Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack — especially with games spread out every day in the bubble — so every weekday during the NBA restart we are here to help you break it all down. Here are three things you need to know from yesterday in the NBA.

1) Pelicans finally give Zion Williamson more run, suddenly the race for 8/9 in West gets tight

The people who had the biggest impact on the race for the last playoff spot in the West Monday were Shake Milton and the medical staff of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans’ medical team because they cleared the way for Zion Williamson to play enough to finally impact a game — 25 minutes and being out there late in the fourth. The result was Zion scoring 23 points with seven boards, and more importantly, his attacking the rim opening up the Pelicans’ offense in the team’s first win in the bubble, a critical 109-99 victory over Ja Morant and Memphis.

It felt like old times — Zion and Lonzo Ball were back to putting on a show.

LONZO ALLEY ZION OOOOP 😳 pic.twitter.com/Vr1BOck8eN — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) August 3, 2020

Zion is still trying to get his legs under him, he shot 9-of-21 from the floor and looking winded at points — but he was out there. That matters. His gravity opens up everything else for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram led the way with 24 points, including some clutch buckets late and a lot of shot creation. J.J. Redick had 16 off the bench. The Pelicans have a soft schedule from here on out and may need to win at least four of their remaining five, but they defended better, had Zion out there, and finally looked like a threat.

76ers guard Shake Milton is the other impact player in the West playoff chase because he drained the game-winning three that handed the Spurs their first loss in the bubble.

Here’s what the standings look like in the race for the 8/9 seeds in the West.

Because of their 3.5 game lead entering the restart, the Grizzlies are safe for now despite an 0-3 start in the bubble — losing every game by single digits. The Grizzlies still need a couple of wins, and it won’t be easy when you look at the five games they have left: the Jazz, Thunder, Raptors, Celtics, and Bucks.

Portland and San Antonio are in the mix, but with Zion getting run and a soft schedule ahead of them, the Pelicans are still the odds-on favorite to make the playoffs — don’t take my word for it, that’s according to fivethirtyeight.com.

2) Whoever wins race for eighth will face Lakers, who lock up West’s top seed

LeBron James has been good in the bubble restart — 19.3 points and seven assists a game — but he hasn’t been the best player on his own team.

That’s Anthony Davis, who has been a bubble beast and dropped 42 points on Utah Monday despite being matched up against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert for much of the night.

Davis led the Lakers to a 116-108 win against the stumbling Jazz. With the win, the Lakers officially lock up the top in the West (something they did in practical terms beating the Clippers on re-opening night). Look for LeBron and Davis to get a little load management the final couple of seeding games.

3) Fred Van Vleet goes off for career-high 36, Raptors keep on winning

Toronto may be the best team in the bubble. They beat the Lakers, and they are getting contributions from everyone. Next up was Fred VanVleet, who had a career-best 36 against the Heat Monday.

Toronto has been doing this all season, getting contributions from different players — it was Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby against the Lakers — and it makes them a serious playoff threat. They don’t need one player to dominate because any one of several players can beat you any given night.

If the Bucks’ stumble, don’t sleep on Toronto being back in the NBA Finals — and just ask the Lakers if the Raptors could win it all.