Chris Paul launches ball off Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler runs over CP3 in response

By Kurt HelinAug 13, 2020, 8:59 AM EDT
Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler didn’t need fans to ramp up their intensity Wednesday night.

Just before half of Oklahoma City’s dramatic win over Miami (which cost the Thunder a first-round pick), Paul was getting into it with Miami’s Duncan Robinson. They were jawing back and forth, with Paul draped all over the Heat shooter. Then, on a poor inbounds pass, Paul ripped the ball away from Robinson, lost his balance in doing so and was falling out of bounds, then full-on fired the ball at Robinson to get the out-of-bounds.

Jimmy Butler was having none of that — next time down, he got the switch then intentionally ran over CP3.

“You’re not gonna throw the ball at my teammate like that. We don’t do that here. You mess with one of my guys, especially one of my shooters, then you gotta deal with me and everybody else.”

That was Butler after the game, when asked about the incident.

Paul, for his part, sees a steal on time down the court and drawing an offensive foul the next — two trips down the court the Heat didn’t get off a shot in a tight game. He’ll take that.

Unfortunately for us fans, that’s it for Heat/Thunder matchups for this season (unless you’re picking that as your NBA Finals matchup). I’ve got a feeling Butler and Paul are the kinds of guys who will remember a grudge like this across an off-season.

Every 2020 NBA playoffs first-round matchup set except one; West play-in scenarios

By Kurt HelinAug 13, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs is set.

Almost.

Seven of the eight first-round matchups are locked in, but there is still the matter of the eighth seed in the West. The Suns, Blazers, Grizzlies, and Spurs are still alive; which two teams make it to the play-in tournament over the weekend will be decided Thursday.

First, here are the first-round playoff matchups for the NBA restart bubble (times and dates for games have yet to be announced).

EAST

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets
Boston Celtics vs. Philadephia 76ers
Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers

WEST

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

For that eighth and final matchup, we know the Los Angeles Lakers are the top seed in the West.

The only 2020 NBA playoffs spot remaining is the Lakers’ opponent, the eighth seed in the West, which will be determined by a play-in series Saturday and (if necessary) Sunday. In a unique rule set up just for the NBA restart (because of the shortened season), if the ninth-seed team is within four games of the eighth seed (something that will happen in the West), the eighth and ninth seeds are put into a two-game play-in series. The eighth seed team needs only to win one of those games, the ninth seed needs to sweep both. The winner advances on to face the Lakers.

Here are the standings entering Thursday:

Portland and Memphis control their own destiny — win and they are in.

Let’s look at the play-in scenarios for each team.

• Portland: Beat the Nets and the Trail Blazers are the eighth seed. It’s that simple. If Portland loses, it only remains the eighth seed if everyone else loses (which is highly unlikely). Portland can lose and still be the nine seed if two of the other three teams also lose.

• Memphis: Beat Milwaukee — which is without Giannis Antetokounmpo due to suspension after his headbutt of Moe Wagner — and Memphis can finish no worse than ninth. If the Grizzlies win and Trail Blazers lose, then Memphis becomes the eighth seed. If the Grizzlies lose to the Bucks, they need both the Suns and Spurs to lose to stay in the playoffs.

• Phoenix: The Suns must beat the Mavericks and go 8-0 in the bubble or they are out. Even that may not be enough, Phoenix still needs Memphis and/or Portland to lose to move into either of the top two seeds (if both lose the Suns can be eighth, just one and they finish ninth).

• San Antonio: The Spurs must beat the Jazz to have any chance, lose and their 22-season playoff streak ends. Even with a win, San Antonio needs at least two of Portland/Memphis/Phoenix to lose to become the nine seed (if all three lose the Spurs can be the eighth seed, but that is an extreme longshot).

That’s a lot of options, but ultimately Damian Lillard and Portland are in the driver’s seat — and the way he’s playing it’s tough to imagine them losing Thursday, or two in a row after that.

Thunder’s Mike Muscala hits game-winner, costs Thunder their first-round pick

By Dan FeldmanAug 13, 2020, 12:08 AM EDT
The 76ers traded Mike Muscala last year.

Is Muscala a secret agent for Philadelphia?

Now with the Thunder, Muscala hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Oklahoma City’s 116-115 win over the Heat on Wednesday. That result ensured the Thunder will send their 2020 first-round pick to the 76ers.

Oklahoma City owed its first-rounder only if it landed in the top 2020. Otherwise, the Thunder would’ve conveyed their 2022 and 2023 second-rounders.*

*The 76ers originally got the protected pick by trading Jerami Grant to Oklahoma City in 2016. The pick then went to the Magic and back.

The Thunder could pivot into tanking by then, and high second-rounders in 2022 and 2023 might be more valuable than a high-20s pick in this especially unpredictable draft. But the first-rounder is the safer bet. There’s also value in not waiting two and three years for the return.

Philadelphia helped its own cause by losing to the Raptors, 125-121. The 76ers own first-round pick (which the Nets own) will be ahead of Oklahoma City’s, pushing that Thunder pick into the unprotected range.

These results – along with the Pacers beating the Rockets (108-104) and Clippers beating the Nuggets (124-111) – mean seven of eight first-round playoff matchups are set.

Eastern Conference

1. Bucks vs. 8. Magic

2. Raptors vs. 7. Nets

3. Celtics vs. 6. 76ers

4/5 Heat vs. 4/5 Pacers

Western Conference

1. Lakers vs. play-in winner

2. Clippers vs. 7. Mavericks

3. Nuggets vs. 6. Jazz

4/5 Thunder vs. 4/5 Rockets

Though neither 4/5 seeds are determined, both matchups are. The seeding differences don’t really matter without homecourt advantage in the bubble.

Report: Tyronn Lue expected to be a leading candidate for several NBA coaching jobs

Clippers assistant coach Tyronn Lue
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
Tyronn Lue won 61% of his regular-season games, 67% of his playoff games and an NBA championship while coaching the Cavaliers. And as a Clippers assistant, he’s also available for head-coaching openings.

That resumé will get him to the front of many lines.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

Lue is expected to be a leading candidate for what could be several NBA coaching openings, multiple league executives told Sports Illustrated.

Mannix listed several teams:

Lue has already been tied to Brooklyn and New Orleans. It’s unclear whether Mannix is speaking generally or has specific information about Houston and Philadelphia. “Expected to be a leading candidate” is a vague term.

But Lue should draw plenty of consideration around the league.

His coaching ability isn’t as simple as his sterling record. He had LeBron James in Cleveland, and the Cavs fired Lue before he lost too much with an inept roster. Yet, Lue connects well with players – including stars – and has shown proficiency as an offensive strategist. He’s accustomed to guiding a team through long playoff runs.

Lue is reportedly especially interested in the Nets, who have championship aspirations with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving (whom Lue coached in Cleveland). That might be a good fit.

But expect Lue to have options. He’s the hot name on the market.

Teams better come correct on contract terms.

Suns surprise starters with family doing intros (video)

Suns players Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 12, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT
The Suns are 7-0 in the bubble.

This this is even better.

Before playing the 76ers yesterday, Phoenix surprised its starters (Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker) and coach (Monty Williams) with video intros done by family back home.

ESPN:

Players and coaches in the bubble have been away from their families more than a month. The way they’re playing, the Suns might stay at Disney World longer than the seeding games. This is the difficult downside of the NBA’s resumption.

But what a great boost to morale.

The joy shown by everyone involved is just so awesome.