rating). Boston had a top 10 offense and defense in the restart, Kemba Walker is healthy and this roster has a lot of versatility. Joel Embiid will be a tough first-round test, however, Philadelphia outscored Boston by 2.3 points per 100 possessions in the regular season.

 
Pacers small icon 6. Pacers (45-28, 6-2 LW 8). T.J. Warren was a breakout star of the bubble, they have a healthy Victor Oladipo, and the Pacers had a top-three defense in the bubble — Indiana is set up as well for the playoffs. Miami, with Jimmy Butler as a perimeter stopper, presents a real challenge (the Heat outscored the Pacers by 4.2 points per 100 during their regular season meetings), but the Pacers can win the series if they have balance and the role players step up.

 
Thunder small icon 7. Thunder (44-28, 4-4, LW 9). Chris Paul played brilliantly in the restart (and there may not have been a restart without him) the Thunder were a roller coaster through the eight games. looking dangerous one game and like a pushover the next. If Steven Adams can stay on the court against the Rockets micro-ball and punish them inside the Thunder are in good shape in the first round.

 
Rockets small icon 8. Rockets (44-28, 4-3, LW 6). No Russell Westbrook to start the series against OKC is a concern (quadriceps injury) because the Rockets are so top heavy. James Harden has been brilliant but Eric Gordon, Danuel House, Austin Rivers, Ben McLemore or someone is going to have to step up and pickup the secondary scoring loa to make this all work. On the upside, Houston defended very well in the seeding games and that should carry over.

 
Heat small icon 9. Heat (44-29, 3-5, LW 7). Jimmy Butler picks up his level of play in the postseason and we (and T.J. Warren) can expect that again. Still, eventually Indiana (and the teams Miami might face beyond them) will be able to slow him down, then who creates shots and gets buckets. The Heat have had good games from Bam Adebayo and Jae Crowder, plus there are rookies like Tyler Herro playing well, but are any of them ready to be the guy who has to get a bucket in crunch time?

 
Blazers small icon 10. Trail Blazers (35-39, 6-2, LW 10). Damian Lillard is the deserving bubble MVP, but the play-in game win over Memphis showed that it’s not a one-man show that makes Portland dangerous. Jusuf Nurkic dominated the first half and had a 20/20 game, then CJ McCollum was hitting big threes late despite a fractured back. Portland has all the pieces to give the Lakers problems, but how they defend LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be the real keys.

 
Suns small icon 11. Suns (44-39, 8-0, LW 12). Everyone wanted to see the darlings of the bubble rewarded for their 8-0 run, but the first 65 games still mattered. Credit Monty Williams (officially the Coach of the Seeding Games) and crew for getting buy-in from players and improving during the restart when other teams in their position (Sacramento, New Orleans) mailed it in. Phoenix looks like a team poised for a playoff run next season, but the West is going to be 12 deep with playoff quality teams next season.

 
Nuggets small icon 12. Nuggets (46-27, 3-5, LW 11). Michael Porter Jr. has been amazing to watch — 22.2 points a game, 8.6 rebounds, and 42.2% shooting from three — and he gives them another shot creator besides Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, which makes them dangerous. Denver also had the worst defense in the restart and if that continues Utah has a real shot to knock the Nuggets out.

 
Sixers small icon 13. 76ers (43-30, 4-4, LW 15). GM Elton Brand bet Philly could win playing big before the season tipped-off, and now come the playoffs — and without Ben Simmons — it is the direction Brett Brown may have to go. He will start with the Al Horford/Joel Embiid frontline, and Embiid will need to dominate the Boston frontline to have a chance. Tobias Harris is going to have to provide more shot creation, and some role players are going to have to knock down threes for Philly to pull off the upset.

 
Mavericks small icon 14. Mavericks (43-32, 3-5, LW 13). How good is Luka Doncic? He nearly averaged a triple-double in the seeding games of 30 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.7 assists a game. He, along with big man Kristaps Porzingis, give the Mavs a chance to score their way to a win any night. However, how Dallas will slow down the wing scoring of L.A.’s Paul George and Kawhi Leonard is by far the biggest challenge of the first round.

 
Jazz small icon 15. Jazz (44-28, 3-4, LW 16). No Bojan Bogdanovic (surgery). No Mike Conley, at least for the first few games against Denver (birth of son). No Ed Davis (left knee). A shorthanded Utah team is going to need a monster series from Donovan Mitchell to advance. Denver dominated the paint in the regular season matchups with Utah, Rudy Gobert can’t allow that to happen again in the postseason or Utah will be home early.

