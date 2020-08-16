Utah’s Mike Conley leaves bubble to attend birth of son

By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2020, 2:14 PM EDT
Utah point guard Mike Conley — who has played his best basketball of the season in the restart — has left the NBA’s Orlando campus to attend the birth of his son.

The Jazz made the announcement Sunday.

Family should always come before basketball (and congratulations to the Conley family). However, what would have been an off-season birth most years will impact the Jazz in the playoffs this season.

Utah starts its playoff series against Denver on Monday, and games will be played every other day. If Conley has a negative coronavirus test every day he is outside the bubble he will have a four-day quarantine upon return. Meaning, expect Conley to miss the first three games of this first-round series (in theory he could miss only two, but it’s unlikely).

Conley has been playing his best basketball of the season in Orlando, averaging 18 points and five assists a game in the bubble. More importantly, the Jazz have been +13.5 per 100 possessions when Conley was on the court.

Not having Conley or Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist surgery) messes with the Jazz rotations heading into this series.

Utah is in a tough spot, but Denver has not impressed at the restart, either (outside of Michael Porter Jr.). This is going to be one fascinating series.

Utah’s Ed Davis to miss start of Denver series with knee injury

Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT
No Bojan Bogdanovic, the team’s second-leading scorer this season, out due to wrist surgery.

No Mike Conley, at least for the first couple of games of the series, so he can be there when his son is born.

All that’s bad news for Utah, and now it gets worse: solid backup big man Ed Davis is out of the first round for the Jazz as well, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Davis, battling injuries, played a limited role for the Jazz this season, and that was the case in the bubble as well. Still, he is the kind of solid veteran that Utah could have used more of in the playoffs, a guy coach Quinn Snyder could have trusted.

Denver and Utah tip-off the NBA playoffs from Orlando at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The Nuggets have and Jazz have been evenly matched much of the season, including at the restart where both have struggled to find their form. Whichever team finds their footing first will win this series, and injuries could play a significant role in that.

Five things that have to happen for Portland to upset Lakers

By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT
Portland is battle-tested, having just played eight meaningful seeding games at the NBA’s restart in Orlando, followed by a dramatic play-in game win on Saturday. They have the bubble MVP in Damian Lillard. The Trail Blazers are as hot a team as the league has right now.

The Lakers looked like a team trying to find reasons to be motivated the past two weeks (leading the silly notion from LeBron James‘ the Lakers had to lock down the No. 1 seed because nobody thought they could do it). The Lakers went 3-5 with the second-worst offense in the bubble and a whole lot of shots clanging off rims.

Does all that mean Portland has a real chance of a historic 1-8 upset in the first round of the playoffs?

Or, does it mean the Lakers need to get punched in the face to wake up, to realize they face a genuine challenge, then start playing like a No. 1 seed again? (Just like the 2014 Spurs, who got pushed to seven games by Dallas in the first round, but by the Finals were playing the most beautiful team basketball the league has ever seen in shredding the Heat.)

“They’re the No. 1 seed in the West for a reason,” Lillard said Saturday after Portland’s win. “They’ve got the best player in the world on their team. But at the same time, we didn’t fight as hard as we fought in the bubble to just say, ‘All right, we’re the eighth seed’ and just go out here and get beat up on.”

If the Trail Blazers are going to make this a series — and maybe pull off the upset — here are five things that need to happen.

1) The Lakers have to keep missing shots

Los Angeles looked out of sync during the seeding games — not just a little out of sync, either — but a part of that was they could not knock down shots. The team’s true shooting percentage of 53.7 was second-worst in the bubble (Washington, to answer your question). The Lakers shot 30.3% from three as a team through the seeding games.

Or, look at the Lakers’ shot chart from the bubble.

The Lakers shot okay at the rim, but their three-point shooting in the seeding games was awful: Danny Green 25%, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope shot 27.5%, Alex Caruso 15.4%, Dion Waiters 23.3%, Anthony Davis 29.2%, and J.R. Smith 9.1%. That’s what a slump looks like.

If the Lakers fall to the Trail Blazers (or even get pushed to a Game 7), some of those wounds will have to be self-inflicted. The Lakers will have to help beat themselves, and shooting like this certainly helps that cause.

2) Portland has to figure out how to slow LeBron James and Anthony Davis

Good luck with that.

Who are the Blazers going to match up on LeBron? Gary Trent Jr.? He’s gritty but undersized for that assignment. Mario Hezonja? Yikes. Carmelo Anthony? Double yikes. This is why Portland players were trying to find a way to get Trevor Ariza into the bubble after it started, he would have helped a lot in this matchup. Portland has no good options to cover LeBron, and even if they did, he is the master of having a pick set to get the matchup he wants. LeBron is poised to have a monster series.

