Giannis Antetokounmpo frustrated with Bucks level of play, 3-5 record

By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
The Milwaukee Bucks treated the eight seeding games like the preseason: Limited minutes for stars, trying out funky lineups, getting deep bench guys run, keeping key players healthy, and not stressing over wins and losses. The Bucks’ massive lead for the No. 1 seed in the East afforded them the luxury of being casual.

It was all a little too casual for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is not happy with the team’s play through the seeding games, he told reporters, as relayed by Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“It wasn’t frustrating because we were losing. Like, losing is part of basketball, losing is part of the game, but, obviously, what was frustrating because at times I think we wasn’t ourselves,” Antetokounmpo said following Saturday’s practice. “We wasn’t moving the ball as much as I wanted to move the ball or as much as [coach Mike Budenholzer] wants us to move the ball. We wasn’t defending as hard. As I said, there was times that we were ourselves, where we were the No. 1 team in the league on defense, but there were times that we showed that and there was times that we didn’t.

“I think the most frustrating part for me was probably the Memphis game, sitting in the hotel and not being able to be out there to help my teammates compete and win a game and losing a lot of money. But, yeah, this is over. This is in the past. Now it’s playoff time.”

Antetokounmpo watched the last game from his hotel room after headbutting Moe Wagner in the previous game, earning him a one-game suspension. The Greek Freak is an intense competitor, meaning sitting out games, or losing even meaningless games, eats at him. Even if it doesn’t ultimately matter.

While Antetokounmpo missed his final game, he played well enough overall to make the second-team All Seeding Games team. The Bucks as a team were pretty pedestrian, 10th in defensive rating and middle-of-the-pack on offense. Expect that to change now that the games get serious.

Tuesday the Bucks tip-off their first-round playoff series against Orlando.

That’s when there should be no malaise — the Magic are a solid team, but not a threat to the Bucks. At least the Bucks we saw in the first two-thirds of the season. If Antetokounmpo is frustrated with his team’s play a couple of games into that series, this is a very different conversation.

For now, it’s probably just bad news for the Magic that there is a fired up and frustrated Antetokounmpo about to unleash on them.

Jimmy Butler running $20 a cup coffee business out of Disney hotel room

Jimmy butler coffee
Kim Klement - Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
And you thought the prices at Philz Coffee was exorbitant…

Jimmy Butler is running a coffee shop out of his hotel room on the Walt Disney World Resort campus — at $20 a cup. Butler joked about this with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on “The Jump” a while back, saying it was impossible to get a good cup on the NBA restart campus, so he was taking matters into his own hands. It turns out he was not kidding. Teammate Myers Leonard outed him on social media.

Ira Winderman at the Sun-Sentinel has a good collection of photos as well as the story.

Butler’s agent confirmed all this and joked about trying to get quality coffee beans through the quarantine.

Why $20 a cup? Supply and demand. It’s that simple. If there’s no good coffee on the NBA restart campus and he can provide one, then he can charge whatever the market will pay. Apparently he thinks that’s $20 a cup — regardless of size.

It’s not about the money: Butler signed a four-year, $140 million contract with the Heat this offseason.

Butler will need all the caffeine matched up against T.J. Warren and the Pacers in the first round.

Jusuf Nurkic: ‘I didn’t want to play’ Saturday after grandmother dies

Jusuf Nurkic grandmother
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT
Just as the seeding games were tipping off in the NBA’s restart bubble a couple of weeks ago, Portland center Jusuf Nurkic told reporters his grandmother was in a coma due to COVID-19.

Saturday morning, just hours before tip-off of the first play-in game, Nurkic took to Instagram to announce his grandmother’s death.

Coach Terry Stotts said the Blazers held a moment of silence as a team in her honor before the game, but Nurkic admitted after Portland’s dramatic win he didn’t want to play (hat tip Ben Golliver of the Washington Post).

“I didn’t want to play. She made me play, I guess… I already came [to the bubble], all those decisions to stay here, be with the team, so I think she wanted me to play. I’m glad we win and we’re in the playoffs, what we came for.”

Nurkic talked about his grandmother, her condition, and urged people to take the coronavirus seriously back at the end of July.

“I want to say something for the record. The reason we’re here is the pandemic. I think people take for granted what’s going on out there in the world. Last couple days were the hardest days of my life. My grandma got COVID. She’s in the hospital. She’s in a coma. I think people don’t realize this s*** is real out there.”

Nurkic hadn’t played since March 2019 due to a severe leg injury, but back on the court at the Orlando restart he had been a critical part of Portland’s resurgence. Saturday he played with a heavy heart but dominated stretches of the first half. Memphis’ defensive strategy was to trap Damian Lillard and take the ball out of his hands, daring anyone else to beat them. Nurkic did. He had 15 points and 17 rebounds at the half, on his way to 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, plus 21 rebounds.