 
Nets small icon 16. Nets (35-37, 5-5, LW 17). Give Brooklyn credit — while other teams with nothing to play for were rolling over in their final games, Brooklyn was one shot away from beating Portland in the final game and knocking the Trail Blazers out of the postseason. Coach Jacque Vaughn earned a lot of points around the league for this (whether it means Durant and Irving want him to coach them next season is another question). Caris LeVert was strong in the restart averaging 25 points and 6.7 assists a game, while Joe Harris added 20 a night and shot 54.1% from three. They will not be a pushover for Toronto.

 
Grizzlies small icon 17. Grizzlies (34-39, 2-6, LW 19). Ja Morant reminded everyone why he is the soon-to-be Rookie of the Year with his performance in the play-in game, but without Jaren Jackson Jr. winning that game was a tough ask. Still, this is a Memphis team poised to be a threat to make the playoffs next season. Note to Mark Jackson: It’s Taylor Jenkins.

 
Magic small icon 18. Magic (33-40, 3-5, LW 18). Steve Clifford is moving Markelle Fultz back to starting point guard for the playoffs, his matchup against the strong defense of Eric Bledsoe should be one of the more entertaining parts of that series. Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier likely will play well against the Bucks, at least for stretches, which may only fuel trade speculation.

 
Spurs small icon 19. Spurs (32-39, 5-3, LW 14). When asked if he would be back to coach next season, Gregg Popovich’s response was “why wouldn’t I?” Popovich found something that worked with the four-guard lineup he was forced to employ in the restart, now if he can make that mesh with LaMarcus Aldridge then maybe the Spurs can start a new playoff streak in a year.

 
Kings small icon 20. Kings (31-41, 3-5, LW 20). Vlade Divac is out as GM, and Joe Dumars is in (at least for the next year). It wasn’t just picking Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic that got Divac fired, there has been five years of questionable trades, contract moves, coaching changes, and a lack of organizational culture. The Kings have some nice young players (coming up for contract extensions) such as De’Aaron Fox, but the Kings need to figure out who they are first.

Pelicans small icon 21. Pelicans (30-42, 2-6, LW 21). Alvin Gentry is out as coach after the Pelicans looked flat and disinterested in the bubble (well, except for J.J. Redick). Some big name coaches are on the list to replace Gentry, but will the small-market Pelicans pay Tyronn Lue money, or will they be looking for a less-expensive up-and-coming assistant?

 
Wizards small icon 22. Wizards (25-47, 1-7, LW 22). Well, they showed up in the bubble. They even won a game. That’s all we can say. Next season they get John Wall and Bradley Beal back on the court together and we can get back to debating if that pairing really works.

76ers (via Thunder) win tiebreaker, 2020 NBA Draft order nearly set for final 46 picks

Thunder big Mike Muscala
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 17, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
The Thunder lost their first-round pick to Philadelphia when Thunder big Mike Muscala hit a game-winner last week.

The 76ers won’t just get the pick. They’ll get the highest pick available pick in a three-team tiebreaker.

Philadelphia won a tiebreaker with the Nuggets (who own the Rockets’ first-rounder) and Jazz for selections in the 2020 NBA draft. The draft order:

  • 21. 76ers (via Thunder)
  • 22. Nuggets (via Rockets)
  • 23. Jazz

The Kings also won a tiebreaker drawing with the Pelicans for the No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed in the lottery.

Both teams were tied entering seeding games then missed the playoffs. So, it doesn’t matter New Orleans went 2-6 in seeding games to Sacramento’s 3-5. The teams were considered still tied for lottery order.

The Kings will get 13 lottery combinations to the Pelicans’ 12. Sacramento will also draft ahead of New Orleans if neither team moves up in the lottery.

