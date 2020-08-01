Watch James Harden drop 49, lead Rockets past Mavericks in OT

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — James Harden scored 49 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime Friday night in their first game in the NBA bubble.

Harden made 1 of 2 free throws before Trey Burke made a 3-pointer to get the Mavericks within 3 with about 15 seconds left in OT. Harden made 1 of 2 free throws after that, Burke missed a 3, and Harden got the rebound to secure the victory.

Dallas led by 3 before Harden made the first of two free throws, and Robert Covington tipped in a miss on the second to tie it with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

Luka Doncic missed a shot at the buzzer that would have won it for Dallas.

Kristaps Porzingis had 39 points and 16 rebounds for Dallas, and Doncic had a triple-double with 28 points 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Porzingis put the Mavericks up four early in overtime. Houston scored the next eight points, with the last five from Harden, to take a 147-143 lead.

Porzingis had a three-point play, but Robert Covington added a 3-pointer after missing his first eight to extend Houston’s lead to four.

Harden, who had 23 points in the first quarter, passed Calvin Murphy to become the second-leading scorer in franchise history behind Hakeem Olajuwon.

Harden made two free throws with a minute left in the fourth to cut the lead to four, but Maxi Kleber made a 3-pointer on the other end to extend the lead to 138-131.

Harden cut the lead again seconds later with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go.

Covington got the Rockets within 2 points with two free throws. The Rockets were forced to foul, and Seth Curry made 1 of 2 free throws to leave Dallas up 139-136 with 5.2 seconds to go.

Westbrook added 31 points for the Rockets after arriving to Florida late after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The teams combined for the most first-half points in the NBA this season, with Dallas leading 85-75 to tie its franchise record.

The Rockets went on a 7-0 run, with four points from Westbrook, to trim the deficit late in the third quarter. But Dallas wrapped up the third with a 6-2 run to lead 119-108 entering the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got the call, 36 points, leads Bucks past Celtics

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on his way out of the game. Moments later, he was instead on his way to the foul line.

A replay overturned what would have been the NBA’s MVP sixth foul with 1:28 left and he made the most of his second chance, helping the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists in the Bucks’ first game in the restart. Milwaukee improved the NBA’s best record to 54-12 and moved within a victory of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.

It appeared the Bucks would have to do it without the Greek Freak when Marcus Smart slid in front of a driving Antetokounmpo as he scored in the lane. A charge was called but eventually overturned, with Smart saying the official explanation from referees was that he was too late.

“Quite frankly, I think we know all what that was all about. Giannis’ sixth foul and they didn’t want to get him out,” Smart said. “Let’s just call that spade a spade and that’s just what it is.”

The Bucks disagreed.

“I felt like he was moving on the last play but either way if it was a charge, if it was not a charge, I’m happy that we got the win and I’ll learn from the play,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo made the free throw to make it 110-107. Khris Middleton then knocked down a 3-pointer for a six-point advantage.

Middleton added 18 points for the Bucks, who played without Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton while they work on their conditioning after testing positive for the coronavirus. Marvin Williams sat out with a strained left groin.

Smart scored 23 points for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown had 22, but star forward Jayson Tatum had a nightmarish restart. He had five points on 2-for-18 shooting — though he actually only made one basket.

Kemba Walker scored 16 points but played just 19 minutes as the Celtics look to keep the All-Star guard healthy after he’s been battling a sore knee.

Milwaukee had lost its final three games before the season was suspended in March but came back looking like the team that otherwise overpowered opponents all season. The Bucks broke to a 17-2 lead and should have been pitching a shutout. The lone Boston basket came when Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews tipped in Walker’s missed 3-pointer. Tatum was given credit for the basket as the closest Celtics player.

“I thought we had a great mindset coming out in the first five minutes,” Bucks center Brook Lopez said.

Spurs’ coaches Gregg Popovich, Becky Hammon stand during anthem

Gregg Popovich — a United States Air Force Academy graduate and coach of USA Basketball’s national team — along with his assistant Becky Hammon became the latest people to choose to stand for the national anthem during the NBA’s restart.

Both wore Black Lives Matter T-shirts but became the first coaches in Orlando for the restart of the NBA season not to take a knee. Asked about why  postgame, Popovich said (hat tip Marc Stein of the New York Times).

