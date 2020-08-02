Joel Embiid downplays sideline argument with Shake Milton

The good vibes around the 76ers new starting lineup lasted 12 minutes.

At the end of a sloppy first quarter, Philadelphia found itself down six, with eight turnovers, and they had watched T.J.Warren go off for 19 against them (he was just getting started). Joel Embiid was frustrated, and he said something to Shake Milton while shaking his finger at him like a disapproving parent, Milton took offense and started to go hard toward Embiid, but teammates came in and kept them separated.

After the game, Embiid tried to play the incident down, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadephia.

“It’s basketball,” he said. “Everybody makes mistakes. It happens. We’ve gotta communicate better. As players, it happens everywhere. … You discuss what’s going on and you move on, you find a solution. But it’s nothing. It happens. It happens on every team and you just figure it out and you move on, and I’m sure everybody’s going to be better moving forward.”

Milton had a rough first night as a starter, with zero points on 0-for-1 shooting and three assists in fewer than 20 minutes on the court. Defensively the Pacers targeted him at times. In the fourth quarter, coach Brett Brown was going with Raul Neto at the point.

The Sixers’ new starting five can’t be written off after one game, but in this condensed restart to the NBA season there also isn’t a lot of time to ride out things that are not working and see if it will come around. Already this loss put the Pacers in control of the five seed in the East.

Embiid was a beast with 41 points and 21 rebounds on the night. Ben Simmons, starting at the four, had 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting but took just one shot outside the paint, a missed midrange jumper. The 76ers were considered a sleeper coming into the NBA’s restart in Orlando, but in the first game they looked like a team with the same old problems that held them back all season. Now with just more arguing.

Doc Rivers, Clippers tell Montrezl Harrell to take time returning after grandmother’s death

Clippers big Montrezl Harrell
Montrezl Harrell — a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year and a player the Clippers clearly missed in their opener against the Lakers — left the NBA’s restart bubble because of the health of his grandmother, with whom he was very close.

Harrell said she died recently on his Instagram story.

“I don’t know when I will stop crying, prolly never… I don’t know how to feel right now. I feel lost empty you are my queen, my best friend, my light in all darkness. I never had you leaving my side. I don’t know how I’m do it but I got to find some way but losing you today isn’t going to make any day I wake up easy.”

Doc Rivers said he told Harrell to take all the time he needs.

“When he’s ready, he’ll come back,” Rivers said Saturday, before the Clippers blowout win against the Pelicans. “You can’t play if you’re not right mentally and because of the emotional part of it…

“His grandmother is very tight with him, so all I told him is I love him and take your time. We’ll be ready with open arms when you come.”

The Clippers bench is missing both Harrell and Lou Williams right now. Williams remains in quarantine because of his restaurant choices (he is scheduled to be out Monday). While the Clippers are not whole right now, as long as they maintain the two or three seed — they currently sit second in the conference three games ahead of the four-seed Jazz — nothing really changes.

Right now, basketball is secondary to the rest of his life for Harrell, and the Clippers told their young star to take all the time he needs. Which is exactly how you treat someone you care about.

“Vintage” Kyle Lowry scores 33, leads Raptors to win against Lakers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Lowry had 33 points and a career-high 14 rebounds and the defending NBA champion Toronto Raptors restarted their season by beating the slow-starting Los Angeles Lakers for the 11th straight time, 107-92 on Saturday night.

OG Anunoby scored 23 points for the Raptors, the second-place team in the Eastern Conference. They haven’t lost to Los Angeles since the 2014-2015 season.

Lowry had a strong second half to help turn back a surge by the Lakers, the Western Conference leaders who are 1-1 in the restart. The Lakers’ magic number for clinching the top seed in the West remains at one.

Lowry’s biggest shot was a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 97-86 lead with 3:01 to play.

“He was vintage Kyle tonight,” coach Nick Nurse said. “He was scoring and flying around and taking charges and competing and getting us some critical buckets. He was great.”

Lowry was all for a full-speed reentry.

“Nick says he’s going to kind of ease us back in and use it as an exhibition,” Lowry said. “We’ve got too many competitive guys that want to go out there and play and hoop and win games, especially against the guys like the Lakers and with the team that’s No. 1 in the West. The competitive juices get going.”

LeBron James had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Davis had just 14 points after he scored 34 in a win against the Los Angeles Clippers in their first game back on Thursday night. Kyle Kuzma scored 16.

The Lakers shot a season-low 35.4% from the field.