With the win, the Trail Blazers are in the playoff and off until Tuesday, when they face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of their series.

CJ McCollum leads Portland comeback to beat Memphis, advance to playoffs

By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 6:01 PM EDT
Portland just had too many weapons. Jusuf Nurkic was a problem in the first half (15 points and 17 rebounds before the break). Damian Lillard was his bubble MVP self, with 31 points and 10 assists.

But when the Trail Blazers needed buckets in the fourth quarter to come back on and then hold off the Grizzlies, it was CJ McCollum with some clutch late threes.

Throw in a dagger three from Carmelo Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 126-122 to take the play-in game and win this mini-series.

Portland will face the Lakers Tuesday night in the first game of their series. Memphis is headed home.

If the Grizzlies had won this game — and they came incredibly close behind 35 points and eight assists from Rookie of the Year to be Ja Morant — the two teams would have played Sunday in a second play-in game, and that one would have been winner-take-all.

“I was thinking I don’t want to play again tomorrow,” McCollum said when asked postgame what he was thinking with those key threes. “We had to get this done tonight, came out and make sure we finished them off.”

Before the game, Nurkic announced on Instagram that is grandmother, who lives in his native Bosnia, had died of COVID-19.

Nurkic came out with a heavy heart and put on a first-half clinic. Memphis went with the defensive strategy every team has used against Portland for years, trapping Lillard (and sometimes McCollum) out high, taking the ball out of their hands and daring anyone else to beat them. Nurkic did. He finished the game with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, plus he pulled down 21 rebounds.

Portland had pushed out to a 16-point first-quarter lead behind Nurkick, but Memphis bounced back in the second quarter when it attacked Anthony and Hassan Whiteside in the pick-and-roll.

Portland went under picks and gave Morant space to shoot in the first half and it worked, the rookie struggled to find his shot consistently or an offensive groove. In the second half he started using that space given him to attack and get rolling downhill, and the result was 24 points and 10 assists in the second half alone.

Portland also lost starting four Zach Collins for the second half due to ankle inflammation, which thrust rookie Wenyen Gabriel into a bigger role.

It was close late, and when Memphis switched its best perimeter defender (Dillon Brooks) onto McCollum, the Trail Blazers gave the ball to the bubble MVP. He didn’t just score, he made the right read — and Carmelo stuck the dagger in the Grizzlies’ playoff dreams.

Memphis may not have gotten the win, but they got big nights from three of their young stars: Morant, Brooks (20 points and some quality defense) and Brandon Clarke (20 points). That they pushed a seasoned, veteran team in a playoff setting bodes well for them next season and into the future.

Portland, finally healthy, looks like the 53-win team of a season ago that made the conference finals.

Getting past LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers in the first round may prove too big a mountain to climb, but this is a team better poised to do it than any of the other contenders for the eighth seed. Portland is not going to be a pushover, the Lakers are going to shoot better than they have in the bubble and be more focused to advance.

If the Lakers aren’t ready, we know what Lillard and company can do.

Portland’s Damian Lillard named seeding games MVP

By Kurt HelinAug 15, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
The NBA restart bubble gave us surprises — from the Suns going 8-0 and almost making the playoffs, to the much-hyped Pelicans going an ugly 2-6 — but one thing we knew going in rang true:

Damian Lillard can light it up.

His dominating performances lifting the Trail Blazers to the West play-in game made him the unanimous choice for Seeding Games MVP. The NBA announced the All-Seeding Games teams on Saturday (these awards are based only on the eight seeding games). The awards were voted on by media members in the bubble for the seeding games.

Lillard led the bubble in scoring at 37.6 points per game, but what won him the MVP was his performance in the final three games when his team needed it to qualify for the play-in — 61 points, then 51, then 42 in the final seeding game. Lillard was the emotional leader who set the tone for his team and refused to let them lose. That is an MVP.

Lillard was the unanimous first choice for MVP. Phoenix’s Devin Booker finished second, followed by Indiana’s T.J. Warren, Dallas’ Luka Doncic, and Houston’s James Harden.

Here are the All-Seeding Games teams:

FIRST TEAM
 SECOND TEAM
Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks)
Devin Booker (Suns) Kawhi Leonard (Clippers)
T.J. Warren (Pacers) Kristaps Porzingis (Mavericks)
Luka Doncic (Mavericks) Caris LeVert (Nets)
James Harden (Rockets) Michael Porter Jr. (Nuggets)

DeMar DeRozan of the Spurs and Paul George of the Clippers were the players who finished with the most votes just out of the running.