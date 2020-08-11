Net coach Jacque Vaughn
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images

Report: Nets to launch full-scale coaching search

By Dan FeldmanAug 11, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT
The Nets were reportedly leaning toward keeping Jacque Vaughn as their coach next season. Vaughn – who replaced Kenny Atkinson in March – has only impressed since. Despite Brooklyn’s roster being decimated, Vaughn has guided the Nets to a 5-2 record in the bubble. The fill-in Nets have played hard and remarkably cohesively.

But – despite making a point not to give Vaughn the “interim” title – Brooklyn is treating Vaughn exactly like an interim.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Nets owner Joe Tsai wants a full-scale head coaching process to identify the best partner for team ownership, the front office, coaching staff and players, sources say. Current head coach Jacque Vaughn is the incumbent and will be a significant candidate to retain the job he currently holds.

Several external candidates have emerged for the job, according to league sources: Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka, LA Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets and Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy.

Most of those names have already been connected to the job. The new one: Udoka, who looked like the frontrunner in Chicago until the Bulls decided to keep Jim Boylen.

A wide-ranging search should bring good coaches up for consideration. It’d be foolish to quickly hire someone – especially Vaugh, who went 20-62, 23-59 and 15-37 with the Magic before they fired him in 2015. If Vaughn looks like the best person for the job at the end of the search, great. Hire him. But Brooklyn should explore other candidates first.

The Nets have legitimate championship aspirations with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and enough assets to chase a third star. This would be a great time to get a coach with a track record of success, like Lue or Van Gundy. But maybe an unproven or retread coach impresses enough to warrant the job.

That’s the beauty of running a full-scale search. It allows all those possibilities to get due consideration.

Operating this way, Brooklyn gives itself a better chance of finding a quality coach.

Spurs playoffs hopes remain alive with 123-105 win over Rockets

Spurs playoffs
Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressAug 11, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — The Spurs aren’t out of it yet.

Keldon Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and San Antonio kept alive its chances of becoming the first team in NBA history to make 23 consecutive playoff appearances with a 123-105 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

San Antonio has won three straight and five out of seven since arriving in the Florida bubble.

DeMar DeRozan added 23 points. Jakob Poeltl finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Johnson said his mindset since the season restarted has been to fill in whatever role is asked of him.

“Whether it’s hustling, running the floor – just doing whatever I need to do to help us win,” he said. “Help from my teammates has definitely helped the game slow down for me.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said Johnson is playing with the confidence they saw when they drafted him 29th overall last year.

“That’s what he does,” Popovich said. “He’s a high-energy guy. He’s very physical. Very competitive. Very coachable. He’s just a winner.”

The Western Conference is guaranteed to have a play-in for its final playoff spot, with Memphis beginning the day with just a half-game over Portland and one game ahead of Phoenix and San Antonio.

The Spurs will need help to be one of the teams playing this weekend for the final spot in the Western Conference, but made sure they couldn’t be eliminated Tuesday with their win.

Russell Westbrook had 20 points and seven turnovers in his first game back in the lineup for Houston after missing two games with a bruised right quadriceps. Jeff Green had 17 points. Ben McLemore added 16.

The Rockets played without guards James Harden (rest) and Eric Gordon (ankle).

The Spurs took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Rockets 35-24. San Antonio led by as many as 29 points.

San Antonio built a 19-point lead in the first half. DeRozan set the tone with 15 points in the opening 24 minutes, with Lonnie Waker IV, Poeltl and Johnson each scoring 10.

Regardless of whether the Spurs make the playoffs or not, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich is proud of how his young players have stepped up in during their time in the bubble.

“Part of it is you have to be realistic,” Popovich said. “I don’t think our chances of winning the championship were great at the beginning of this, nor are they now. If that’s a fact, then you need to do everything you can to develop and be prepared for next season.

“The development has been off the charts. We’re thrilled with it. So it’s a win-win no matter what.”

Popovich said it would be “thrilling” to get some help and have a chance to extend their season, but he’s not using it as a measuring stick for the season.

“We’ve already accomplished what we thought we were capable of accomplishing, that’s what’s important. If we got in now it would be icing on the cake.”

Donald Trump picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James: Jordan ‘wasn’t political’

Donald Trump
Nick Laham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanAug 11, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Michael Jordan or LeBron James?

President Donald Trump was asked the “sports question” very specifically: “Who is better as a basketball player?”

Trump on Fox Sports Radio:

Michael Jordan.

Well, I’ve seen them both. Michael Jordan is. Plus, he wasn’t political. So, people like him better.

I’d take Jordan over LeBron. For all LeBron’s skills, Jordan had a singular ability to drive winning through his elite individual scoring, lockdown defense and ruthless competitiveness.

Trump is also right: Unlike LeBron, Jordan was apolitical while playing (though less so now). But I thought this was supposed to be about basketball.

The “stick to sports” crowd really has a way of injecting politics into sports.

NBA to name All-Seeding Games Teams, Player of the Seeding Games

Pacers forward T.J. Warren and Suns guard Devin Booker
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
By Dan FeldmanAug 11, 2020, 3:28 PM EDT
The NBA already held voting for its main awards, retroactively ending the regular season March 11 and defining the eight games for each of the 22 teams continuing at Disney World as “seeding games.”

So, the league found a new way to honor standout players from this portion of the season.

NBA release:

The NBA announced today that it will name the … NBA All-Seeding Games Team and the … NBA Player of the Seeding Games to honor top performers for games played July 30 – Aug. 14 during the 2019-20 season restart at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

A panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who have been on site covering the season restart will select the … NBA All-Seeding Games Team and the … NBA Player of the Seeding Games.  The media panel will vote for five players for the All-Seeding Games First Team and five players for the All-Seeding Games Second Team, choosing a total of 10 players at any position from either conference.

The … NBA All-Seeding Games Team and the …. NBA Player of the Seeding Games will be announced Saturday, Aug. 15 before Game 1 of the Western Conference Play-In, which tips off at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Is it silly to to give awards for such a small sample of what effectively amount to regular-season games? Yes.

Is it also fun? Heck yes.

My early picks:

Player of the Seeding Games

All-Seeding Games First Team

All-Seeding Games Second Team

Kyle Kuzma: ‘Jesus could be in front of me, and I’d probably still shoot’

By Dan FeldmanAug 11, 2020, 1:40 PM EDT
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma hit a game-winner over the Nuggets’ Bol Bol, who’s 7-foot-2 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan.

Bill Oram of The Athletic:

Kuzma has overcome so much to reach this point. Of course, he’s confident.

Would Kuzma start on some teams that don’t have LeBron James and Anthony Davis at forward? Yes. Most teams? That’s a stretch.

Regardless, Kuzma doesn’t want to find out what his role would be on a lower-profile team. And the Lakers are happy to have him, too.

LeBron, via Oram:

“In order for us to win a championship, he has to be our third-best player,” James said. “And if I’m struggling or A.D.’s struggling, he has to be our second-best player on any given night. We can’t win a championship if Kuz doesn’t play well.”

It’d work well if Danny Green is the Lakers’ third-best player. His perimeter defense and spot-up 3-point shooting complement stars like LeBron and Davis.

Kuzma creates his own shots in a way Green can’t, and Kuzma’s size makes him an effective defender at times. But he doesn’t mesh quite as neatly with stars. Kuzma can better provide a boost when LeBron or Davis is having an off night. There’s value in that. But how often will the Lakers want to have the ball in Kuzma’s hands rather than LeBron’s or Davis’ – even as much as Kuzma believes in himself?