“I’d prefer to keep that to myself. Everybody has to make a personal decision. The league’s been great about that; everybody has the freedom to react any way they want”

Popovich, who has never shied away from speaking on political matters or criticizing President Donald Trump, had this to say about the fight for racial justice before the game, via Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio News-Express:

“With the events that we’ve all witnessed in this last year, it’s just logical and wise to try to keep that momentum, going and try to keep this on the front burner. Because it’s a national embarrassment. It keeps us from being the country we should be and the country that was promised to everyone. Nothing could be more poignant than to have all of the teams here all committed to making statements and letting it be known that this has got to change. And not just a little bit.”

Hammon stood with her arms on the shoulders of Spurs assistant Will Hardy and team point guard Patty Mills (both of whom kneeled).

Orlando Magic big man Jonathan Issac became the first player to stand during the anthem, later saying his decision was tied to his religious beliefs and that Black Lives Matter was something expressed in the Gospel.

CJ McCollum’s 33 lifts Portland to important OT win against Memphis

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 33 points, teaming with Damian Lillard for 11 of Portland’s 16 in overtime, and the Trail Blazers pulled out a desperately needed victory to resume their season by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 140-135 on Friday.

Lillard finished with 29 points and nine assists as the Trail Blazers boosted their hopes for a seventh consecutive playoff appearance. Carmelo Anthony added 21 points as Portland moved within 2 1/2 games of the Grizzlies for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference.

“Everybody knew how important that game was,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “This is playoff basketball from us and we have that pressure and you can’t shy away from it.”

McCollum started fast, scoring 19 points in the first half, and finished strong with two crucial 3-pointers in overtime. The first one to open the extra period gave Portland the lead for good, and he added six assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had 33 points and rookie Ja Morant added 22 points and 11 assists for Memphis.

It certainly wasn’t pretty. Portland was called for 36 fouls, sending Memphis to the free throw line 50 times. The Grizzlies drew 26 fouls and the teams combined for five technical fouls.

But it was a wild start to their resumption of the NBA season.

“It was a weird game,” McCollum said. “But all in all, all we need is wins. We need to get as many wins as we can and get out of here.”

Memphis rallied from a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to take an 11-point lead, then gave it away almost as quickly. When the Grizzlies recovered to take a 112-103 lead with 6:01 left in regulation, it appeared the Grizzlies might pad their lead in the standings.

Instead, Anthony’s 3 with 37.5 seconds left tied the score at 124 and Morant fell on a last-second fast break, sending the game to overtime.

After McCollum broke the tie with the opening 3, Gary Trent Jr. and McCollum followed with two more 3s to make it 135-124 and the Grizzlies couldn’t get closer than three the rest of the game.

“Win or lose, we’ve got to keep focused on the next task at hand,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “That was a challenge. It was a heck of a game.”

Magic’s Jonathan Isaac: Kneeling, wearing BLM T-shirt not “answer” for him

Through every game so far during the NBA’s restart at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, every player, coach, and referee has kneeled during the national anthem in support of Black Lives Matter. It has become the norm.

Which is why the Magic’s Jonathan Isaac stood out — he did not wear a Black Lives Matter T-shirt for warmups Friday, then he stood for the national anthem. So far, he is the only player to do so.

Isaac is passionate about his Christian faith and said that racism is condemned in the Gospel but that wearing a BLM shirt or kneeling was not the answer for him. (Hat tip Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.)

“Absolutely I believe Black Lives Matter. A lot went into my decision … kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt don’t go hand in hand in supporting Black lives. I do believe that Black lives matter, I just felt like it was a decision I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand with supporting Black lives…

“I don’t think that kneeling or putting on a T-shirt for me, personally, is the answer. For me, Black lives are supported through the Gospel, all lives are supported through the Gospel,. We all fall short of God’s glory, and at the end of the day, whoever will humble themselves and seek God and repent their sins, then we could see our mistakes and people’s mistakes and people’s evil in a different light, and that it would help bring us closer together and get past skin color, get past anything that’s on the surface that doesn’t really deal with the hearts of men and women.”

Coach Steve Clifford said after the game Isaac’s teammates support his decision and reasons for not kneeling or wearing a BLM shirt.

We will see if any other players choose to follow Isaac’s lead.