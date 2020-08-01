Bub Myers Kevin Durant
Warriors GM Bob Myers harbors no ill will toward Kevin Durant for leaving

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Kevin Durant came to the Golden State Warriors and averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds. 5.4 assists, helped lead the team to three straight NBA Finals, winning two where he was named Finals MVP and outplayed LeBron James straight up. For those three seasons, Durant was the best player on the planet.

Then, after tearing his Achilles during the Finals, he decided to bolt for Brooklyn.

That led to a lot of backlash in some quarters of Warriors nation (not to mention from the Durant haters out there), but not from Warriors general manager Bob Myers, maybe the man most impacted by the move. Myers went on “The Woj Pod,” with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and said he didn’t think Durant deserved any criticism. (Hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area)

“Look, the guy came to our team, was MVP of the Finals twice, two championships, three Finals,” Myers told Adrian Wojnarowski, “what do you want? I mean, what do you want to happen? What do you expect out of a human being? What is the problem with that? But, people would find it and seek it.

“Everybody is so fast to look at what’s wrong with a team, and I was just so focused on — and still am — on what was right with all those things, even in losing. Even in the effort you make to win or lose, there are great experiences there. And so for me — and it may have come from I liked the guy, for all of him.

“A lot of people that comment on him would say he shouldn’t have left or he shouldn’t have done this — everybody’s telling him how to live his life. The way I think about Kevin is … just because you don’t understand doesn’t mean he’s confused.”

Durant has discussed his decision at length, and like every big decision in life it wasn’t just one thing. It was a new challenge, it was the argument with Draymond Green, it was building his legacy, it was building his brand, it was how he fit in Golden State, and probably many other things he didn’t talk about publicly.

And it was his choice. Kevin Durant signed a contract and fulfilled it, then decided he wanted to work somewhere else. That’s his right.

It’s understandable Warriors fans are frustrated, but after the run that team has had the past five years there should be nothing but joy and celebration out of Warriors nation for a while. There are Durant haters who would criticize him if he developed a coronavirus vaccine, and the only person who seems to interact with them is Durant himself.

We should all take a lesson from Myers — accept what happened, look at all the good from that relationship, and move on. But we all know that’s not how NBA fandom works in a social media age.

 

Kings’ player quarantined two days following inconclusive test; he’s cleared

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
False-positive tests — or, just an inconclusive one — have been a serious concern for teams in the NBA’s restart campus/bubble in Orlando. The NBA has to take any potential positive test very seriously — it must maintain the integrity of the bubble — but a key player could miss a game or more because of the flawed test.

That almost happened to the Sacramento Kings — a player spent two days in quarantine after having an inconclusive test. He has since been cleared, reports Adrian Wojnarowski and Marc Spears of ESPN.

Sources told ESPN that the player had to quarantine for two days after the inconclusive test — or “false positive” — Wednesday, but successive negative results Thursday and Friday allowed for his availability against the Spurs on Friday.

The system worked as it should have: this player had a false positive, he was quarantined, but when he tested negative the next two days he was cleared, and he did not miss one game in the process. The concern from teams is now that games are underway and guys are playing every other day this process will cost a missed game. What if it’s a key rotation player during a playoff series?

It’s likely there will be another false positive, it’s the nature of testing to have a small percentage of them.

So far, there have been no true positives inside the NBA’s bubble, a good sign for the league and all the protocols put in place to create a safe environment. While the NBA’s bubble plan has worked so far, games run through October and there is still a chance the virus finds its way into the NBA’s campus. The league is hoping the bubble will hold, but nothing in 2020 works out quite the way people envision.

 

Marcus Smart: Referees changed call so Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t foul out

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
With 1:28 left and the Bucks and Celtics tied 107-107, Giannis Antetokounmpo drove the lane, Marcus Smart tried to slide in front of him to draw the charge — and did. He got the call. It was Antetokounmpo’s sixth foul and would have sent him to the showers.

Then the referees reviewed the video and changed the call to a bock.

After the game, Smart pulled no punches:

“The excuse was I was late on the charge. The replay center said I was late and it was a block. Quite frankly, I think we all know what that was about. Giannis has six fouls. They didn’t want to get him out. Let’s just call a spade a spade. That’s just what it is.”

Smart will be writing a check to the league to cover the fine he will get for that comment.

Reporters passed along Smart’s quote to Antetokounmpo postgame looking for a reaction but got only praise of Smart in return.

The referees got the call right. Smart’s feet were on the restricted area arc when Antetokounmpo made his jump, then while the Greek Freak was airborne Smart moved his foot out of the restricted area. That’s a block—every time.

