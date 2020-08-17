Gordon Hayward ankle
Ashley Landis - Pool/Getty Images

Gordon Hayward rolls ankle, leaves game late in fourth, will have MRI

By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT
The sight of Gordon Hayward limping off the floor made Celtics fans everywhere a little nauseous.

With just more than three minutes left in Boston’s series-opening win against Philadephia Monday, Hayward put a body on Joel Embiid, trying to keep him off the glass. When Hayward lept, he came down on the foot of teammate Daniel Theis. Hayward’s ankle rolled 90 degrees.

He stayed under the basket until play was stopped then he limped off the court.

Hayward will undergo an MRI, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews. Hayward let the arena on crutches and with his foot in a boot, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. Brad Stevens

Celtics’ coach Brad Stevens had no details other than to say Hayward was in some pain.

Howard had an okay game before limping off the court, scoring 12 points on 5-for-13 shooting.

Part of Boston’s strength is the versatility of its perimeter players on both ends. The combination of Hayward, Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum means Boston can switch a lot of things defensively and go at mismatches on the other end with a variety of guys. If Hayward is going to miss time, it chips away at all that for the Celtics.

Boston leads the first-round series 1-0, with Game 2 set for Wednesday.

Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis ejected on two soft technicals; NBA players rip call

Porzingis ejected
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 11:38 PM EDT
It’s the playoffs. Games are intense — let the players show some emotion. It’s a game of passion, let them show it.

The officiating crew for Game 1 of the Clippers and Mavericks didn’t see it that way — they called it tight on Kristaps Porzingis and he was ejected on two questionable technicals.

The first technical was flat out soft. Porzingis went to block Paul George at the rim, got called for the foul, didn’t like the call and reacted by punching the air. He got one of the league’s “respect the game” technicals for allegedly showing up the officials.

There is no way that should be a technical in an emotional playoff game.

The second technical is at least debatable. During the third quarter, Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris got tangled up battling for position in the post. Words were had. Porzingis came in and pushed Morris. The refs gave Morris and Porzingis the double-technical, but that was two for Porzingis and he was ejected.

My opinion: It’s the playoffs, that’s a no-call. Nothing to see here, move along. Warn everyone if you want, but let the players play.

Porzingis had 14 points and six rebounds at the time he was ejected.

Former NBA official turned league spokesman from the Replay Center Steve Javie came on sounding like a police union president defending his guys, saying that these were legit calls.

NBA players — and one very rich quarterback — agree with me.

It’s the playoffs — let the players’ play.

Young stars Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown spark Boston Game 1 win over Philadelphia

Boston Philadephia
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 17, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum had career playoff highs of 32 points and 13 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-101 on Monday in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

“Offensively, it doesn’t feel like he’s got 32 at the end of the night,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He just plays the game within himself. He did a lot of good things tonight.”

Jaylen Brown scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.

“Jaylen Brown in the last period was exceptional,” 76ers coach Brett Brown said. “It’s true that Jayson Tatum to start was excellent. You have to give them credit for how good they are at creating their own shot. I hope that we can do a better job of defending them in some of the schemes that we’re trying to execute.”

Kemba Walker added 19 points for the Celtics.

Joel Embiid had 26 points and 16 rebounds and Josh Richardson and Alec Burks each added 18 points for the 76ers.

Embiid took the loss hard.

“I’ve got to do more,” he said. “Whatever the stats are, I’ve got to do more. I’ve got one job to do — carry us. I’m going to need my teammates to help me.”

Philadelphia nearly pulled off the win without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who is out indefinitely after left knee surgery.

Tatum scored 15 points in the second quarter to give the Celtics a 55-49 lead at halftime.

The 76ers went on a 15-0 run late in the third quarter to take an 81-75 lead, and Philadelphia led 85-81 heading into the fourth.

The Celtics went on a 9-0 run that included seven points by Brown to take a 92-86 lead, and Boston pushed the lead to 10 before the 76ers made a final push. Philadelphia cut Boston’s lead to 103-100 on a 3-pointer by Richardson with 59 seconds remaining, but the Celtics made 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute.

“Philly, they’re not going to go away,” Tatum said. “They’re a tough team. It’s the playoffs. You’ve got to come together as a team. You’ve got to play hard. You ain’t going to be perfect. That’s what we did. We came together and stuck it out.”