Thursday’s lottery will determine who gets picks 1-14 and 42/43. But the rest of the 2020 NBA Draft order is now set:

First round

15. Magic

16. Trail Blazers

17. Timberwolves (via Nets via Hawks)

18. Mavericks

19. Nets (via 76ers via Clippers)

20. Miami

21. 76ers (via Thunder via 76ers via Magic)

22. Nuggets (via Rockets)

23. Jazz

24. Bucks (via Pacers)

25. Thunder (via Nuggets)

26. Celtics

27. Knicks (via Clippers)

28. Lakers

29. Raptors

30. Celtics (via Bucks via Suns)

Second round

31. Mavericks (via Warriors)

32. Hornets (via Cavaliers via Magic via Clippers)

33. Timberwolves

34. 76ers (via Hawks)

35. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

36. 76ers (via Knicks)

37. Wizards (via Bulls)

38. Knicks (via Hornets)

39. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

40. Grizzlies (via Suns)

41. Spurs

42. Pelicans or Kings*

43. Pelicans or Kings*

44. Bulls (via Grizzlies)

45. Magic

46. Trail Blazers

47. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

48. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

49. 76ers

50. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

51. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

52. Kings (via Rockets)

53. Thunder

54. Pacers

55. Nets (via Nuggets)

56. Hornets (via Celtics)

57. Clippers

58. Kings (via Pistons via Suns)

59. Raptors

60. Pelicans (via Bucks)

*Whichever of the Pelicans or Kings gets the higher first-round pick will pick lower in the second round and vice versa.

Clippers, Bucks separate themselves when adjusting for playoff rotations

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 17, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Bojan Bogdanovic played 2,083 minutes for the Jazz this season. Injured, he won’t be in Utah’s playoff rotation.

Clint Capela played 1,279 minutes for the Rockets this season. Traded to the Hawks, he won’t be in Houston’s playoff rotation.

Meyers Leonard played 1,034 for the Heat this season. Demoted from the starting lineup, he probably won’t be in Miami’s playoff rotation.

Most postseason projections account for a full season of results. But teams’ identities can shift significantly by the playoffs. What does it matter now how the Jazz played with Bogdanovic, the Rockets with Capela, the Heat with Leonard?

So, I measured team performance when the entire five-man lineup is comprised of players projected to be in the playoff rotation.

It’s only one data point among many that should be considered, and there are plenty of shortcomings. Playoff rotations can be difficult to predict. Individual laying time in the narrowed sample might not be commensurate with postseason minutes. Opponent quality varies. Some sample sizes are small.

Still, I find it a useful indicator of the effectiveness and chemistry of players who’ll actually be on the court in the playoffs.

Here are each team’s offensive, defensive and net ratings from NBA WOWY adjusted from the regular season to counting only lineups that include five players projected to be in the playoff rotation:

Eastern Conference

1. Milwaukee Bucks

Offensive rating: 112.1 to 113.7

Defensive rating: 102.6 to 98.5

Net rating: +9.5 to +15.2

7. Brooklyn Nets

Offensive rating: 108.8 to 123.2

Defensive rating: 109.3 to 113.4

Net rating: -0.5 to +9.8

2. Toronto Raptors

Offensive rating: 110.4 to 112.2

Defensive rating: 104.3 to 102.9

Net rating: +6.1 to +9.3

3. Boston Celtics

Offensive rating: 112.5 to 114.6

Defensive rating: 106.3 to 107.3

Net rating: +6.2 to +7.3

6. Philadelphia 76ers

Offensive rating: 111.0 to 111.5

Defensive rating: 108.6 to 104.6

Net rating: +2.4 to +6.9

5. Miami Heat

Offensive rating: 112.1 to 111.1

Defensive rating: 109.1 to 109.2

Net rating: +3.0 to +1.9

4. Indiana Pacers

Offensive rating: 109.3 to 108.9

Defensive rating: 107.4 to 108.7

Net rating: +1.9 to +0.2

8. Orlando Magic

Offensive rating: 107.7 to 111.8

Defensive rating: 108.7 to 114.2

Net rating: -1.0 to -2.4

Western Conference

2. L.A. Clippers

Offensive rating: 113.6 to 124.7

Defensive rating: 107.3 to 105.8

Net rating: +6.3 to +18.9

5. Oklahoma City Thunder

Offensive rating: 110.6 to 119.5

Defensive rating: 108.6 to 106.1

Net rating: +2.0 to +13.4

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Offensive rating: 112.0 to 115.8

