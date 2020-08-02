Jayson Tatum scores 34, Boston holds of Damian Lillard, Portland for win

Gary Trent Jr. hit a 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes to go before the Celtics used a 7-0 run to take a 125-119 lead with about 30 seconds left.
Carmelo Anthony got the Blazers within three with a 3-pointer and Gordon Hayward was called for a backcourt violation to give Portland the ball back. Lillard lost the ball and the Celtics were called for a foul to give Portland another possession with 6.8 seconds to go.
A layup by Nurkic cut the lead to one with 3.4 seconds left and Hayward added two free throws to push the lead to 127-124. Nurkic’s long inbounds pass bounced out of bounds to secure Boston’s victory.
The Celtics had a 10-point lead with less than a minute left in the third when Lillard was fouled as he banked in an off-balance 3-pointer and he made the free throw to get Portland within 92-86.
Kemba Walker finished the quarter with a basket for Boston to make it 94-86 entering the fourth.
We saw it happen nationally and it was unquestionably coming to the NBA campus in Orlando — mask fatigue.
It apparently is serious enough within the NBA restart campus at the Walt Disney World Resort that the league sent a memo to all teams reminding them of the need for their players and staff to wear masks within the bubble — and there can be punishment for those who don’t. From Marc Stein at the New York Times.
NBA teams were notified today by the league office to re-emphasize the use of masks and face coverings by everyone in the NBA bubble and were also told to utilize a portion of their next team meeting to reiterate the importance of doing so, league sources say
Teams were also reminded today that penalties for non-compliance on mask wearing at the NBA Bubble range from warnings to fines, suspensions and potentially even removal from campus, @NYTSports has learned … with repeat offenders subject to enhanced discipline
However, if the virus gets inside the bubble — and that absolutely can happen — then masks can help prevent the spread and contain an outbreak. The NBA wants to avoid what has been seen in other leagues, like the MLS or MLB, where the virus spread through and decimated a roster, throwing off restart plans for those leagues.
Masks help stop the spread of the disease. It’s that simple and it’s proven.
The NBA has been able to keep the virus at bay so far because players and staff have followed the protocols. There is natural fatigue with that, but the league has to try and keep the standards up.
Best pass of the bubble belongs to… Bol Bol? Yes it does.
Bol did not play in any of the Nuggets’ 65 regular-season games prior to the shut down due to injury. However, he’s now played in an NBA game that counts — the games count in the standings, the statistics count on players official career statistics — and the NBA has a rule that once a player sets foot and plays one minute in a regular-season game, he will not be considered a rookie the next season. It led to a question:
Is Bol Bol eligible for Rookie of the Year next season?
Yes he is, a league source told NBC Sports. The reasoning is that he did not play in any games before voting for the award took place — voters were told only to consider games that occurred before the March 11 shutdown — so it is only fair to have him eligible to win the award next season.
That’s very different from saying he will be a favorite to win it. The winner of Rookie of the Year tends to be a good player who gets the ball in his hands on a bad team and can put up numbers and impact winning — think Ja Morant on the Grizzlies this season (the likely ROY winner). Bol may get more run next season, but it likely will be limited minutes off the bench behind Nikola Jokic. Bol isn’t set up to win the award, the Nuggets are set up to win games and try to become contenders.
But Bol will be eligible.
Doc Rivers passes Red Auerbach for 11th on NBA coaching all-time win list
“Any time your name is with Red, you feel very fortunate,” Rivers said after the win.
As he is prone to do, Rivers downplayed his achievement postgame saying he was lucky to have “unreal players and unreal coaches” as well as understanding ownership while he coached. This is all true, but it still takes an elite coach to rack up all those victories.
Rivers coached the Boston Celtics to a championship in 2008 and had stints as the head man with both the Magic and Clippers.
Rivers is an underrated Xs and Os tactician, but also a coach with the touch of a former player — his teams practice less than any other in the league. Rivers treats his players like adults and professionals, expecting them to take care of their own conditioning and to show up mentally focused, and veteran teams respond to that. He knows how to relate to players.
“It’s only so many coaches that could get to that mark…” Kawhi Leonard said after the game. “But he’s a coach that’s not really worried about that stat. He’s trying to focus on the main goal, and that’s winning a championship. Yeah, he really never talks about himself. It’s a team thing. I respect him.”