“I don’t think there’s anything you can do better,” James said. “You execute your offense to get the best shot and we did that tonight. We went 10 for 40 from the 3-point line. I believe a lot of those 40 3s are great looks after getting to the point, knowing what they’re going to give up. We just have to step up and knock them down.”

James hit consecutive 3-pointers for a 76-72 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Anunoby responded with consecutive 3s for a 78-76 lead. The Raptors continued to pull away and Anunoby made a layup for a 90-83 lead.

With James and Davis struggling, the Raptors jumped to a 13-0 lead behind Anunoby and Lowry before the Lakers got back into it behind their bench.

The Lakers’ reserves outscored the Raptors 13-2 in the first quarter and 31-6 in the first half to help Los Angeles to a 44-41 halftime lead. Kuzma had nine points and Alex Caruso seven.

James had seven points and Davis just one in the first half.

The Raptors “did a great job of really making other people beat them,” Kuzma said. “I think for most of the game they double-teamed Anthony and LeBron in the post and kind of left a lot of guys open to make some shots. We just didn’t hit shots tonight. We got what we wanted, great shots, open shots. It was tough for us to hit ’em.”

L.A. hasn’t beaten Toronto since winning 129-122 in overtime at Staples Center on Nov. 30, 2014.

Watch T.J. Warren drop career-high 53, lifts Pacers past 76ers

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday night.

A sixth-year player acquired from Phoenix in an offseason trade, Warren was 20 of 29 from the field and 9 of 12 from 3-point range in his first game with at least 50 points.

The Pacers (40-26) took control of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference by breaking a tie with the 76ers and winning the season series. Both teams have clinched playoff spots.

Joel Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds for the Sixers, who couldn’t hang on after turning a 10-point deficit late in the first half into a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Before the pandemic-forced shutdown, Philadelphia had lost 10 of its past 11 games away from home.

Tobias Harris scored 30 points for Philadelphia, and Ben Simmons had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Embiid and Shake Milton had to be separated during an argument near the bench after the first quarter.

The Pacers got the restart-opening win without two starters. Domantas Sabonis left the bubble with a left foot injury a week ago and is out indefinitely. Malcolm Brogdon, who had recovered from a COVID-19 infection that was announced on June 24, missed the game with a neck injury sustained in final scrimmage game before the restart.

Myles Turner, who scored nine points before fouling out, made his only 3-point attempt to put Indiana up for good at 110-107 with 4:34 remaining. Harris hit a 3 in the final minute before a long clinching 3 from Warren.

Oladipo joined his teammates in Florida after initially staying home and said he was practicing with the intent to play. But there wasn’t any official word until coach Nate McMillan said before the game the seventh-year guard was starting.

Clippers barrage of threes puts Pelicans playoff dreams on the ropes

“We probably can’t lose any more games.”

That’s how Brandon Ingram described the Pelicans playoff chances just three days into the NBA’s restart in Orlando. The Pelicans’ playoff dreams are on the ropes after starting 0-2 in the bubble.

What landed them there Saturday was a barrage of threes from the Clippers — Los Angeles set a franchise record going 25-of-47 from three. The team made its first six threes on the night, and Paul George went 8-of-11 from three on his way to a team-high 28 points as the Clippers rolled the Pelicans 126-103.

“I thought it was contagious tonight,” George said of the Clippers’ shooting. “One guy made a shot, next guy made a shot. The ball just started hopping around. We was finding the open man all night.”

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points for a Clipper team that looked much sharper on offense than it did in a 103-101 loss to the Lakers’ Thursday.

That may have a lot to do with the Pelicans’ defensive issues, which were evident through two games now.

Zion Williamson had just 7 points on 3-of-7 shooting in 14 minutes, and he sat the entire fourth quarter (the game was a blowout at the half, it was garbage time by the fourth). That’s a career-low in points for Zion. He also had a scare in the first half when Zion stepped on Reggie Jackson‘s foot and slightly rolled his right ankle. He limped off the court and left the game at that time, but returned for the third quarter.

The Pelicans are now 1.5 games back of Portland for the nine seed in the West — and because Portland has a better winning percentage than New Orleans, the Pelicans have to finish with a better record in the eight seeding games to get into a play-in series with Memphis.

Put more bluntly, Ingram is right. If Portland goes 5-3 in its eight games (it is 1-0 so far), then New Orleans has to go 6-2, and the Pels are already 0-2.

Monday’s Pelicans game against the Grizzlies now becomes a must-win for New Orleans. The Pelicans’ schedule does get much easier from here on out, but a team that came into the bubble with so much buzz around them has given itself no margin for error after two ugly losses to open the restart.