Tyronn Lue Chauncey Billus
Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Tyronn Lue talking with Chauncey Billups about being assistant coach

By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s a good chance Tyronn Lue will be a head coach again somewhere in the NBA next season. The former Cavaliers head coach is the lead assistant for Doc Rivers and the Clippers right now, but he’s been linked to the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans jobs already. Expect his name to come up when the Houston Rockets job opens up and if there is an opening in Philadelphia. Somebody is going to hire a guy who coached a team to three straight Finals and won a ring.

If Lue gets hired, he may bring Chauncey Billups along as an assistant, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Teams are aware that Lue has been talking with Chauncey Billups about joining his potential staff as an associate head coach, sources tell ESPN. Billups had been grooming himself for a top front-office role but turned down the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017, and his interest in leaving television for the team side has evolved from the front office to coaching, sources said.

Owners and executives had courted Billups because of his innate ability to lead men in the NBA, and a belief that his intelligence, instincts and work ethic would translate  front office or coaching — however he decided to proceed.

Lue and Billups are good friends.

No team is going to hire Lue just because of Billups. Still, the possibility the veteran coach could bring along the sought-after newcomer is intriguing (Lue’s agent has to be happy with this story being out there). Especially to a team with star power that the coach needs to reach and motivate — Billups had a gift for that during his playing days.

Lue had a chance to coach the Lakers last year, but GM Rob Pelinka would only offer him a three-year contract and Lue believed his stature earned him a five-year deal (much more the standard among established NBA coaches). Lue is willing to wait it out for a job he thinks is a good one, and one where he will be treated fairly. That opportunity may come up this summer.

Ja Morant says he played last four games with fractured thumb

Ja Morant thumb
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2020, 1:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ja Morant was a force of nature in the second half against Portland in the NBA’s play-in game, scoring 24 of his 35 points on the day, slashing into the paint, setting up teammates, and nearly willing Memphis to a win that would have forced a second play-in game.

He did it all with a fractured thumb.

Morant said it happened against Toronto in the seeding games and he played through it. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“For the past four games, since the Raptors game, I was out there playing with a fractured thumb,” Morant said Saturday.

There are no details on exactly what kind of fracture, but it was minor enough that the Grizzlies sent their young star out to play. (It may be an avulsion fracture, near a ligament in the thumb, that would heal quickly and have no long-term impact.)

The soon-to-be Rookie of the Year played against Portland with a black brace that wrapped around his right hand and protecting his thumb. That is his shooting hand. Morant shot 13-of-28 for the game, with just nine of those shots coming outside the paint (he hit four). Portland went under every pick, dropped its big man, and dared Morant to shoot jumpers, but in the second half Morant just used that space as a runway to gain momentum for his drives into the paint.

Morant was more upset about losing than his thumb.

“I can say I’m disappointed, definitely, with losing,” Morant said. “Nobody likes to lose. But I mean, the positive side, we know we were right there. Just were two games away [from the playoffs]. So, we know we just go back to work and just get ready for next season.”

A Morant that improves this offseason should scare the rest of the league.

Peja Stojakovic joins Vlade Divac in stepping down from Sacramento

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli
Associated PressAug 16, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A day after Vlade Divac stepped down as Sacramento Kings general manager, Peja Stojakovic resigned as assistant GM on Saturday.

Another former great from the franchise, Stojakovic had worked in front office executive roles since 2015 – the past two as assistant general manager.

Joe Dumars was appointed interim GM on Friday when the Kings announced Divac’s departure after a 14th straight season without a playoff berth. That’s the longest active drought in the NBA and one shy of the record.

The Kings went 39-43 in the 2018-19 season, showing progress under coach Dave Joerger. But the team fired Joerger after the season and replaced him with Luke Walton. Sacramento then went 31-41 this season, plus had a lackluster performance at the NBA restart.

Adam Silver backs idea of having play-in series every year

Adam Silver play-in
FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 16, 2020, 7:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When Adam Silver presented the owners a series of changes he thought would help the game, much of the focus was on his proposal for a mid-season tournament just like European soccer. That and a shorter season.

One of those ideas — one rejected by team basketball people and ultimately the owners — was a four-team play-in tournament for the final seeds in each conference. The hope was to engage more teams (and fan bases) at the end of the season rather than have those fans talking about tanking and lottery odds. Plus, it was more television revenue and added drama at the end of the season with must-win games.

The NBA’s restart of a stalled and shortened season in Orlando gave Silver a chance to try it out in a modified form — Saturday Portland beat Memphis to get into the playoffs. The play-in generated a lot of buzz at the restart.  Adam Silver told Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated he would like to see a play-in series every year.

“I do see this as something we would embrace going forward,” Silver said. “As you know I’ve been talking about it for a while. We saw this as an opportunity to institute a form of it. I’m not sure if this would be the exact format going forward. But this is something we’d like to see stay.”

Don’t bet on it. At least not for a while.

The play-in did its job in Orlando — it generated interest and drama. Phoenix went 8-0 and almost pushed its way into the play-in, forcing Memphis and Portland to win their final games to hold their spot. With all the meaningful seeding set by the end of the restart, the play-in what people watched.

However, traditionalists tend to win out in the NBA. Silver’s play-in proposal was tied to a slightly shorter season (78 games), something owners shot down. That’s not changing now. Next season, after losing revenue and in-arena games this season, owners have made it clear they want to see 82 games, and as many of those as possible with fans in the building.

Silver, however, is playing the long game. He can wait. Expect him to bring up the play-in series again, now that he’s seen it can work. It’s all a matter of timing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo frustrated with Bucks level of play, 3-5 record

By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Milwaukee Bucks treated the eight seeding games like the preseason: Limited minutes for stars, trying out funky lineups, getting deep bench guys run, keeping key players healthy, and not stressing over wins and losses. The Bucks’ massive lead for the No. 1 seed in the East afforded them the luxury of being casual.

It was all a little too casual for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is not happy with the team’s play through the seeding games, he told reporters, as relayed by Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“It wasn’t frustrating because we were losing. Like, losing is part of basketball, losing is part of the game, but, obviously, what was frustrating because at times I think we wasn’t ourselves,” Antetokounmpo said following Saturday’s practice. “We wasn’t moving the ball as much as I wanted to move the ball or as much as [coach Mike Budenholzer] wants us to move the ball. We wasn’t defending as hard. As I said, there was times that we were ourselves, where we were the No. 1 team in the league on defense, but there were times that we showed that and there was times that we didn’t.”

“I think the most frustrating part for me was probably the Memphis game, sitting in the hotel and not being able to be out there to help my teammates compete and win a game and losing a lot of money. But, yeah, this is over. This is in the past. Now it’s playoff time.”

Antetokounmpo watched the last game from his hotel room after headbutting Moe Wagner in the previous game, earning him a one-game suspension. The Greek Freak is an intense competitor, meaning sitting out games, or losing even meaningless games, eats at him. Even if it doesn’t ultimately matter.

While Antetokounmpo missed his final game, he played well enough overall to make the second-team All Seeding Games team. The Bucks as a team were pretty pedestrian, 10th in defensive rating and middle-of-the-pack on offense. Expect that to change now that the games get serious.

Tuesday the Bucks tip-off their first-round playoff series against Orlando.

That’s when there should be no malaise — the Magic are a solid team, but not a threat to the Bucks. At least the Bucks we saw in the first two-thirds of the season. If Antetokounmpo is frustrated with his team’s play a couple of games into that series, this is a very different conversation.

For now, it’s probably just bad news for the Magic that there is a fired up and frustrated Antetokounmpo about to unleash on them.