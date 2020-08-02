Teams told to remind players to wear masks while on NBA campus

We saw it happen nationally and it was unquestionably coming to the NBA campus in Orlando — mask fatigue.
It apparently is serious enough within the NBA restart campus at the Walt Disney World Resort that the league sent a memo to all teams reminding them of the need for their players and staff to wear masks within the bubble — and there can be punishment for those who don’t. From Marc Stein at the New York Times.
NBA teams were notified today by the league office to re-emphasize the use of masks and face coverings by everyone in the NBA bubble and were also told to utilize a portion of their next team meeting to reiterate the importance of doing so, league sources say
Teams were also reminded today that penalties for non-compliance on mask wearing at the NBA Bubble range from warnings to fines, suspensions and potentially even removal from campus, @NYTSports has learned … with repeat offenders subject to enhanced discipline
However, if the virus gets inside the bubble — and that absolutely can happen — then masks can help prevent the spread and contain an outbreak. The NBA wants to avoid what has been seen in other leagues, like the MLS or MLB, where the virus spread through and decimated a roster, throwing off restart plans for those leagues.
Masks help stop the spread of the disease. It’s that simple and it’s proven.
The NBA has been able to keep the virus at bay so far because players and staff have followed the protocols. There is natural fatigue with that, but the league has to try and keep the standards up.
Best pass of the bubble belongs to… Bol Bol? Yes it does.
Bol did not play in any of the Nuggets’ 65 regular-season games prior to the shut down due to injury. However, he’s now played in an NBA game that counts — the games count in the standings, the statistics count on players official career statistics — and the NBA has a rule that once a player sets foot and plays one minute in a regular-season game, he will not be considered a rookie the next season. It led to a question:
Is Bol Bol eligible for Rookie of the Year next season?
Yes he is, a league source told NBC Sports. The reasoning is that he did not play in any games before voting for the award took place — voters were told only to consider games that occurred before the March 11 shutdown — so it is only fair to have him eligible to win the award next season.
That’s very different from saying he will be a favorite to win it. The winner of Rookie of the Year tends to be a good player who gets the ball in his hands on a bad team and can put up numbers and impact winning — think Ja Morant on the Grizzlies this season (the likely ROY winner). Bol may get more run next season, but it likely will be limited minutes off the bench behind Nikola Jokic. Bol isn’t set up to win the award, the Nuggets are set up to win games and try to become contenders.
But Bol will be eligible.
Doc Rivers passes Red Auerbach for 11th on NBA coaching all-time win list
“Any time your name is with Red, you feel very fortunate,” Rivers said after the win.
As he is prone to do, Rivers downplayed his achievement postgame saying he was lucky to have “unreal players and unreal coaches” as well as understanding ownership while he coached. This is all true, but it still takes an elite coach to rack up all those victories.
Rivers coached the Boston Celtics to a championship in 2008 and had stints as the head man with both the Magic and Clippers.
Rivers is an underrated Xs and Os tactician, but also a coach with the touch of a former player — his teams practice less than any other in the league. Rivers treats his players like adults and professionals, expecting them to take care of their own conditioning and to show up mentally focused, and veteran teams respond to that. He knows how to relate to players.
“It’s only so many coaches that could get to that mark…” Kawhi Leonard said after the game. “But he’s a coach that’s not really worried about that stat. He’s trying to focus on the main goal, and that’s winning a championship. Yeah, he really never talks about himself. It’s a team thing. I respect him.”
Doc Rivers, Clippers tell Montrezl Harrell to take time returning after grandmother’s death
“I don’t know when I will stop crying, prolly never… I don’t know how to feel right now. I feel lost empty you are my queen, my best friend, my light in all darkness. I never had you leaving my side. I don’t know how I’m do it but I got to find some way but losing you today isn’t going to make any day I wake up easy.”
Doc Rivers said he told Harrell to take all the time he needs.
At the end of a sloppy first quarter, Philadelphia found itself down six, with eight turnovers, and they had watched T.J.Warren go off for 19 against them (he was just getting started). Joel Embiid was frustrated, and he said something to Shake Milton while shaking his finger at him like a disapproving parent, Milton took offense and started to go hard toward Embiid, but teammates came in and kept them separated.
Joel Embiid and Shake Milton appeared to exchange words as the teams go to a timeout.
“It’s basketball,” he said. “Everybody makes mistakes. It happens. We’ve gotta communicate better. As players, it happens everywhere. … You discuss what’s going on and you move on, you find a solution. But it’s nothing. It happens. It happens on every team and you just figure it out and you move on, and I’m sure everybody’s going to be better moving forward.”
Milton had a rough first night as a starter, with zero points on 0-for-1 shooting and three assists in fewer than 20 minutes on the court. Defensively the Pacers targeted him at times. In the fourth quarter, coach Brett Brown was going with Raul Neto at the point.
The Sixers’ new starting five can’t be written off after one game, but in this condensed restart to the NBA season there also isn’t a lot of time to ride out things that are not working and see if it will come around. Already this loss put the Pacers in control of the five seed in the East.
Embiid was a beast with 41 points and 21 rebounds on the night. Ben Simmons, starting at the four, had 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting but took just one shot outside the paint, a missed midrange jumper. The 76ers were considered a sleeper coming into the NBA’s restart in Orlando, but in the first game they looked like a team with the same old problems that held them back all season. Now with just more arguing.