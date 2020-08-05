Rajon Rondo returning to Florida to continue injury rehab

Rajon Rondo is coming back to Floria to continue his injury rehab — but not inside the bubble. Yet.
The Laker point guard fractured his thumb during practice before the season started, requiring surgery expected to sideline him 6-8 weeks, the team announced at the time. Three weeks into that, he is coming back to Florida for rehab, coach Frank Vogel told the media (via Dave McMenamin of ESPN).
Frank Vogel says Rajon Rondo will travel to Florida tomorrow and spend some time outside the bubble before coming in and quarantining. No update on Rondo’s timeline. He’s about three weeks into an initial 4-6 week recovery timeframe laid out after he fractured his right thumb
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 4, 2020
Rondo is likely a few weeks from being back on the court. So long as he tests negative for seven consecutive days before returning to the NBA’s “bubble” campus, he will only be in quarantine for four days. While he can do some conditioning work during his rehab he’s still going to need some time to work back into game shape.
Rondo came off the bench for the Lakers this season, averaging 7.1 points and five assists a game. More importantly, he was the guy running the offense when LeBron James was off the court. Dion Waiters has stepped into that role, and the pairing of him with Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma has looked good so far (small sample size alert).
The Lakers have locked up the top seed in the West, they don’t need Rondo for the seeding games. However, when the playoffs start, Vogel and the Lakers will need all hands on deck to get through a deep and talented West.