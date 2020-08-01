Watch T.J. Warren drop career-high 53, lifts Pacers past 76ers

Associated PressAug 1, 2020, 11:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday night.

A sixth-year player acquired from Phoenix in an offseason trade, Warren was 20 of 29 from the field and 9 of 12 from 3-point range in his first game with at least 50 points.

The Pacers (40-26) took control of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference by breaking a tie with the 76ers and winning the season series. Both teams have clinched playoff spots.

Joel Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds for the Sixers, who couldn’t hang on after turning a 10-point deficit late in the first half into a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter. Before the pandemic-forced shutdown, Philadelphia had lost 10 of its past 11 games away from home.

Tobias Harris scored 30 points for Philadelphia, and Ben Simmons had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Embiid and Shake Milton had to be separated during an argument near the bench after the first quarter.

The Pacers got the restart-opening win without two starters. Domantas Sabonis left the bubble with a left foot injury a week ago and is out indefinitely. Malcolm Brogdon, who had recovered from a COVID-19 infection that was announced on June 24, missed the game with a neck injury sustained in final scrimmage game before the restart.

Myles Turner, who scored nine points before fouling out, made his only 3-point attempt to put Indiana up for good at 110-107 with 4:34 remaining. Harris hit a 3 in the final minute before a long clinching 3 from Warren.

Oladipo joined his teammates in Florida after initially staying home and said he was practicing with the intent to play. But there wasn’t any official word until coach Nate McMillan said before the game the seventh-year guard was starting.

Clippers barrage of threes puts Pelicans playoff dreams on the ropes

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“We probably can’t lose any more games.”

That’s how Brandon Ingram described the Pelicans playoff chances just three days into the NBA’s restart in Orlando. The Pelicans’ playoff dreams are on the ropes after starting 0-2 in the bubble.

What landed them there Saturday was a barrage of threes from the Clippers — Los Angeles set a franchise record going 25-of-47 from three. The team made its first six threes on the night, and Paul George went 8-of-11 from three on his way to a team-high 28 points as the Clippers rolled the Pelicans 126-103.

“I thought it was contagious tonight,” George said of the Clippers’ shooting. “One guy made a shot, next guy made a shot. The ball just started hopping around. We was finding the open man all night.”

Kawhi Leonard had 24 points for a Clipper team that looked much sharper on offense than it did in a 103-101 loss to the Lakers’ Thursday.

That may have a lot to do with the Pelicans’ defensive issues, which were evident through two games now.

Zion Williamson had just 7 points on 3-of-7 shooting in 14 minutes, and he sat the entire fourth quarter (the game was a blowout at the half, it was garbage time by the fourth). That’s a career-low in points for Zion. He also had a scare in the first half when Zion stepped on Reggie Jackson‘s foot and slightly rolled his right ankle. He limped off the court and left the game at that time, but returned for the third quarter.

The Pelicans are now 1.5 games back of Portland for the nine seed in the West — and because Portland has a better winning percentage than New Orleans, the Pelicans have to finish with a better record in the eight seeding games to get into a play-in series with Memphis.

Put more bluntly, Ingram is right. If Portland goes 5-3 in its eight games (it is 1-0 so far), then New Orleans has to go 6-2, and the Pels are already 0-2.

Monday’s Pelicans game against the Grizzlies now becomes a must-win for New Orleans. The Pelicans’ schedule does get much easier from here on out, but a team that came into the bubble with so much buzz around them has given itself no margin for error after two ugly losses to open the restart.

Marcus Smart fined $15,000 for saying referees changed call to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in game

Marcus Smart fined
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 8:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“The replay center said I was late and it was a block. Quite frankly, I think we all know what that was about. Giannis has six fouls. They didn’t want to get him out. Let’s just call a spade a spade. That’s just what it is.”

Today we learned the pricetag for saying the referees intentionally changed a call to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in a game is $15,000.

That was the accusation Boston’s Marcus Smart leveled Friday night after the Bucks beat the Celtics behind Antetokounmpo’s 36 points. Saturday the league fined Smart $15,000 for “public criticism of the officiating.”

Smart has been around the league long enough to know the fine was coming the second those words came out of his mouth.

The play in question happened with 1:28 left, and the Bucks and Celtics tied 107-107. Antetokounmpo drove the lane, Marcus Smart tried to slide in front of him to draw the charge — and he got the call. It was Antetokounmpo’s sixth foul and would have sent him out of the game. But then the officials reviewed the play and changed the charging call to a block.

The referees got the call right. In the words of the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report from the game, “Smart was not established in a legal guarding position at the time of Antetokounmpo’s gather on the driving shot attempt.” Put more plainly, Smart’s feet were on the restricted area arc when Antetokounmpo made his jump, then while the Greek Freak was airborne Smart moved his foot out of the restricted area. That’s a block.

Victor Oladipo playing, starting for Pacers Sunday against 76ers

Victor Oladipo playing
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 5:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

He will say it’s not about the money, he just wants to be out there. You can decide for yourself what people mean when they say it’s not about the money.

Bottom line: Victor Oladipo is playing and even start for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, according to coach Nate McMillan (via J. Michael of the Indy Star).

Things had been leaning this way for a while.

Oladipo sat out about a year with a ruptured quadriceps tendon above his right knee. He rejoined the Pacers rotation 13 games before the NBA season was shut down and was starting to find his legs in March when the league was shut down due to the coronavirus.

When it came time to commit to going to Orlando for the restart, Oladipo announced he was sitting out due to increased injury risk during a quick ramp-up to play. He wanted a medical exception, which meant he would get his regular-season checks during the restart.

However, the league saw the games played — and the fact Oladipo traveled with the team to Orlando and was practicing full speed — and said he would be counted as a player not out due to injury. Which means Oladipo would not get paid for the games in Orlando — that’s $2.8 million if the Pacers got swept in the first round, and $3.2 million if they play at least six games.

Whatever the reason, Oladipo is playing on Saturday, and Indiana is a bigger threat with him.

The Pacers and 76ers are tied for the 5/6 seeds in the East heading into this game, making it an important one in terms of playoff seedings and matchups.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo each drop 22, lift Heat past Nuggets

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Associated PressAug 1, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Denver Nuggets 125-105 on Saturday in the first restart game for both teams.

Kelly Olynyk scored all 20 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat, who shot 56% from the field.

Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant each scored 19 points for Denver. The Nuggets played without guards Jamal Murray (hamstring), Will Barton (knee) and Gary Harris (hip). Murray ranks second on the team with 18.8 points per game.

Heat center Meyers Leonard stood during the national anthem, saying it was out of respect forr the U.S. military, while all the coaches and players around him kneeled. His brother, Bailey Leonard, served two tours in Afghanistan with the Marines. Leonard wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt over a jersey that said “Equality.”

Denver led 57-56 at halftime, but Miami outscored the Nuggets 38-22 in the third quarter to lead 94-79 heading into the fourth.

Denver’s Bol Bol, who had some excellent moments in Denver’s scrimmages at Disney, made his official NBA debut. He finished with five points and five rebounds in 11 minutes. Plus he had one amazing pass.

 

Butler scored and was fouled on a layup with just under 10 minutes remaining, and his free throw put the Heat up by 20.

Butler unsuccessfully lobbied the NBA for permission to wear no name or social justice message on his jersey. He stepped onto the court in a jersey with only the No. 22 on the back but had to change into one with his last name on it before the game could start.