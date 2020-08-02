LeBron NBA mask
Teams told to remind players to wear masks while on NBA campus

By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
We saw it happen nationally and it was unquestionably coming to the NBA campus in Orlando — mask fatigue.

It apparently is serious enough within the NBA restart campus at the Walt Disney World Resort that the league sent a memo to all teams reminding them of the need for their players and staff to wear masks within the bubble — and there can be punishment for those who don’t. From Marc Stein at the New York Times.

 

To date, no player inside the bubble has tested positive for the coronavirus (there was one false positive of a Kings’ player; results of testing for this past week are expected to be announced Monday). That can lead to a sense of complacency, a feeling of “if nobody has the disease why are we wearing masks?” The Lakers’ Dwight Howard has already been warned for not wearing his.

However, if the virus gets inside the bubble — and that absolutely can happen — then masks can help prevent the spread and contain an outbreak. The NBA wants to avoid what has been seen in other leagues, like the MLS or MLB, where the virus spread through and decimated a roster, throwing off restart plans for those leagues.

Masks help stop the spread of the disease. It’s that simple and it’s proven.

The NBA has been able to keep the virus at bay so far because players and staff have followed the protocols. There is natural fatigue with that, but the league has to try and keep the standards up.

Best pass of the bubble belongs to… Bol Bol? Yes it does.

By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Bol Bol is the Denver Nuggets’ 7’3″ breakout star of the bubble because he can block shots, drain threes, and…

Make insane transition passes?

Yes, he can do that, too. From his first real NBA game, Saturday against Miami.

Bol Bol, is there anything he can’t do?

Bol did not play in any of the Nuggets’ 65 regular-season games prior to the shut down due to injury. However, he’s now played in an NBA game that counts — the games count in the standings, the statistics count on players official career statistics — and the NBA has a rule that once a player sets foot and plays one minute in a regular-season game, he will not be considered a rookie the next season. It led to a question:

Is Bol Bol eligible for Rookie of the Year next season?

Yes he is, a league source told NBC Sports. The reasoning is that he did not play in any games before voting for the award took place — voters were told only to consider games that occurred before the March 11 shutdown — so it is only fair to have him eligible to win the award next season.

That’s very different from saying he will be a favorite to win it. The winner of Rookie of the Year tends to be a good player who gets the ball in his hands on a bad team and can put up numbers and impact winning — think Ja Morant on the Grizzlies this season (the likely ROY winner). Bol may get more run next season, but it likely will be limited minutes off the bench behind Nikola Jokic. Bol isn’t set up to win the award, the Nuggets are set up to win games and try to become contenders.

But Bol will be eligible.

Doc Rivers passes Red Auerbach for 11th on NBA coaching all-time win list

Doc Rivers wins
By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
The games and stats from seeding games in the NBA’s restart bubble count, meaning Saturday’s blowout win for the Clippers against the Pelicans was a little bit of history for Doc Rivers.

The current Clippers’ and former Celtics coach moved past Boston legend Red Auerbach for 11th on the all-time NBA coaching win list, his 939th coaching victory. Six more and he moves past Bill Fitch into 10th.

“Any time your name is with Red, you feel very fortunate,” Rivers said after the win.

As he is prone to do, Rivers downplayed his achievement postgame saying he was lucky to have “unreal players and unreal coaches” as well as understanding ownership while he coached. This is all true, but it still takes an elite coach to rack up all those victories.

Rivers coached the Boston Celtics to a championship in 2008 and had stints as the head man with both the Magic and Clippers.

Rivers is an underrated Xs and Os tactician, but also a coach with the touch of a former player — his teams practice less than any other in the league. Rivers treats his players like adults and professionals, expecting them to take care of their own conditioning and to show up mentally focused, and veteran teams respond to that. He knows how to relate to players.

“It’s only so many coaches that could get to that mark…” Kawhi Leonard said after the game. “But he’s a coach that’s not really worried about that stat. He’s trying to focus on the main goal, and that’s winning a championship. Yeah, he really never talks about himself. It’s a team thing. I respect him.”

 

Doc Rivers, Clippers tell Montrezl Harrell to take time returning after grandmother’s death

Clippers big Montrezl Harrell
By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Montrezl Harrell — a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year and a player the Clippers clearly missed in their opener against the Lakers — left the NBA’s restart bubble because of the health of his grandmother, with whom he was very close.

Harrell said she died recently on his Instagram story.

“I don’t know when I will stop crying, prolly never… I don’t know how to feel right now. I feel lost empty you are my queen, my best friend, my light in all darkness. I never had you leaving my side. I don’t know how I’m do it but I got to find some way but losing you today isn’t going to make any day I wake up easy.”

Doc Rivers said he told Harrell to take all the time he needs.

“When he’s ready, he’ll come back,” Rivers said Saturday, before the Clippers blowout win against the Pelicans. “You can’t play if you’re not right mentally and because of the emotional part of it…

“His grandmother is very tight with him, so all I told him is I love him and take your time. We’ll be ready with open arms when you come.”

The Clippers bench is missing both Harrell and Lou Williams right now. Williams remains in quarantine because of his restaurant choices (he is scheduled to be out Monday). While the Clippers are not whole right now, as long as they maintain the two or three seed — they currently sit second in the conference three games ahead of the four-seed Jazz — nothing really changes.

Right now, basketball is secondary to the rest of his life for Harrell, and the Clippers told their young star to take all the time he needs. Which is exactly how you treat someone you care about.

Joel Embiid downplays sideline argument with Shake Milton

By Kurt HelinAug 2, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
The good vibes around the 76ers new starting lineup lasted 12 minutes.

At the end of a sloppy first quarter, Philadelphia found itself down six, with eight turnovers, and they had watched T.J.Warren go off for 19 against them (he was just getting started). Joel Embiid was frustrated, and he said something to Shake Milton while shaking his finger at him like a disapproving parent, Milton took offense and started to go hard toward Embiid, but teammates came in and kept them separated.

After the game, Embiid tried to play the incident down, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadephia.

“It’s basketball,” he said. “Everybody makes mistakes. It happens. We’ve gotta communicate better. As players, it happens everywhere. … You discuss what’s going on and you move on, you find a solution. But it’s nothing. It happens. It happens on every team and you just figure it out and you move on, and I’m sure everybody’s going to be better moving forward.”

Milton had a rough first night as a starter, with zero points on 0-for-1 shooting and three assists in fewer than 20 minutes on the court. Defensively the Pacers targeted him at times. In the fourth quarter, coach Brett Brown was going with Raul Neto at the point.

The Sixers’ new starting five can’t be written off after one game, but in this condensed restart to the NBA season there also isn’t a lot of time to ride out things that are not working and see if it will come around. Already this loss put the Pacers in control of the five seed in the East.

Embiid was a beast with 41 points and 21 rebounds on the night. Ben Simmons, starting at the four, had 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting but took just one shot outside the paint, a missed midrange jumper. The 76ers were considered a sleeper coming into the NBA’s restart in Orlando, but in the first game they looked like a team with the same old problems that held them back all season. Now with just more arguing.