Davis is another matchup nightmare, although Portland fares slightly better here. The combination of Zach Collins and Jusuf Nurkic up front means Portland starts with the physical size to match the Lakers. Collins cannot begin to guard the versatility of Davis, and Nurkic isn’t going to stay in front of AD on the perimeter, but they have the size to make a few plays. Portland also brings the athletic Hassan Whiteside off the bench, and he plays well when challenged and focused — if AD doesn’t get your focus, then who will?

This is the Lakers’ secret weapon in every round, their top two are unstoppable. Portland, however, has to find a way to slow them to have any hope.

3) Damian Lillard has to keep playing like the bubble MVP…

Does anyone doubt Lillard is going to keep up his MVP level of play?

Lillard is a particular problem for the Lakers because they lack the personnel to deal with small, quick guards who can score — Lillard averaged 36 points a game against the Lakers this season. He’s going to have to keep doing that and better, although his performance should not be in question.

4) …And he’s going to need help.

For Portland to have a chance, its bench and role players have to dramatically outplay their Lakers’ counterparts.

Portland has other stars, and we saw that against Memphis in the play-in game. CJ McCollum is better with a fractured back than 95% of the league. How much this team missed Jusuf Nurkic has been evident throughout the restart because he can score, rebound, and pass. The Lakers will at times do what Memphis did — double Lillard out high, take the ball out of his hands, and dare any other Trail Blazer to beat them. McCollum can do that. Nurkic can score and is a strong passer as a big man who can find the open guy. That’s where Trent Jr. and ‘Melo and everyone else needs to knock down their shots.

Portland’s role players will need to win them this series.

It should be noted the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma probably played the best basketball of his career in the bubble. He was hitting threes (44.4%) and was making efforts — and second efforts — in defense we haven’t seen from him consistently. LeBron said he was the third Lakers’ scoring option, he has to live up to that billing.

5) Carmelo Anthony’s defense can’t be an anchor

We need to give ‘Melo credit: He slimmed down, worked harder on defense in the bubble and made more second efforts defensively than we can remember seeing. He played better on that end.

He’s still not a strong defender, and LeBron is merciless —’Melo will get targeted. Memphis did it on Saturday (trying to drag Anthony and Whiteside into pick-and-rolls), the Lakers are better at it.

Portland’s catch-22 is they need Anthony on the floor, he has become an important floor spacer in their offense. He averaged 16.5 points per game and shot 47% from three in the bubble. Coach Terry Stotts needs to keep Anthony on the court without him getting abused from mismatches on the other end.

It’s all a lot to ask, but that’s why eight seeds almost never beat one seeds.

Almost.

So you’re telling me there’s a chance…”

Ja Morant says he played last four games with fractured thumb

Ja Morant thumb
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT
Ja Morant was a force of nature in the second half against Portland in the NBA’s play-in game, scoring 24 of his 35 points on the day, slashing into the paint, setting up teammates, and nearly willing Memphis to a win that would have forced a second play-in game.

He did it all with a fractured thumb.

Morant said it happened against Toronto in the seeding games and he played through it. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“For the past four games, since the Raptors game, I was out there playing with a fractured thumb,” Morant said Saturday.

There are no details on exactly what kind of fracture, but it was minor enough that the Grizzlies sent their young star out to play. (It may be an avulsion fracture, near a ligament in the thumb, that would heal quickly and have no long-term impact.)

The soon-to-be Rookie of the Year played against Portland with a black brace that wrapped around his right hand and protecting his thumb. That is his shooting hand. Morant shot 13-of-28 for the game, with just nine of those shots coming outside the paint (he hit four). Portland went under every pick, dropped its big man, and dared Morant to shoot jumpers, but in the second half Morant just used that space as a runway to gain momentum for his drives into the paint.

Morant was more upset about losing than his thumb.

“I can say I’m disappointed, definitely, with losing,” Morant said. “Nobody likes to lose. But I mean, the positive side, we know we were right there. Just were two games away [from the playoffs]. So, we know we just go back to work and just get ready for next season.”

A Morant that improves this offseason should scare the rest of the league.

Peja Stojakovic joins Vlade Divac in stepping down from Sacramento

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
Associated PressAug 16, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A day after Vlade Divac stepped down as Sacramento Kings general manager, Peja Stojakovic resigned as assistant GM on Saturday.

Another former great from the franchise, Stojakovic had worked in front office executive roles since 2015 – the past two as assistant general manager.

Joe Dumars was appointed interim GM on Friday when the Kings announced Divac’s departure after a 14th straight season without a playoff berth. That’s the longest active drought in the NBA and one shy of the record.

The Kings went 39-43 in the 2018-19 season, showing progress under coach Dave Joerger. But the team fired Joerger after the season and replaced him with Luke Walton. Sacramento then went 31-41 this season, plus had a lackluster performance at the NBA restart.