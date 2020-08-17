Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis ejected on two soft technicals; NBA players rip call

It’s the playoffs. Games are intense — let the players show some emotion. It’s a game of passion, let them show it.
The officiating crew for Game 1 of the Clippers and Mavericks didn’t see it that way — they called it tight on Kristaps Porzingis and he was ejected on two questionable technicals.
The first technical was flat out soft. Porzingis went to block Paul George at the rim, got called for the foul, didn’t like the call and reacted by punching the air. He got one of the league’s “respect the game” technicals for allegedly showing up the officials.
TERRIBLE CALL!!! They called this a foul… Tech on KP. @NBAOfficial pic.twitter.com/P034lGGcXS
There is no way that should be a technical in an emotional playoff game.
The second technical is at least debatable. During the third quarter, Luka Doncic and Marcus Morris got tangled up battling for position in the post. Words were had. Porzingis came in and pushed Morris. The refs gave Morris and Porzingis the double-technical, but that was two for Porzingis and he was ejected.
My opinion: It’s the playoffs, that’s a no-call. Nothing to see here, move along. Warn everyone if you want, but let the players play.
Porzingis had 14 points and six rebounds at the time he was ejected.
Former NBA official turned league spokesman from the Replay Center Steve Javie came on
sounding like a police union president defending his guys, saying that these were legit calls.
NBA players — and one very rich quarterback — agree with me.
Man that was BOGUS AS HELL MAN!!!!! Cmon man. 🤦🏾♂️
…you can’t eject him Kristaps for that. Protecting the Mavs best player. That’s bad.
No ejection in the playoffs man
That’s trash man! 🗑 #NBAPlayoffs
That ejection is super soft…
It’s the playoffs — let the players’ play.