Portland’s Damian Lillard named seeding games MVP

By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
The NBA restart bubble gave us surprises — from the Suns going 8-0 and almost making the playoffs, to the much-hyped Pelicans going an ugly 2-6 — but one thing we knew going in rang true:

Damian Lillard can light it up.

His dominating performances lifting the Trail Blazers to the West play-in game made him the unanimous choice for Seeding Games MVP. The NBA announced the All-Seeding Games teams on Saturday (these awards are based only on the eight seeding games). The awards were voted on by media members in the bubble for the seeding games.

Lillard led the bubble in scoring at 37.6 points per game, but what won him the MVP was his performance in the final three games when his team needed it to qualify for the play-in — 61 points, then 51, then 42 in the final seeding game. Lillard was the emotional leader who set the tone for his team and refused to let them lose. That is an MVP.

Lillard was the unanimous first choice for MVP. Phoenix’s Devin Booker finished second, followed by Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, and Houston’s James Harden.

Here are the All-Seeding Games teams:

FIRST TEAM
 SECOND TEAM
Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)
Devin Booker (Suns) Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)
T.J. Warren (Pacers) Kristaps Porzingis (Mavericks)
Luka Doncic (Mavericks) Caris LeVert (Nets)
James Harden (Rockets) Michael Porter Jr. (Nuggets)

DeMar DeRozan of the Spurs and Paul George of the Clippers were the players who finished with the most votes just out of the running.

Jusuf Nurkic: ‘I didn’t want to play’ Saturday after grandmother dies

Jusuf Nurkic grandmother
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT
Just as the seeding games were tipping off in the NBA’s restart bubble a couple of weeks ago, Portland center Jusuf Nurkic told reporters his grandmother was in a coma due to COVID-19.

Saturday morning, just hours before tip-off of the first play-in game, Nurkic took to Instagram to announce his grandmother’s death.

Coach Terry Stotts said the Blazers held a moment of silence as a team in her honor before the game, but Nurkic admitted after Portland’s dramatic win he didn’t want to play (hat tip Ben Golliver of the Washington Post).

“I didn’t want to play. She made me play, I guess… I already came [to the bubble], all those decisions to stay here, be with the team, so I think she wanted me to play. I’m glad we win and we’re in the playoffs, what we came for.”

Nurkic talked about his grandmother, her condition, and urged people to take the coronavirus seriously back at the end of July.

“I want to say something for the record. The reason we’re here is the pandemic. I think people take for granted what’s going on out there in the world. Last couple days were the hardest days of my life. My grandma got COVID. She’s in the hospital. She’s in a coma. I think people don’t realize this s*** is real out there.”

Nurkic hadn’t played since March 2019 due to a severe leg injury, but back on the court at the Orlando restart he had been a critical part of Portland’s resurgence. Saturday he played with a heavy heart but dominated stretches of the first half. Memphis’ defensive strategy was to trap Damian Lillard and take the ball out of his hands, daring anyone else to beat them. Nurkic did. He had 15 points and 17 rebounds at the half, on his way to 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, plus 21 rebounds.

With the win, the Trail Blazers are in the playoff and off until Tuesday, when they face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of their series.

CJ McCollum leads Portland comeback to beat Memphis, advance to playoffs

By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Portland just had too many weapons. Jusuf Nurkic was a problem in the first half (15 points and 17 rebounds before the break). Damian Lillard was his bubble MVP self, with 31 points and 10 assists.

But when the Trail Blazers needed buckets in the fourth quarter to come back on and then hold off the Grizzlies, it was CJ McCollum with some clutch late threes.

Throw in a dagger three from Carmelo Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 to take the play-in game and win this mini-series.

Portland will face the Lakers Tuesday night in the first game of their series. Memphis is headed home.

If the Grizzlies had won this game — and they came incredibly close behind 35 points and eight assists from Rookie of the Year to be Ja Morant — the two teams would have played Sunday in a second play-in game, and that one would have been winner-take-all.

“I was thinking I don’t want to play again tomorrow,” McCollum said when asked postgame what he was thinking with those key threes. “We had to get this done tonight, came out and make sure we finished them off.”

Before the game, Nurkic announced on Instagram that is grandmother, who lives in his native Bosnia, had died of COVID-19.

Nurkic came out with a heavy heart and put on a first-half clinic. Memphis went with the defensive strategy every team has used against Portland for years, trapping Lillard (and sometimes McCollum) out high, taking the ball out of their hands and daring anyone else to beat them. Nurkic did. He finished the game with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, plus he pulled down 21 rebounds.

Portland had pushed out to a 16-point first-quarter lead behind Nurkick, but Memphis bounced back in the second quarter when it attacked Anthony and Hassan Whiteside in the pick-and-roll.

Portland went under picks and gave Morant space to shoot in the first half and it worked, the rookie struggled to find his shot consistently or an offensive groove. In the second half he started using that space given him to attack and get rolling downhill, and the result was 24 points and 10 assists in the second half alone.

Portland also lost starting four Zach Collins for the second half due to ankle inflammation, which thrust rookie Wenyen Gabriel into a bigger role.