What should have been a foul came a possession earlier, when Antetokounmpo tried to move through a Daniel Theis screen and hit him on the belt line.

No foul was called, but the referees reviewed it for being a potential “hostile act” — the refs thought Antetokounmpo might have intentionally hit Theis in the, um, family jewels. That was not the case, and crew chief James Capers said he did not see a foul on the play.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks went on to win the game 119-112, in what was the seeding game opener for both teams. Antetokounmpo had 36 points on the night.

Watch James Harden drop 49, lead Rockets past Mavericks in OT

By Kurt HelinAug 1, 2020, 1:08 AM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — James Harden scored 49 points and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime Friday night in their first game in the NBA bubble.

Harden made 1 of 2 free throws before Trey Burke made a 3-pointer to get the Mavericks within 3 with about 15 seconds left in OT. Harden made 1 of 2 free throws after that, Burke missed a 3, and Harden got the rebound to secure the victory.

Dallas led by 3 before Harden made the first of two free throws, and Robert Covington tipped in a miss on the second to tie it with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation.

Luka Doncic missed a shot at the buzzer that would have won it for Dallas.

Kristaps Porzingis had 39 points and 16 rebounds for Dallas, and Doncic had a triple-double with 28 points 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Porzingis put the Mavericks up four early in overtime. Houston scored the next eight points, with the last five from Harden, to take a 147-143 lead.

Porzingis had a three-point play, but Robert Covington added a 3-pointer after missing his first eight to extend Houston’s lead to four.

Harden, who had 23 points in the first quarter, passed Calvin Murphy to become the second-leading scorer in franchise history behind Hakeem Olajuwon.

Harden made two free throws with a minute left in the fourth to cut the lead to four, but Maxi Kleber made a 3-pointer on the other end to extend the lead to 138-131.

Harden cut the lead again seconds later with a 3-pointer with 40 seconds to go.

Covington got the Rockets within 2 points with two free throws. The Rockets were forced to foul, and Seth Curry made 1 of 2 free throws to leave Dallas up 139-136 with 5.2 seconds to go.

Westbrook added 31 points for the Rockets after arriving to Florida late after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The teams combined for the most first-half points in the NBA this season, with Dallas leading 85-75 to tie its franchise record.

The Rockets went on a 7-0 run, with four points from Westbrook, to trim the deficit late in the third quarter. But Dallas wrapped up the third with a 6-2 run to lead 119-108 entering the fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got the call, 36 points, leads Bucks past Celtics

Associated PressJul 31, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared on his way out of the game. Moments later, he was instead on his way to the foul line.

A replay overturned what would have been the NBA’s MVP sixth foul with 1:28 left and he made the most of his second chance, helping the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 15 rebounds, and seven assists in the Bucks’ first game in the restart. Milwaukee improved the NBA’s best record to 54-12 and moved within a victory of clinching the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the second straight year.

It appeared the Bucks would have to do it without the Greek Freak when Marcus Smart slid in front of a driving Antetokounmpo as he scored in the lane. A charge was called but eventually overturned, with Smart saying the official explanation from referees was that he was too late.

“Quite frankly, I think we know all what that was all about. Giannis’ sixth foul and they didn’t want to get him out,” Smart said. “Let’s just call that spade a spade and that’s just what it is.”

The Bucks disagreed.

“I felt like he was moving on the last play but either way if it was a charge, if it was not a charge, I’m happy that we got the win and I’ll learn from the play,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo made the free throw to make it 110-107. Khris Middleton then knocked down a 3-pointer for a six-point advantage.

Middleton added 18 points for the Bucks, who played without Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton while they work on their conditioning after testing positive for the coronavirus. Marvin Williams sat out with a strained left groin.

Smart scored 23 points for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown had 22, but star forward Jayson Tatum had a nightmarish restart. He had five points on 2-for-18 shooting — though he actually only made one basket.

Kemba Walker scored 16 points but played just 19 minutes as the Celtics look to keep the All-Star guard healthy after he’s been battling a sore knee.

Milwaukee had lost its final three games before the season was suspended in March but came back looking like the team that otherwise overpowered opponents all season. The Bucks broke to a 17-2 lead and should have been pitching a shutout. The lone Boston basket came when Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews tipped in Walker’s missed 3-pointer. Tatum was given credit for the basket as the closest Celtics player.

“I thought we had a great mindset coming out in the first five minutes,” Bucks center Brook Lopez said.