Gordon Hayward limped off the court with about three minutes remaining after his foot came down on teammate Daniel Theis’ left foot. Stevens said it was a sprained ankle.

Rajon Rondo “medically cleared” to return, not expected to play in Game 1

Rajon Rondo return
Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 17, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT
Rajon Rondo was expected to miss the entire Lakers’ entire first-round series against the Trail Blazers due to his fractured thumb.

Or not. Rondo is back in the bubble and cleared quarantine, and ready to return. Laker coach Frank Vogel said Monday his point guard has been medically cleared, but don’t expect to see Rondo Tuesday night in the Lakers playoff opener against the Trail Blazers. Via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

Rondo’s return would be welcome to the Lakers as they head into a tougher-than-usual 1/8 first-round series. Rondo came off the bench for the Lakers this season, averaging 7.1 points and five assists a game. More importantly, he was the guy running the offense when LeBron James was off the court, something the Lakers found difficult to replace.

However, he doesn’t help much against Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum; Rondo is not the defender and player he once was.

In his absence, Dion Waiters showed he deserved a bigger role as a shot creator. Also, Kyle Kuzma suddenly shot like the long-lost Curry brother and overall played his best basketball in the bubble.

Fred VanVleet, Toronto rain threes on Brooklyn, cruise to Game 1 win

Toronto Brooklyn
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 17, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 30 points and led Toronto’s sizzling 3-point attack as the defending NBA champion Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-110 in the opening game of their first-round playoff series Monday.

VanVleet went 8-of-10 from 3-point range and the Raptors shot 22 of 44 from beyond the arc as a team. VanVleet also had 11 assists with only one turnover, becoming the first Raptor in franchise history to combine 30-plus points and 10-plus assists in a playoff game.

“We didn’t really get that playoff atmosphere in terms of that, but I thought we hyped ourselves up,” VanVleet said. “I thought this is the most locked in we’ve been all year. It felt like guys were amped up and energized. Having won one (title), it kind of puts you at a peace throughout the year, and now it’s time to kick it into gear. I thought we were pretty engaged. I loved our energy, our attentitiveness and focus. That’s all you can ask for.”

Toronto, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, grabbed a 68-35 lead with less than five minutes left in the first half. Brooklyn got that margin all the way down to eight late in the third quarter, but the Raptors regained control and won convincingly.

“Everything was rolling, right?” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “It’s an NBA game (against) a team that’s been playing extremely well, you know they’re going to make their run a little bit. I was certainly happy to see us answer back once we kind of regrouped.”

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points off the bench for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Kyle Lowry had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists with no turnovers. Marc Gasol scored 13, OG Anunoby had 12 and Terence Davis added 11.

Brooklyn’s Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 26 to match a career high. Joe Harris scored 19. Caris LeVert had 15 points and 15 assists, while Jarrett Allen collected 15 points and 12 rebounds. Garrett Temple added 12 points.

This game shaped up as a blowout in the early going. One sequence late in the first quarter exemplified the Raptors’ dominance.

Toronto’s Norman Powell took a foot to the groin area from Temple, who had appeared to kick his foot up because he’d lost his balance. After a timeout, Powell promptly hit a 3-pointer on the other end of the floor.

Even after Brooklyn went on a 16-5 run to close the second quarter, Toronto led 73-51 at halftime.

Brooklyn played much better in the second half and threatened to make a game of it. A 3-pointer by Luwawu-Cabarrot capped a 19-6 spurt that cut Toronto’s lead to 90-82 with 2:06 left in the third period.

The Nets were still within nine early in the fourth quarter before VanVleet made a pair of 3-pointers during a 12-4 run. Brooklyn wouldn’t threaten again.

“Give Toronto credit,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They are the champions, have played on the big stage before. It seems like they were trying to deliver an early message to the group. I did like the way our group responded after halftime and accepted that first punch from Toronto. The rounds will continue.”

Toronto never trailed all day, a notable departure from how the Raptors usually open the playoffs.

The Raptors had lost their opening playoff game five of the last six years even though they were the higher-seeded team in each of those matchups. That included a 2014 series with Brooklyn that the Nets eventually won in seven games, though Lowry is the only remaining player from both teams who appeared in that competition.

Toronto has still managed to win its last four first-round series. The Raptors lost their first playoff game 104-101 to Orlando but went on to win that series in five and later earn their first NBA title.