It was close late, and when Memphis switched its best perimeter defender (Dillon Brooks) onto McCollum, the Trail Blazers gave the ball to the bubble MVP. He didn’t just score, he made the right read — and Carmelo stuck the dagger in the Grizzlies’ playoff dreams.

Memphis may not have gotten the win, but they got big nights from three of their young stars: Morant, Brooks (20 points and some quality defense) and Brandon Clarke (20 points). That they pushed a seasoned, veteran team in a playoff setting bodes well for them next season and into the future.

Portland, finally healthy, looks like the 53-win team of a season ago that made the conference finals.

Getting past LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers in the first round may prove too big a mountain to climb, but this is a team better poised to do it than any of the other contenders for the eighth seed. Portland is not going to be a pushover, the Lakers are going to shoot better than they have in the bubble and be more focused to advance.

If the Lakers aren’t ready, we know what Lillard and company can do.

New Orleans Pelicans fire head coach Alvin Gentry

By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT
No team entered the NBA restart bubble in Orlando with the buzz of the New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson was back, they had an All-Star in Brandon Ingram and solid veterans such as J.J. Redick and Jrue Holiday around them. With all that, no team was as disappointing in the bubble as the Pelicans, who went 2-6. They looked like they were going through the motions, and all season long were less than the sum of their parts.

Saturday New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry paid the price for that and was fired, the team announced. The story was broken by Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez of ESPN and soon after confirmed by the organization.

It was not a surprise. Gentry was considered on shaky ground before teams flew to Florida and the disappointing play of his team while there led to team VP of basketball operations David Griffin making the change. (A sitting coach is always on shaky ground when the management above him changes, as happened with Gentry.) While Zion was not in the bubble the entire time, this is still a talented roster, one that came out like it was just going through the motions, with Lonzo Ball reportedly having checked out. No one seemed focused on the opportunity to make the postseason. That attitude is why the Pelicans fired their coach.

“I want to thank Alvin for his contributions to the Pelicans and the New Orleans community,” Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “We believe that making a head coaching change is necessary at this time. I truly appreciate Alvin’s leadership, dedication and perseverance through some challenging circumstances over the past five seasons. He will always be a part of our Pelicans family, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our intention moving forward is to find the right head coach that will guide this Pelicans team to compete for championships. That is what our fans deserve.”

Clippers lead assistant Tyronn Lue and Lakers lead assistant Jason Kidd — two veteran coaches who are considered player-friendly — were mentioned as potential replacements by ESPN and Marc Stein of the New York Times. Lue and Kidd have both been mentioned in connection with the open Brooklyn Nets coaching job. Both also are in the Orlando bubble with their respective teams as the playoffs are about to begin (and both likely will be there for a while). Another name to watch is current Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni, who is not expected to be brought back with the Rockets and favors the kind of up-tempo system that would suit Zion. n

The challenge with big-name replacements in New Orleans is money — this is the smallest market in the NBA and ownership has been hit hard by the economic slowdown in the wake of the coronavirus. Lue, Kidd, and D’Antoni will be expensive and demand five-year contracts. The Pelicans could look at seasoned assistant coaches who have not yet held a top spot — Sam Cassell, Ime Udoka, and there are many others — who could do the job and come at a price more within their budget.

The key for whoever gets the head coaching job is to form a strong bond with Zion, the future of the franchise, and figure out how to get the most out of him.

 

 

 

Portland, Memphis where they want to be as play-in series tips-off

Associated PressAug 15, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Heroics were needed to get Portland and Memphis on the doorstep of the playoffs.

For the Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard averaged more than 50 points — with a shot from a step inside midcourt in there as one of his many highlights — to lead the way in three consecutive down-to-the-wire, season-on-the-line victories.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas became the first teammates in Memphis history to post triple-doubles in what turned out to be a must-win game as well.

And now, the mission isn’t done yet for either club. Portland and Memphis meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern) in Game 1 of the Western Conference play-in series. The Trail Blazers have the upper hand by finishing the seeding-game portion of the NBA’s restart ahead of the Grizzlies. Portland needs one win, Memphis needs two to advance to a first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We’re where we want to be,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “And so, I don’t think anybody’s over the moon right now. We know that we’ve got a tough opponent in Memphis, so there was no time to really celebrate.”

Had the Blazers lost any of their last three games, they could be home already. Lillard has scored 51, 61 and 42 points, respectively, in those three games — and had to sweat out a last-second shot by Brooklyn in a one-point Portland win on Thursday night that determined their play-in fate.

“I think mentally I’ll be fine,” Lillard said. “I think physically, it’ll obviously be some fatigue here. But I think it won’t be as hard as you might think because there’s a lot riding on these games. Every game that we’ve been playing, our last three or four games, has been like our season is on the line.”

The Grizzlies came into the restart at Walt Disney World in control of the play-in race, then sputtered before winning the game they needed to on Thursday against Milwaukee to clinch a spot.

Morant said he remembers when the Grizzlies were ranked 27th coming into the season in a 30-team league. He’s used that slight as fuel ever since.

“Now look at us,” Morant said. “Being that underdog doesn’t matter to us at all. We love being the underdog. It’s just extra motivation, fuel to the fire. It just makes our success even better, coming in and being the underdog.”

Game 2, if necessary, will be Sunday. The series for the play-in winner against the Lakers begins Tuesday.