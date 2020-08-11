Watch Lakers Kyle Kuzma drain game-winner over Bol Bol

Bol Bol may have been a little slow recognizing the shot and getting around the screen Anthony Davis screen — especially considering Kyle Kuzma is shooting 38% this season from that area of the floor.

Still, when Bol’s 7’9″ wingspan comes at you there needs to be a little extra arc on the shot. Kuzma did that with less than two seconds left when he let it fly. Ballgame.

Started the game. Ended the game. #KuzControl for the win. pic.twitter.com/hxkvt2oWYE — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 11, 2020

Using LeBron James as a decoy on the final play (especially in a game that doesn’t matter, the Lakers have the No. 1 seed locked up) is a clever move by coach Frank Vogel. After the game, he admitted he stole that play design from Mike Budenholzer’s Hawks teams years ago.

Kuzma — who started for the injured Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), who himself is starting for Avery Bradley — had 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting for the Lakers. LeBron had 29 points, Anthony Davis 27.

It’s a quality win for the Lakers as they work to gain some momentum and rhythm they have lacked in the bubble.

The Laker win all but secures the Clippers as the two seed in the West (Denver is 1.5 games back with two to play). However, it gives Houston hope of catching Denver for the three seed in the West — the Rockets are just a game behind the Nuggets and they have three to play still.