Defensive rating: 106.3 to 105.7

Net rating: +5.7 to +10.1

4. Houston Rockets

Offensive rating: 112.2 to 116.9

Defensive rating: 109.4 to 107.1

Net rating: +2.8 to +9.8

7. Dallas Mavericks

Offensive rating: 116.4 to 117.9

Defensive rating: 111.4 to 115.0

Net rating: +5.0 to +2.9

8. Portland Trail Blazers

Offensive rating: 112.9 to 117.3

Defensive rating: 114.1 to 116.9

Net rating: -1.2 to +0.4

3. Denver Nuggets

Offensive rating: 112.6 to 115.6

Defensive rating: 110.4 to 117.3

Net rating: +2.6 to -1.7

6. Utah Jazz

Offensive rating: 111.8 to 106.4

Defensive rating: 109.3 to 112.5

Net rating: +2.5 to -6.1

Observations:

  • The Clippers and Bucks look ready to contend.
  • The Lakers obviously have the top-end talent with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but they must find the right combination of back-end rotation players to take off. That might mean significantly narrowing the rotation, though Frank Vogel said he wouldn’t do that yet.
  • The Nets made a huge jump, but I wouldn’t read much into that. Their sample size is tiny with so many regular-season regulars now out.
  • The 76ers obviously lost a lot of talent with Ben Simmons getting injured, but they still have some lineups that work. Enough to challenge the Celtics? Maybe. Boston invites more uncertainty by turning to Robert Williams over Enes Kanter off the bench.
  • The Heat appear set to bench Leonard, who was part of some effective units. That’s probably the right move, though it doesn’t play well here.
  • The Pacers miss Domantas Sabonis.
  • Rockets-Thunder looks like an awesome series. Even without Russell Westbrook (whom I excluded here), Houston can find lineups that have been successful, though there is concern about putting too big of a load on James Harden. Oklahoma City doesn’t look quite as strong without banged-up Luguentz Dort (whom I included here), but both teams should still be formidable.
  • Not so much for the Nuggets and Jazz. Denver really suffers without injured Will Barton and Gary Harris, especially defensively. Utah probably won’t be as bad as indicated here, but excluding Bogdanovic (not returning) and Mike Conley (returning at some point) removes many of the Jazz’s most reliable units. Conley returning from the birth of his child would go a long way toward stabilizing Utah.
  • The Mavericks and Trail Blazers can be so good offensively. But both, especially Portland, give back so much on the other end.

Report: Lakers to honor Kobe with “Black Mamba jersey” later in playoffs

Kobe Bryant jersey
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Kobe Bryant had his hands on everything in the Lakers’ organization — even including uniform design.

We may get to see his work again. If the Lakers advance past Portland in the first round of the playoffs at the NBA restart, the team will break out its Black Mamba Jersey — in part designed by Kobe — to honor the Laker legend, reports Brodrick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

The jersey was co-designed by Bryant and it features a snakeskin print on the outside with black interior and 16 stars on the side panels. The Lakers have won 16 NBA championships, and Bryant played on five of those title-winning teams.

Here’s a look at the jersey Kobe helped design (what is now called the Black Mamba).

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in January.

 

Vlade Divac defends his choice of Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
No one single thing got Vlade Divac shown the door as GM of the Sacramento Kings; it was a culmination of many of his moves that led to Sacramento’s playoff drought reaching 14 years. There were questionable coaching hires, trades that left other team executives shaking their heads, and odd contract decisions.

However, one Divac decision stands out above them all: Using the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft on Marvin Bagley instead of Luka Doncic.

That’s one Divac defends, as he told Marcos Breton of The Sacramento Bee.

“That was my decision,” Divac said. “I still believe Marvin has big upside. But I needed more time to prove it. I’m sure Marvin is going to prove everybody wrong. But in this league, you need to produce right now. People don’t have patience but I’m OK with that.”

The bubble summed up where things stand with these players: Luka Doncic got bubble MVP votes and made First Team All-Seeding Games team; Bagley did not play due to injury.

Divac believed Bagley’s ceiling was higher than Doncic’s — other scouts thought that as well — and that the Duke big man fit better with budding star De'Aaron Fox. He believes he will ultimately be vindicated.

For Kings fans it has the feel of taking Sam Bowie in front of Michael Jordan (because Portland had Clyde Drexler and didn’t need a wing player). It’s too hard to get elite players in this league and the Kings missed their best chance at one in many years.

Divac stepped down gracefully, a classy move by the veteran player and GM.

Joe Dumars has taken over as interim GM but may sit in the big chair for a year before a new GM is named.

Until a new guy is found, Dumars has a lot of work to do.

 