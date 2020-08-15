Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin denies ex-wife’s abuse accusations

Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin – filling in for Nick Nurse – served as Toronto’s acting head coach for a win over the 76ers on Wednesday. “For one night, I felt like Cinderella,” Griffin said afterward.
Griffin’s moment in the spotlight drew attention to abuse claims his ex-wife, Audrey Griffin, had been making online for months.
Audrey Griffin:
How can someone do ALL of this and get away with it… @SmithRaps @Tadj315 @CBCNews @SteveClarkeMLB @vivekmjacob @Gleasonavenue @ShamsCharania @MaheshNYCTO @AaronBenRose @michaelgrange @kiranhothi @spencesmi @JLew1050 @KCJHoop @SmithRaps @Bulls_Jay @nba @Raptors #AdrianGriffin pic.twitter.com/qZ1ID82tHs
— Audrey R Griffin MAEd (@sincerelyaud_) August 13, 2020
The Toronto Raptors and lead assistant coach Adrian Griffin have issued a joint statement addressing accusations of domestic abuse shared in social media posts by Griffin’s ex-wife on Thursday, Aug. 14.
Statement from Adrian Griffin:
“This morning, accusations were made against me on social media by my former wife that I vehemently deny. We are involved in a longstanding legal dispute over alimony and child support arrangements. I am disappointed to have to address false accusations in this way, and I apologize for any distraction this has potentially caused for our team at this important time.”
Statement from the Toronto Raptors:
“When we saw these allegations this morning, we were dismayed – Adrian is a valuable member of our team. Our leadership immediately spoke with him, and he flatly denied the allegations in the posts. We will support the process as he and his former partner settle these matters.”
Griffin was also reportedly a candidate for the Bulls head-coaching job, which opened today.
Hopefully, the truth will emerge and justice will be served.